An evolved soul, Shri Maa never wanted anyone to grieve on her demise

In spite of our age difference, we shared a beautiful bond. She was someone who would fondly call me, “Meri Saheli”.

The first time I met Indu Jain Ji, fondly called ‘Shri Maa’, I was awestruck by the radiance that she had. She had such a halo around her head, it felt as if Lady Buddha with all her radiance had entered the room.

Once Shri Shri Ravishankar ji was visiting her place for lunch. She asked me to join them for lunch.

This could have been an opportunity that anyone in her right senses would have jumped for. I somehow declined it as I was with a friend who had come to my place for lunch. And then a few appointments were scheduled with clients flying down from the UK only to have an appointment with me.

I don’t know whether what I did was right or wrong, but yes our bonds strengthened even more after that.

The next time when we met, she simply told me with a smile that the one who is dedicated to his/her karma is the one who is the most enlightened. I was floored by her magnanimity.

There were times when she was house hunting for a family member and I was doing Vaastu for the house. Her legal team became restless with me as I would reject most of the properties selected by them. They finally got a new Vaastu consultant, but she would not budge. She told them categorically that she needs to ask her "saheli" first. Such was her trust in me.

Another evening, when we met, she gifted me a coffee table book, a collection of Speaking Tree wisdom. As We held it, the moment froze; it was the Godhuli moment and suddenly the entire house vibrated with beautiful Shank Naad that played for almost five minutes.

It was a blessing from God. The beautiful collection of spiritually rich thoughts being given to me by an evolved Soul herself and the Naada (sound) of the conch playing as a background, what more could I have asked for?

Shri Maa was an evolved soul; she never wanted anyone to grieve on her demise. She always thought that it was a moment of celebration as she would be transiting to another plane.

Shri Maa, I have celebrated your merging in the Divine Supreme in my own way. I have painted Goddess Saraswati, the epitome of knowledge, The Goddess of the eternal Shabd Naada as she somehow reminds me of you. It is my tribute to you.



Being in the Times Group will never be the same again as it was with you around.



In fond remembrance... Aum Shaanti ..!!

