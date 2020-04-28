800% jump in pageviews about food & delivery services: Taboola COVID-19 readership trends

Taboola has released readership trends for most read topics in the past one-month period (9 March 2020 - 10 April 2020) for India and across Asia Pacific region. The Taboola network sees a surge in traffic around subjects related to health, food, technology, health and skincare.

Readership Trends & Insights for India

Taboola Publishers network in India shows that number of daily readers have been up for Arts/Entertainment, Careers, and Government/Politics. Average daily reading time spent (in minutes) has gone up across various topics, suggesting that in India, more people are spending more time on the open web.

• Immunity-boosting foods: Page-view traffic to articles about how to boost immunity, and recipes involving turmeric have seen a huge increase in traffic during the current pandemic. The Taboola Network recorded 5.6M pageviews about stories related to how to boost immunity, health benefits of turmeric and recipes for immunity-boosting foods.

• Health: Skin care and hair care have seen an increase in pageviews. Maintaining healthy hair and skin has become a growing concern as hair salons close and people are washing their hands for longer periods of time. The Taboola Network recorded a 56% increase in pageviews about skincare.

• Online Gaming: Pageview traffic to articles about popular game PUBG Mobile increased 48% during this period. The Taboola Network recorded 2.3M pageviews about stories related to this topic.

• Food Delivery Services: News stories about food delivery services have seen a surge in pageviews since the country is in lockdown. The Taboola Network recorded 800% increase in pageviews about food and delivery services.