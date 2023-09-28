Why Ranbir Kapoor is the rockstar among brands
As the actor celebrates his 41st birthday today, we take a look at his journey in the endorsements world
From his debut in 'Saawariya' to performances over the years in movies like 'Rockstar', 'Barfi!', and 'Sanju', Kapoor showcased his versatility as an actor time and again. Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra was one of the most widely talked about movies of 2022.
But beyond the realm of cinema, his appeal extends to the world of advertising, where he has become a sought-after face for various brands. Brands like PepsiCo's Lays, Oreo-Cadbury, Renault, Flipkart have associated themselves with the Rockstar actor in the past.
Even though Kapoor is not officially present on social media, he is still preferred by a range of brands to become their face. According to a Duff and Phelps report, Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 322 crore. The combined net worth of Kapoor and Bhatt stands around Rs 839 crore.
Myntra
Garnering around 136 million views on YouTube, Kapoor was featured in Myntra's 'Be Extraordinary Everyday' campaign. He was onboarded as the brand ambassador in February 2023, for the fashion e-commerce brand.
Rungta Steel
He also featured in Rungta Steel's 'Life Partner' as film, alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt.
The actors were seen in an exchange where Kapoor is seen discussing the standout features of what Bhatt assumes to be about their relationship but turns out it was Rungta Steel TMT Bar that Kapoor talks about- one that is long-lasting, strong, shock-absorbent and stays by your side.
Storia Foods
Storia Foods also joined hands with Kapoor for a fun digital film in 2022. The brand association kick-started with the launch of the film, conceptualized by The Script Room, that captured a quirky interaction between Kapoor and his new friend, a chimpanzee.
Asian Paints
Asian Paints featured Kapoor in its new ad for Apex Ultima Protek, earlier this year.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and brought alive by director Abhinay Deo, the ad for Ultima Protek showcased Kapoor in never seen before roles - a master magician carrying out popular vanishing tricks and a confident Ultima Protek contractor.
It was an ad featuring Ranbir vs Ranbir!
Moneyview
Fintech platform moneyview announced in April 2023, that it has onboarded Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration came at the back of moneyview scaling its presence across the country.
Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said in a press statement.
Sting Blue launched with an 'electrifying' ad
The quirky brand campaign is accompanied by the tagline 'Sting Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current’
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
PepsiCo India’s brand, Sting® has announced the launch of its limited-edition flavour, Sting® Blue Current. The launch is accompanied by a quirky new brand campaign that reiterates Sting®'s proposition of "electrifying energy" with, 'Sting® Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current’ tagline.
The film starts with a young couple sitting under a star - lit sky. The girl hopes to see a shooting star to share her secret wish. The boy, in his quirky Sting® style, decides to jolt himself up by getting a bolt of energy as he takes a sip of the new Sting® Blue Current. He creatively turns himself into a shooting star as the girl closes her eyes to make her wish. The film concludes with an electrifying note, echoing the brand's tagline ‘Sting® Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current’, igniting a sense of possibilities through Sting® Blue Current’s ‘Can-Do’ energy.
Speaking about the launch of Sting® Blue Current and the new campaign, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India said, “Over the past few years, Sting has carved a special place in the hearts of consumers across India. Building on the love we have received in the Indian market, we're adding Sting Blue Current to the line-up, a new variant that gives consumers the choice to experience Sting energy with a refreshing new flavour. Sting Blue Current embodies our brand's core of energizing consumers and represents our commitment to giving our audiences an electrifying boost, all while staying faithful to the brand they've grown to adore."
World Cup in the festive months: A win-win for brands?
With the ICC Men's World Cup set to coincide with the festive season in India, experts opine whether advertisers will have to rework their budgets or dip into their coffers
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 28, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
Every year, brands set aside hefty budgets for the "festive season" that marks the months between August and December in India. This year, the festive season is particularly celebratory since it coincides with the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which starts on October 5.
Most of the marketing communication will be centred on the festive season. It stands to see how the coinciding World Cup will impact their endeavours to get their year's best ROI.
Experts say that the World Cup would be the best media vehicle to reach a worldwide audience. Even if it does cut into festive budgets, it would only enhance the impact.
Big one for the advertisers!
Harking back to IPL in 2020 and 2021 and the T20 World Cup in 2022, R. Venkatasubramanian, President - Investments at Havas Media India and Managing Director - Havas Play, pointed out that it's not the first time a sports event has coincided with the festive season.
"Certain categories that associate with cricket or ICC tournaments regularly like automobile, finance, beverages, mobile, consumer durables, gaming, e-commerce, etc. will continue to spend on sports. In addition, we expect categories like FMCG, consumer durables, etc. will spend in other networks too.
“Every brand will create festive communication campaigns which they can use riding on Cricket or any other network depending on the objective of the campaign. ICC WC will also create an impact in India as it’s the host country," he noted.
"Personally, I am extremely bullish this festive season,” said Vishal Chinchankar, CEO - Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha. It’s a big one for the advertisers. With regular media both TV and Digital, already expecting a spike in spends during festive & with WC’23 kicking in."
"When we have a sporting event like the World Cup being available during the festive season, it gives additional options for brands to build reach and deliver on their media objective," chimed in Srinivas Rao, Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker India.
"If a brand wants to highlight its brand proposition by showcasing the brand usage, there can’t be a better fitment than a non-fiction property during the festive season," he added.
Money matters
Given that a chunk of the yearly ad monies is earmarked for the festive season, will advertisers have to rework their budgets and dip into their coffers for the World Cup?
Budget, Venkatasubramanian noted, will grow on the back of the World Cup: “Every brand has only one set budget for the festive season. Depending on their campaign objective, brands will decide whether they want to invest in sports or other marketing and advertising genres. Traditionally, advertisers spend Rs 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 Cr (approx.) during the festive period and this year we expect it to grow by an additional 6-8 % on the back of the ICC WC tournament. A massive 42-day tournament and India being the host nation will certainly give an extra boost for brands.”
Association with the tournament will depend entirely on the brand objectives, said Rao. "There are brands who would want to put in their entire budget, some would want to associate themselves only with some impact properties during festive and avoid sports altogether. Others would want to come in for the initial stages of World Cup, establish the brand proposition and build sustenance through a follow-up campaign outside," he noted.
According to Jyothi Jadhav, Vice President – Strategy & Insights, dentsu X India, big brands will bank on the World Cup, she said, “Most brands park monies for the second half of the year, for various reasons – expecting festive shopping to pick up or new launches lined up. This year’s World Cup is like a top-up to such brands. There is no fixed split to call out, but big pockets will definitely opt for a larger share in cricket while smaller brands will prefer digital for the World Cup and maintain their regular presence. It’s all about finding the right balance. Also, with India and knockout matches falling largely on weekends, skillfully scheduling the regular inventory around them will remain crucial.”
Power of global events
Festive season aside, a global event like the World Cup should be leveraged by brands to tell their stories, using the power of sports and sportsfans, Vidur Naik, Managing Partner – TCM Platform, noted.
“World Cup in India is an incredible opportunity for brands to piggyback on a global celebration of sport," he said.
It also presents a golden opportunity for brands to use innovations, even in terms of media. "New age generative AI and Metaverse opportunities can be used to break the clutter in unique ways," he said.
In IPL's shadow?
In June, e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman in her column Naziyanomics posed a question to brands, asking why they didn't rush in to capitalise on this year's IPL fever despite record-breaking viewership numbers.
IPL has always delivered positive results for advertisers, barring the 2022 season, which did not meet expectations, noted Venkatasubramanian. A couple of factors contributed to the 2022 edition turning out to be a damp squib: an increase in the number of teams from 8 to 10, the introduction of new players and captains, and the limited hosting of matches in select cities.
Will the World Cup meet the same fate? Venkatasubramanian shot down the concerns: "It's worth noting that the ICC World Cup is anticipated to be a significant event. Many brands have already signed up, and others are actively exploring opportunities to participate in various capacities, ranging from major to minor involvements.”
Jadhav says that due to the bifurcation of media rights, brands might be hesitant to invest. She said, “This year's IPL came with many firsts, and one of them was the bifurcation of media rights which led to a lot of uncertainty. In addition, startups opted out because of the funding crunch. But brands who wanted to ride this opportunity decided their routes between TV or Digital, as very few brands had the deep pockets needed to be on both. World Cup is different, it is a matter of national pride and moreover, it comes once in four years. Last time India lost in the WC finals, this time the expectations are high, and with the Asia Cup win they increased even further. It’s the best time to tap into consumers’ minds and create an impact.”
With 48 matches splayed across the entire festive period, experts are certain that this season will outshine last year's, especially since India is the host country this year.
"India's recent victory in the Asia Cup has set high hopes for team India’s performance in the ICC World Cup. With high expectations the matches are expected to garner impressive TV ratings, enabling brand messages to reach a vast Indian audience”, Venkatasubramanian concluded.
Kartik Aaryan roped in as brand ambassador of Drools
In an Instagram teaser for the brand, Aaryan re-enacts his iconic monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan, known for his charismatic screen presence and deep love for his furry companions, has been roped in as the brand ambassador by Drools, a pet food brand.
To unveil this partnership, Drools harnessed the power of social media, sharing a teaser on their Instagram page prior to the official announcement. The teaser featured Aaryan, engrossed in a scene from one of Kartik's films.
Speaking about his association with Drools, Kartik Aaryan said, “I have always been a pet person and as a pet parent, I always believed in providing the best for my munchkins. Drools’ dedication to offering nutritious food for pets aligns perfectly with my values. I am genuinely thrilled to embark on this new journey with Drools as their brand ambassador and look forward to contributing to the overall health and well-being of our furry companions.”
“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Kartik as he joins the Drools as the brand ambassador. An avid pet parent himself, he shares an unbreakable bond with his pet and understands the importance of its well-being. At Drools, we are dedicated to providing pet owners with the best nutrition options. Kartik's popularity among Gen Z and Millennials, coupled with his genuine love for pets, will help us reach a wider audience to create awareness about the importance of pet nutrition,” said Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO & Veterinarian, Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd.
Haldiram's captures a journey of flavours in new TVC
The film is an inaugural ad for the brand's restaurant chain
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Haldiram's has announced launch of its inaugural restaurant television commercial, "Dhina Dhin Dha". "This landmark moment marks the brand's evolution into not just a leading giant in the packaged food and snacks segment but also as a cherished family & casual dining restaurant where moments of togetherness and happiness are celebrated," said the brand
"Dhina Dhin Dha", the name of the TVC, encapsulates the emotion that people experience when savoring Haldiram's scrumptious delights. It is the feeling of happiness that fills the air when friends and family come together, sharing stories and laughter over a meal. This campaign seeks to celebrate those moments when food becomes not just nourishment but a source of happiness and connection.
Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Agrawal, Director at Haldiram's, expressed their excitement, saying, "At Haldiram's, we have always believed in creating moments of happiness through our culinary creations. 'Dhina Dhin Dha' is a celebration of those moments, of the joy that our food brings to millions of households across the globe. With this television commercial, we aim to showcase not just our products but also the heartwarming experiences that our customers share with their loved ones over a meal".
The TVC features heart-warming scenes of families and friends coming together to enjoy Haldiram's delectable dishes, all set to a soulful and catchy jingle that embodies the spirit of "Dhina Dhin Dha". From the first bite of their world-famous chole bhature to the last scoop of their delightful rasmalai, the commercial beautifully captures the journey of flavors and emotions that Haldiram's has been a part of for generations.
Haldiram's has become a household name, not just because of its exceptional culinary offerings but also because it has evolved into a place where families and friends create cherished wholesome memories together. The brand's commitment to quality and authenticity has always been resolute, making it the go-to choice for snacks and meals.
"Dhina Dhin Dha" is not just a television commercial; it is an invitation to experience the magic of Haldiram's and relish the moments of joy that its food brings. Join us in celebrating this milestone as the brand continues to bring smiles to millions of faces, one delicious bite at a time!
Festive fervour: Consumer durables sector expects double-digit growth in Oct-Nov
The industry experienced a positive environment during Onam, indicating that the approaching months would be profitable
By Sonam Saini | Sep 27, 2023 8:31 AM | 5 min read
With the festive season beginning to pick up, the consumer durables sector anticipates great sales in the coming months. Industry players expect double-digit growth this season as a result of an improvement in economic conditions and an upbeat sentiment among consumers. This year's summer season was tough for the sector due to unseasonal rainfall, but the industry experienced a positive environment during Onam, indicating that the approaching months will be profitable.
According to Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, there would be a surge in demand for consumer durable products and the sector will see double-digit growth in the kitchen and consumer appliances segment. For the company, says Kapoor, the growth will be on the back of the offline market presence and online retail channel engagement.
He adds, “As we approach the festive season, we're formulating a strong marketing strategy across both offline and online platforms. This includes a balanced media mix. We have allocated a significant ad budget to maximize our reach and impact.”
Ravindra Singh Negi, COO- Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, is also optimistic about the season.
“The consumer durables industry is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming festive season. With festivities spreading across two months of October and November, we expect this time to be the most vital period in the year. Looking at the trends, there is a positive sentiment build-up for growth in the Indian AdEx this festive period,” he shares. The company’s flagship brand Bajaj has recently undergone a repositioning of ‘Built for Life’ and the company, says Negi, is focused on creating awareness about it.
Also, the company has launched a new range of personal grooming products under Morphy Richards just ahead of the festive season. Bajaj has also added new categories to their popular cookware brand Nirlep and roped in a popular face to amplify the branding.
Speaking on the marketing strategy and media mix for the festival season, Negi shares that they are adopting a multi-media campaign approach with a solid focus on ATL.
“Considering consumers’ preference and affinity towards social media and digital media consumption, we are ensuring a robust presence across the leading platforms, be it on social and video content platforms or OTT and e-commerce portals. The average ad spend in our industry is around 2.5-3.5%, and this year, too, we are aligning with the industry benchmarks. As market leaders, we will invest sufficiently to retain our prominent position,” says Negi.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, the consumer durable category is among the top 10 spenders across media. In 2022, the sector invested Rs 2108 crore in advertising, 9% higher as compared to Rs 1688 crore in 2021. It contributed 4% to the overall AdEx.
When it comes to festivals, the window is not a uniform three-month period, but one with spikes that vary by region. With the celebrations starting with Onam in Kerala followed by Ganesh Chathurti in Maharashtra and Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra, brands are optimistic that sales will go up especially in the month October and November, and so have planned to spend big on advertising and marketing activities during this period.
According to Swati Rathi, Marketing Head at Godrej Appliances, “Onam saw a thrust in Kerala, with a digital and store strategy, and yielded good results. This will be followed by a larger e-commerce thrust for online events pan India. Ganesh Utsav, Navratra and Durga Puja in West and East will see localized plans followed by a Diwali burst.”
Rathi highlighs that the brand’s spending plans will be dynamic and follow their premium product placement strategy. In terms of the percentage of annual spending, she shared that it will be like previous years.
Rathi opines the key trends that are being witnessed in the sector are premiumization, evolving shopper journey and digital influence, shrinking festive window in stores, and lower seasonality of premium products. “All the key product launches scheduled are in the premium segments across categories and these will also be the focus of our communication. The key communication mode will be digital media, with a higher thrust on e-commerce coupled with attention towards store presence,” mentions Rathi.
She explains further that given the premium focus and conversion thrust, digital lends itself well to the sharp targeting of these audiences, especially the intended audience. Driving conversion in the short spike periods through the right store presence and offers will be a focus area in the festive season. Also, lucrative festive offers and cashbacks that enable easier upgrades will continue to play an important role.
Rathi shares that with overall festivities spreading across multiple months and the brand's lineup of new premium ranges in refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, the company is targeting 30- 40% growth this festive season. “The scenario will get clearer closer to festive in terms of the impact of monsoons and overall consumer sentiment. Overall, the bets are on premium segments rather than mass.”
Disney+ Hotstar unveils 9 sponsors ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
The platform has roped in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 8:02 AM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for both TV and digital of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, has roped in nine sponsors.
While Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have come on board as co-powered by sponsor, Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart are associate sponsors for the digital streaming platform.
On September 26, the official streaming platform released an ad campaign for the marquee tournament, announcing free streaming of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, the streaming platform unveiled the sponsor's name.
The ad campaign featured Kapil Dev. The Western-style drama plays out to bring to light the free streaming option on Disney+ Hotstar with a data saver mode as well to make sure that viewers get the best quality whilst consuming less data.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the official broadcaster has bagged two more sponsorships from IndusInd Bank and Emirates for TV. PhonePe, Mahindra Auto, Coke, MasterCard and Hindustan Unilever are the other big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the tournament.
According to sources, over 50 advertisers have signed up for the tournament and the broadcaster is still in talks with other advertisers.
For co-presenting opportunities on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster has set a price tag of Rs 150 crore and for Powered by sponsors the amount is Rs 75 crore. The associate sponsorship is worth Rs 40 crore.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final as England faces New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Across 10 world-class venues, 48 matches will be played in 46 days culminating in the Final on November 19.
Asian consumers actively seek brands that align with their values: BBDO study
This is one of the key insights from the latest study on Brand Purpose in Asia, which was carried out under the agency’s BBDO Voices insights program by BBDO Asia
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 7:25 PM | 4 min read
Marketing and communications agency BBDO hosted an exclusive client event in India this week.
The event marked the unveiling of key insights from the latest study on Brand Purpose in Asia, which was carried out under the agency’s BBDO Voices insights program by BBDO Asia. The study explores the relevance and impact of using brand purpose as an approach to brand positioning and uncovers important by-country nuances that marketers in the region need to navigate to build their brands successfully across markets in the region.
BBDO Voices, now celebrating its 13th year, has provided valuable insights and thought leadership to brand marketers, planners, and creatives in China. This latest study marks the expansion of the program’s coverage to also include other key Asian markets such as South Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and India.
TzeKiat Tan, CEO-BBDO Asia, highlights the pivotal role of India in the Asian brand landscape, owing to its rapid population growth and dynamic market. She stated, "India holds great significance for us, and in a market as dynamic as this, it's essential for brands to embrace diverse cultures and consumer perspectives for success. The insights from this study provide us with valuable knowledge to building a strong brand presence in markets like India."
Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India, adds, “The report is revealing in the fact that unlike in developed nations, in developing countries like India people expect brands to go beyond selling. Indian consumers want brands and companies to do their best for the ecosystem they deal in, e.g. if you are an automobile brand then consumers expect you to also look at how can you improve the quality of roads, or how can you enhance safety on the roads or clean toilets on the highway. We believe that brands can have a meaningful impact on society and culture. BBDO Voices will further help marketers, brands and companies build effective purpose-driven brand narratives beyond their own gain when wanting to connect with consumers in India.”
Speaking about BBDO Voices, Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India said “People are looking for meaning not brands. By combining the quantitative data and intelligence of BBDO Voices with the emotional data and deep listening understanding of BBDO India, we can deliver greater connection, conversation and conversion for brands.”
According to BBDO Asia's latest report, Asian consumers actively seek brands that align with their values and address critical societal topics, such as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), and women empowerment.
Among the four major trends identified to watch are:
1.CLIMATE CHANGE TO LIKELY SPEED UP THE IMPORTANCE OF BRAND PURPOSE. Environment and sustainability issues are the leading social topic Asian consumers want brands to champion the most today. As the effects of global warming intensifies, more consumers will look to brands to embrace a sense of urgency and be part of the solution rather than the problem. When this happens, brand purpose will significantly impact brand and customer relations much more than now.
- BRAND PURPOSE WILL BECOME DE RIGUEUR FOR MARKETERS AS GEN Z ASIAN CONSUMERS COME OF AGE AND TAKE OVER SOCIETY. While traditional mindsets and narratives still persist in the region, those under 25 demonstrate progressive voices on issues like LGBT+ acceptance and advocacy. They will expect brands to be their voice, and brands that do not stand for a social purpose will lose social currency.
3.BRANDS WILL INCREASINGLY HAVE THE SAME ACCOUNTABILITY AS QUASI-GOVERNMENT BODIES. This is especially true in the developing regions of Asia where consumers are 20% to 40% more likely to have sought out brands due to its perceived impact on society. Here, citizens expect brands to step up and fill gaps which public governance systems often cannot. In this sense, consumers in developing parts of Asia will continue to expect brands to embrace the same agenda as governments.
4.BRAND PURPOSE IN ASIA WILL HAVE ASIAN CHARACTERSTICS. Brand purpose in Asia can never exist in a vacuum. Among those who bought a purpose brand within the three months prior to the survey, 6 out of 10 also bought it for its functional characteristics. To be relevant to the region’s consumers, a brand purpose narrative will always need to be rooted in what the product or service is supposed to functionally deliver. It also needs to be supplemented by rational/functional content along the customer journey.
With its latest study, BBDO Asia hopes to help marketers, brands and companies build effective purpose-driven brand narratives beyond their own gain when wanting to connect with consumers in this region.
