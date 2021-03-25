Why is Garnier bullish about its 'Green Beauty' initiative and sustainability goals?

Zeenia Bastani, General Manager, Garnier India, spilled the beans on the company’s shift to a sustainable business model, packaging goals and how it plans to amplify the green message

Garnier is betting big on the environment. The French mass-market shampoo and skincare brand believes that natural is as good for business as it is for the planet, and is unveiling new green products and a system of ratings for its shampoos based on environmental and social impact scores as it reaffirms its aggressive sustainability goals and green beauty strategy. With the launch of its sustainability program Garnier Green Beauty, the brand wants to go further, to shift the way the beauty industry operates and lead the change for all of us. While Garnier has also been committed to a world against animal testing since 1989, and is now Cruelty Free International has given the brand their stamp of approval under their Leaping Bunny programme, becoming one of the largest, most global brands Cruelty Free International has ever approved under the Leaping Bunny programme.

The brand aims to transform every stage of Garnier’s value chain, reducing or eradicating environmental impact caused by packaging, manufacturing, etc. On the same, exchange4media had a conversation with Zeenia Bastani, General Manager, Garnier India on the shift to a sustainable business model, packaging goals and how it plans to amplify the green message.

Edited excerpts below:

What are the specifics of Garnier Green Beauty and the process it will be following to achieve its goal?

Garnier launched the Green Beauty initiative to reduce the brand’s global environmental impact. It is a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability and the aim is to transform every stage, reducing environmental impact in the following areas:

Plastic & Packaging:

o By 2025, Garnier will aim to use Zero Virgin Plastic in all packaging, saving 37,000 tonnes of plastic every year*

o By 2025, all packaging will also be either reusable, recyclable or compostable

Product & Formula:

o By 2022, all plant-based and renewable ingredients will be sustainably sourced

o By 2025, 100% of Garnier’s new products will have an improved environmental profile

Factories & Manufacturing:

o 100% Carbon Neutral industrial sites by 2025, using renewable energy

o CO2 emissions of industrial sites already reduced by 72%**

Solidarity Sourcing:

o By 2025, Garnier will have empowered 800 communities worldwide as part of our Solidarity sourcing programme

Tell us about the sustainability initiatives, the shift to a sustainable business model and why they are a part of the brand’s overall plan?

Garnier as a brand has been committed to sustainability for years; producing more natural formulas, using sustainable and fair-trade ingredients, even being the first to bring certified organic products to the mass skincare market. With the launch of its sustainability program Garnier Green Beauty, we want to go further, to shift the way the beauty industry operates and lead the change for all of us.

As an important part of our Green Beauty mission, all Garnier products, globally, are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme - the leading organization working to end animal testing and the cruelty free gold standard. Additionally, as a part of L’Oreal for the Future, Garnier will be the first brand to implement Product Environmental & Social Impact Labelling, which aims to inform consumers on the environmental and social impact of their products, empowering them to make sustainable choices.

Other initiatives as a part of the program include partnerships with Plastics for Change and Ocean Conservancy helping with the social impact of plastic pollution and ocean plastic.

How does Garnier plan to amplify its green message?

The Garnier Green Beauty initiative is our journey towards contributing to a better and more sustainable planet, while also creating a community of our consumers and supporters who can take this journey with us. In a bid to eradicate plastic pollution, Garnier has partnered with Plastics for Change. More than 3 billion people around the world, live without access to organized waste collection. Most of the waste pickers in India are women and live and work in very poor conditions. With this collaboration, Garnier and Plastics For Change will be responsible for the holistic development of the waste picker communities in India by supporting their children for education and providing healthcare, nutrition and empowerment for girls & women.

We have put together a group of sustainability warriors called The Garnier Green Tribe lead by our brand ambassador John Ambassador who will drive this advocacy for us through social media conversations.

Tell us about the brand’s sustainable packaging goals?

One of Garnier’s most important goals under this initiative is the fight against plastic pollution and in 2019 Garnier saved 3670 tonnes of virgin plastic. As a brand completely committed to environmental sustainability, Garnier aims to use Zero Virgin Plastic in all its packaging by 2025, saving 37,000 tonnes of plastic in the bargain. By this time, all Garnier packaging will also be either reusable, recyclable or compostable.

What materials will be widely used? Any that will be discontinued?

We have assessed all products Garnier creates, current and future innovations, to see how they can be improved from a sustainability perspective. Working closely with our packaging suppliers and plastic manufacturers, we are developing robust sources of supply for PCR, aiming to reach 100% by 2025.

Where are product formulas are concerned, in 2019 our new or renovated Haircare formulas were on average 91% biodegradable (at least 67% and up to 99%), in 2019 90% of new or renovated products had an improved environmental or social profile. By 2025 all our renewable ingredients will be sustainably sourced.

What about the labeling initiative as far as marking products with letters A-E?

Garnier will be the first brand to implement Product Environmental & Social Impact Labelling. This aims to inform consumers of the environmental and social impact of their products, empowering them to make more sustainable choices. Just to elaborate a little more, this labelling gives each product a sustainability score, which is from A to E, with products labelled ‘A’ considered best in class. The score considers 14 environmental factors from sourcing, manufacture, transportation, usage and recyclability. Consumers can access the Environmental & Social Impact Labelling of Garnier Haircare products on the French brand’s haircare webpage before rolling out internationally.

What are the brand’s visions for this initiative?

As a world-leading mass-market natural beauty brand, Garnier aims to take a lead in developing more sustainable beauty, and to catalyse change in the beauty industry. Our mission is to help create a positive impact by making sustainable beauty accessible to all. Garnier’s ‘Green Beauty’ launch is a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability. The aim is to transform every stage of Garnier’s value chain, reducing or eradicating environmental impact in these key areas:

