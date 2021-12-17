Why India’s upcoming tour of South Africa is an invaluable opportunity for brands

The upcoming South Africa Vs India series presents a momentous occasion for brands to join in the cricket frenzy while capturing the attention of viewers

It’s no secret that South Africa has historically been one of the key competitors of the Indian cricket team across formats. With the upcoming India tour of South Africa just days away and its return after 2017-18, fans are eager to see India succeed in a SENA nation, along with added anticipation about the transition to a new leadership.

Comprising of three Test matches and three ODI’s, this will be the first big away series for the Indian team under coach Rahul Dravid and while Indian fans have been waiting to see him in the coaching role, the tour will be a tough one as it has traditionally been over the years.

The Test series under the leadership of Virat Kohli will be highly consequential to India’s pursuit in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. What adds to the intensity is the fact that India hasn’t won a Test series in South Africa. But if India’s last two tours to Australia and last tour to England is anything to go by, the team would believe this is their best chance to capture a maiden Test series win in South Africa. Especially so because the team now comprises a stellar combination of youth and experience with young players such as Mohammad Siraj and Shreyas Iyer and seasoned champions like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa on the other hand has begun their re-emergence as a world-class team under the strong leadership of Temba Bavuma. Additionally, the Proteas have had a promising performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, having missed out on semi-final qualification only based on net run rate. The team comprises world-class fast bowlers such as Rabada, Nortje and Ngidi on some of the world's fastest pitches, making India’s tour to South Africa series a like to like battle.

The recently concluded bilateral series against New Zealand at home was a massive success even in terms of the viewership garnered. As per BARC, the three match T20 series had a staggering reach of 127 million, with the first game being the highest-rated opening match in T20Is in a bilateral series since 2018. The Test series against Kiwis garnered a combined reach of close to 100 million, showcasing the might of bilateral series across formats.

Another factor that makes the South Africa series a highly lucrative opportunity for brands is its broadcasting schedule. The series will air during prime time in India, presenting a massive platform for brands to catch the attention of a broad customer base as play will begin in the latter half of the day.

The India Vs South Africa series will be telecasted in five languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, which further bolsters its regional outreach.

Over the years, the Proteas have been one of India’s toughest competition across formats. There’s no denying that cricket fans are in for a treat starting December 26th. Add to it the fantastic package it provides to brands, and all in all, we have a power-packed series in the making.

