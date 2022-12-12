Why did e-commerce startups stop advertising on TV?
Leading D2C brands didn’t advertise on TV for months barring the IPL season
India’s leading D2C brands have started curtailing their marketing budgets and television advertising has become the biggest casualty, if TAM data has any indications.
Leading D2C startups like DunZo, Nykaa, Zepto and Blinkit haven’t advertised on TV for about six months now, according to the statistics on TV ad volumes up to Nov 22, 2022 procured from TAM.
Dunzo digital, for instance, didn’t advertise at all on TV from January till November 22, barring the month of May which coincided with Indian Premier League (IPL).
Similarly, Nykaa fashion, Blinkit and SnapDeal haven't advertised on TV after May. Zepto advertised only in February and March with no TV ads in the rest of the months this year.
BookMyShow and Plum opened their TV ad account in November only (coinciding with Diwali) after drawing a blank for the entire year.
In contrast, Amazon India, Reliance (Ajio and Jiomart), Flipkart, Meesho and Mamaearth have been steady advertisers on the visual medium this year.
Interestingly, most of these etailers continued to advertise consistently on digital and other platforms during this year, the TAM data suggests.
IPL is one of the most popular live cricket tournaments that is followed by millions of consumers across the country. It attracts a large number of advertisers, including D2C, edtech, fintech brands, as sponsors of the game, teams or media partners.
How D2C brands are distancing themselves from TV except for IPL is remarkable especially since the e-commerce sector was the second-largest contributor to India’s advertising expenditure in 2021.
According to the Pitch Madison Annual Report (PMAR), it has doubled in size from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore between 2020 and 2021.
Besides, e-commerce retailers are expected to garner sales of $11.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) during this festive season which kickstarted in August, up 28% year-on-year, according to another report by Redseer.
The e-commerce sector, which is currently valued over USD 100 billion, is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, consultancy firm RedSeer said in its 2021 report.
Strategic reasons
e4m sent a questionnaire to D2C brands seeking their side of the story.
Amritansu Nanda, CMO, Zepto, defended the move. “We have strategically not been heavily invested in TV as a medium given our extensive focus on geo-targeting,” Nanda said.
Nanda explained, “We tactically run campaigns on regional channels where the spillover is lower. However, overall, advertising spends on TV will continue to be limited to strategic interventions that we plan in future like our IPL campaign.”
Tanveer Khan, GM, Brand Marketing, Dunzo, says their decision to cut down on TV advertising is driven by evaluating some key factors.
“In India, there are only a few big occasions where brands spend money to push their ads. The IPL tops the list, which is why we decided to advertise on TV during that time. While we did consider other opportunities to advertise on TV across the year, we decided to stick to IPL for TV ads,” explained Khan, adding that the strategy has worked well for the company from an outcome perspective.
Khan further noted, “We have grown exponentially in the April - May period on the back of our TV advertising. With the festive season in the second half of the year, we factored that there would be an organically high demand for shopping among consumers, hence TV was not part of our strategy.”
An official from Blinkit said that marketing strategies couldn’t be shared as the company was a listed-one. Others have not responded till the time of filing this story.
Digital for Digital-First brands
TV is trusted by advertisers due to the reach and recall value that it offers. However, exponential growth of digital advertising and its emerging formats such as influencer marketing, short videos, social media and OTT have shadowed TV advertising to some extent.
Digital advertising’s market share in the India’s advertising spend has reached 48% in 2022 as against 38 percent of TV advertising, as per the year-end report of GroupM.
Besides, for digital first brands, digital advertising is the key.
Tanveer Khan, Dunzo is a digital-first brand, where performance and digital marketing have always been our priority, because our primary consumer base is most easily reachable through these mediums. However, we have always believed in experimenting with platforms and putting our best work across on all of them, including TV spots, newspaper advertising (such as our much-applauded board games print ads) and outdoor hoardings, which have been key drivers in our media mix.
Echoing the sentiments, Nanda said, “As a digital-first hyperlocal platform, the digital channels naturally enjoy a higher preference given the flexibility they offer with both communication and audience targeting. This also helps the brand maintain consistent dominance in the region and media of focus.”
Rationalization of ad spends
Ecom and D2C brands’ absence on TV is also being viewed as a measure of rationalisation amid profitability pressure and slowed down demand over the past two quarters.
Rajiv Dubey, media head, Dabur India calls it a rationalization exercise. “It is slowdown/rationalisation of ad spends in the ‘App-Based’ businesses of Ecommerce brands in midst of pressure of delivering profits as the free flow of money from the venture capital investors gradually dwindled.”
The challenges of surviving a high cash burn segment such as quick commerce have forced several players to scale back. For isntance, Reliance-backed Dunzo is in the process of shutting down it’s 120 dark stores across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.
Snapdeal has just pulled the plug on its $152 million IPO. It has filed its IPO regulatory papers for approval in December 2021.
That’s not the case with all D2C brands though. Meesho and Zepto raised $135 million and $200 million respectively this year. Plum too managed to raise $35 million.
“Each player has its own reasons for choosing its marketing platform. However funding winters in startup ecosystem has had an impact on their marketing budgets. TV advertising budgets are usually the first casualty, when brands decide to rationalise their spend to cut the cost”, says Sajal Gupta, Chief Executive, Kioas Marketing.
Funding in Indian start-ups dropped 35% to $24.7 billion in 2022 YTD from $37.2 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn. Funding in Q3 2022 dropped 58% compared to Q2 2022 and dropped by 79% compared to the peak of Q3 2021.
“Although last month has emerged as a ray of hope, it is still too early to assume that the bottom is behind us. We need to wait one or two quarters to see if the momentum continues,” said Neha Singh, co-founder and CEO, Tracxn, in her statement.
AB de Villiers becomes the face of FairPlay
The cricket legend has entered into a long-term agreement with FairPlay
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read
AB de Villiers has entered into a long-term partnership with FairPlay as their ambassador.
“FairPlay has always been at the heart of everything I have done,” says the upbeat South African, “so it feels like a natural fit. We want people to have fun, to be careful and responsible in everything they do… and, of course, to play to win.”
A FairPlay spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and to celebrate the spirit of sport which he represents. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
‘We are living a reel life more than real life’
A panel of content creators came together at e4m Content Jam to share their insights on ‘creating value for brands’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:09 PM | 3 min read
Content creators are becoming a huge part of brand marketing in today’s world. While content earlier just used to be for television, now digital and social media have paved the way for influencers to create value for different companies. e4m Content Jam held in Mumbai on December 8th witnessed a panel discussion between content creators and how they were redefining the customer journey.
The panel was titled ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration.’ It was chaired by Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare. Others on the panel were Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group, Esha Nagar, Managing Director- Nepa, Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing- Pepperfry and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing- Kaya.
The discussion was about how collaborations with influencers, events and content creators were helping build brands and how marketing is moving beyond traditional media.
Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group spoke about how they believe in where to put the money when it comes to marketing different categories. “I think the moment you hear the brand name Syska, the first thing that comes to your mind is obviously LED lights because that's what the journey started with around eight to nine years back. So, when we are talking about content creators, for us, it completely depends upon which segment you are addressing in terms of your marketing programs.
If you look at categories like led and wires and fans, I think there we are able to bring in the typical brand ambassador and put this in the entire marketing programs and serve content to the audiences. Now, when you look at the new age categories, like grooming appliances, wearables, hearables and smart home products in these categories, I think we realized that it's not really important for us to invest huge money in bringing the face to the brand because ultimately the millennials, and the Gen Zs are still discovering their passion. They're trying to identify themselves. So, I think there are different mindsets.”
Esha Nagar of Nepa explained the content creation ecosystem in the most elaborate yet brief way possible. “I think it's just that we are living in reel life than real life at the moment. If we talk about the world today, we're sitting with consumer creators at a tally of 50 billion content creators and for this planet earth with 8 billion humans, that's a big number on content creation itself. So that's happening on the creative side and creative or creator economy.
If we talk about brands, I think that it has never been a better time when brands wanted to create communities, when brands wanted to create more long-term effect of how they're engaging with the consumers, and how much they could sort of push themselves from being undifferentiated commodities to being very differentiated personas. So, there's this creation happening, there's a need for the brands and on the other side, the consumer has started believing in purpose, which is what is the brand really standing for? What are you really giving to me from a short-term or a long-term perspective? Because we are opening up to a generation of doers with Gen Z Gen Alpha coming our way. So, I think it's brands, consumers and a parallel stream of creation and it just converges like magic. There is a need, there is an offering and there is consumption. So, this is what is happening which is the complete explosion, which is giving rise to a creator economy like never before.”
ICMA 2022: Evening In Pictures
The 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards was held on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. Mindshare was honoured with the platinum award for ‘Agency of the Year’, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) won the ‘Brand of the Year’ title.
The Indian Content Marketing Awards aim is to provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing path-breaking work in the content marketing domain.
We bring to you some glimpses of the evening.
HUL wins Brand of the Year title at ICMA 2022
The FMCG giant bagged 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals for insightful and outstanding content marketing campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 9:32 AM | 1 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was named ‘Brand of the Year’ at Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. The FMCG giant also won 7 gold metals, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals for their insightful and outstanding content marketing campaigns.
HUL took home gold metals for their campaigns across different categories. The brand won 2 gold for its Bru campaigns- ‘Aanandam Aarambham - Happiness Starts with Bru’ under the ‘Best Content Marketing on OOH platforms’ category and another one in the ‘Best Use of Character Led Branded Content’ category.
It bagged gold for its ‘Idhu Namma Tea(m) - Bringing Together Tamil Nadu for their Yellove’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Films’ category and ‘Trixy Cinegame - Bringing alive 3 layers of fun’ campaign and #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming campaign under ‘Best Content Marketing Using Online Gaming’ category.
The FMCG giant also won gold for its 'Tantir Rong' campaign under the ‘Best use of regional content category’ and for its ‘Cook with Makapa campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing to Launch or Relaunch a Brand’ category.
ICMA provides recognition for impactful content marketing campaigns and content makers. This was the 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards.
Businesses now need to respond to customers’ willingness to come online: Mayank Bathwal
At e4m Content Jam, Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, spoke to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, on how the BFSI sector was using marketing effectively
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:55 AM | 3 min read
The sixth edition of the exchange4media Content Jam, held in Mumbai on December 8, saw the coming together of industry heads from across categories, as well as marketing experts and ad bosses, for a day filled with engaging and interesting conversations and discussions.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, started the day, speaking to Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, in a freewheeling conversation on ‘how the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’.
Perhaps only naturally, the conversation began with Covid-19 and its impact, with Ahuja observing that while digital penetration and awareness around health had significantly gone up during the throes of the pandemic, the same had since waned.
On being asked how the insurance sector had been impacted by the same, Bathwal started by noting he was a business head, and not a marketing expert. “Like every other sector, we were affected by how people looked at digital, because there was no other option. The physical world was non-existent. There were two-three things that impacted us specifically. There was always a portion of the population that was already comfortable with digital, but there was also a portion that wasn’t and they also switched to digital,” he shared.
As an example, Bathwal spoke about one of his company’s products, called ‘Doctor on Call’, which nobody used to use. “We introduced it very early, and no one ever used it. We were well ahead of our time in 2016 when we brought in that facility. Suddenly, during Covid, it became a huge hit because digital was the way of interactions.”
Furthermore, Bathwal spoke about how the push towards digital allowed the brand to reach out to customers at scale, and, more importantly at a hyper personal level.
The CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance then went on to go into the nitty-gritty of the business, explaining, “We run our health insurance business very differently from what you’d traditionally experience from the same. Health insurance is usually what I’d call sickness insurance or sickness funding, and I don’t think that's the way the category can run because you’re building a lifelong relationship with a consumer that needs to be more meaningful and more positive, rather than fear engagement.”
“We are a health-first insurance service, which engages with our customer first on health, and then insurance if something happens. Now something like that needs high-scale engagement, and needs to be very personal, which we excel at,” he said, adding that the pandemic saw that digital adoption go up, and open up to new categories like senior citizens, who were earlier wary of coming online for such important things.
“Now it’s up to businesses to respond to customers’ willingness to come online in a way that makes it more relevant to them. This is the response we’ve got from them, and now it’s our time to respond back to them in a meaningful way,” said Bathwal.
Mindshare takes home Agency of the Year Award at ICMA 2022
The global media & marketing services agency walked away with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 9:31 AM | 2 min read
Mindshare was named ‘Agency of the Year’ at the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022. The global media and marketing services agency also walked away with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze metals across categories for its outstanding content marketing campaigns.
Mindshare won gold for its ‘Castrol Super Mechanic Contest’ for its client Castrol India Pvt Ltd in the Automobile category. It also bagged 2 gold metals for ‘Demystifying Stock Trading Through Cricket’ campaign for Upstox (RKSV Securities Pvt Ltd) under the Best Content Marketing category on Television and Best use of mobile content category.
Continuing with its winning spree, the agency won 5 gold metals for its client HUL for ‘Aanandam Aarambham - Happiness Starts With Bru’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on OOH platforms’ category and ‘Best Use of Character Led Branded Content’ category, for its ‘Idhu Namma Tea(m) - Bringing Together Tamil Nadu for their Yellove’ campaign under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Films’ category, ‘Trixy Cinegame - Bringing alive 3 layers of fun’ campaign and #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming campaign under ‘Best Content Marketing Using Online Gaming’ category.
The agency took home gold for Castrol Super Mechanic Contest campaign for its client Castrol India under the ‘Best use of community building category’, for HUL’s Tantir Rong campaign under the ‘Best use of Regional Content’ category. Mindshare Fulcrum bagged gold for Castrol Super Mechanic Contest campaign for its client Castrol India. Mindshare also took home the award under the Content Marketing Agency (Large) category. The agency has also won silver and bronze for some of its other impressive campaigns.
In the Excellence Awards category, Eashani Chandekar of Mindshare was the 1st runner up under the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ category.
ICMA provides recognition to the impactful content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the content marketing domain. This was the 7th edition of the Indian Content Marketing Awards.
Industry experts deliberate on the challenges in ‘building brands for tomorrow’
The Pitch Brand Talk 2022 panel discussion saw industry leaders share innovations and ideas for tackling challenges and understanding audience preferences
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:41 AM | 6 min read
The business environment has been volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, and the marketing environment has been quite brittle, anxious, non-linear and incomprehensible. To discuss these challenges and more, Pitch Brand Talk 2022 saw a panel discussion on the subject “Building brands for tomorrow”.
On the panel were Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, head - innovation development and brand strategy, Lotus Herbals; Nupur Gupta, head – LTV products and partnerships, Sportz Village; Ruchika Gupta, chief marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies; Sandeep Ranade; executive vice president and head of quantitative research, Hansa Research Group; Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing - India, Motorola Mobility and Vinit Kapahi, head of marketing, Aviva India. The session was chaired by Sudhakar Rao, director, ICFAI Group.
Opening the session, Rao said: “The challenges are - how brands can navigate these difficulties and how to build brands while making sure that you are building themselves for tomorrow and yet align your brand vision with the business growth.”
As for Kapahi, a brand has to clearly have a purpose. “A purposeful brand has to solve a problem or an issue at hand. You may have great products and great services, and if it cannot do either of the two, it cannot become a great brand. Also, the one thing you really need to look at is, the audience today is not really looking at what you have to offer; they are looking at how you are going to make their life easier. And it is not really about sitting in boardrooms and talking about positioning and purposes – that is one part of it. You may do all that but whatever you are communicating to a consumer, if you do not breathe and live within the organisation then it really does not solve anything. First and foremost is that within the organisation, everybody has to know what is that one particular thing that you are going to do for the customer before you go out and really talk about it. It has to be authentic and cannot be just a show.”
When asked if there is anything unique that her brand has done to remain relevant, Chatterjee pointed out, “In the beauty and personal care space, you would see that terms like conscious consumerism, green beauty and clean beauty are becoming popular today. But Lotus has always been the pioneer and has championed these causes ever since the launch of the brand about 30 years ago. I think the greatest asset has been staying true to our values and also not getting affected by whatever is happening in the market. Albert Einstein had said – Intelligence is measured by the ability to change. And that is how we have survived all these years. We are adaptable, nimble and agile,” she said and illustrated with an example. “Beauty and personal care were the worst affected during the pandemic. However, we took quick changes and decided that the digital transformation has to happen quickly. We finished the digital transformation in three months, which normally takes about nine to ten months. Now, within two-three years of its inception, Lotus Botanicals is number one on every e-commerce platform,” she added.
Speaking about the purpose of her organisation, Nupur said, “Our purpose is to get kids to play. It started 19 years ago with a very simple purpose that kids need to play and that we need to create opportunities for them to play. That is how we link that access with the brands to help them live out their purpose in the schools,” she said and shared an example related to Tata Tea's Jaago Re campaign. “That is not just contained on social media, we helped them walk the talk on the ground through our school access by creating a Tata Tea Suraksha campaign, in which the campaign was centered around women empowerment and self-defence. So, we created self-defence classes which were run for one lakh girls in 340 odd schools across the country. That is how we help brands live out their purpose inside the schools.”
Next, Rao asked Ranjan what could be learnt in the face of adversity and how one could align the vision of the brand with the business growth targets that you have. Rao asked, “Was there any dissonance and if so, how was that managed and navigated through.” Explained Ranjan, “As an organisation, Motorola has seen a rise in the past. We were one of the largest selling mobile smartphones in the world and then we saw challenging times when we had to take a step back only to come back again. The purpose although, I believe, has always remained the same. And I believe that is the same for any organisation. Purpose has always been the use of innovation to create meaningful consumer experiences, which was behind us inventing the mobile phone in the first place. The purpose has remained the same and the steps that we have taken as a business as well as in terms of consumer communication has been in-sync with the purpose.”
Ruchika spoke on how we could make sure we have a purpose and live through that. “I think the brand purpose or business purpose requires a certain amount of conviction – you need to be actually buying into it as it can come across easily as a stopgap or a statement. So, you need that true conviction. What you also need is consensus. And the biggest one of them all is just to have the courage because building that brand purpose or that business purpose will need investments, time, patience and might also need a hit on your ROI for a certain amount of time. But if you have the conviction and the consensus behind it, the courage will take you through,” she said.
Ranade shared his insights on the kind of dissonance he notices between the brand vision and the pursued path. He elaborated, “It is more how consumers are looking at the brand. Every brand will have a vision and a purpose when it comes into play but, like what we talked about here, there are so many insurance brands. If I am an insurance brand and even if I do have a purpose of positioning, I have to figure out how to make sure that the consumers know about me and look at me differently. That's an example.”
