White Rivers Media inaugurates new Headquarters & unveils evolved brand identity

This 300-seater office includes multiple open spaces for ideas to flow freely, and striking thinkpods for thoughts to cultivate

White Rivers Media (WRM) recently inaugurated their newly-built headquarters sprawling over an area of 15,000 square feet. At the event, the award-winning agency also launched an evolved, vibrant brand identity.

This 300-seater office includes multiple open spaces for ideas to flow freely, and striking thinkpods for thoughts to cultivate. With this, it has become one of the few independent advertising agencies in India to have an office floor plate of this scale and an in-house chroma studio that is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for shooting video films & commercials.

A garden seating area under open sky and a fully-loaded sports room offer a relaxed, refreshing setting for a zero-stress working environment.

WRM’s metamorphosed identity, which was launched the very same day, represents the agency being one huge melting pot where wide-ranging abilities, age groups, cultures, genders, and ideologies come together to deliver work that is authentic and par excellence.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media said, “Pure WFH is passe; evolved workplaces are here to stay. Our sprawling Mumbai headquarters is where the extended comfort & convenience of home meets ergonomics of a modern workplace. It has lots of dedicated open spaces, each one an experience in its own, that offer the right atmosphere to inspire minds and co-create powerful campaigns.”

Mitesh Kothari, cofounder at White Rivers Media added “2021 is the year of digital. The expanded space enables us to be ready for the exponentially increasing number of brands joining the digital league. No doubt, the big office is a milestone; however, bigger things are coming, stay tuned”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)