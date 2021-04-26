Whirlpool pays homage to caregivers in new spot with Kriti Sanon, Tinu Anand

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has released a new TVC for their latest Bottom Mount Refrigerator with AI technology.

The film pays homage to caregivers who go to extraordinary lengths, every day, to take care of their loved ones. It depicts an endearing story that captures a day in the life of Kriti and her Daadu, her beautiful relationship with him and how she lovingly adapts to her Daadu’s habits and quirks, through her little acts of care.

The film opens with Kriti taking out an ice tray from her Whirlpool IntelliFresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator. Her Daadu, back from his morning walk, brings with him a bag full of groceries, forgetting that he bought the same a day earlier. Kriti lovingly manages the situation and puts the extra groceries in the refrigerator which senses the unique usage pattern and the load within the fridge, to adapt and control its cooling performance. Much to Dadu’s relief and joy!

The film strings together such everyday vignettes from Indian households, where different people exhibit different habits, yet the Whirlpool refrigerator senses their usage patterns and adapts to make them all feel equally comfortable. Even occurrences like frequent opening and closing of the refrigerator or extreme weather conditions outside, are accounted for by the AI technology that intuitively adapts and maintains the optimum temperature inside

The film will be rolled out across television, OTT (Hotstar) and social media platforms.

Commenting on the same, K.G. Singh, VP Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, “At Whirlpool, we follow the philosophy of Everyday Care and believe that when you truly care for your loved ones,your partner, family or your close friends, you accept them as they are with their habits, their points of view and their quirks all that make them who they are. Delivering such extraordinary care requires something extraordinary like the AI technology in the new Bottom Mount refrigerator that automatically senses and adapts to your changing needs. “

Naveen Gaur – Deputy Chief Executive Office, Lowe Lintas, said, “Everyday Care is at the heart of Whirlpool’s brand philosophy. The challenge for us was to interpret this philosophy for the Indian consumer and balance the tech & life narrative.We felt that it takes extraordinary to deliver care day after day, both from the caregiver and the product. This was the start point of our campaign and the film for the most advanced Bottom Mount range of refrigerators from the brand. The extraordinary care is depicted through a heartwarming relationship between Kriti and her Daadu, how she cares and adapts to his needs. The refrigerator’s Adaptive Intelligence acts a perfect foil to her in adapting intuitively to her changing needs.

