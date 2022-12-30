‘We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban & rural markets’
Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, talks about the brand completing 25 years in business, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, and more
2022 was a special year for Polycab as the brand completed 25 years of business. The year was quite a fruitful one, with the brand launching new products, adopting a newer marketing approach and much more.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, recently launched TVCs, association with the T20 World Cup, the evolution the company is undergoing and more.
Edited excerpts:
Having completed 25 years in business, how is Polycab pivoting in terms of a fresh product and marketing approach?
Our journey started in 1964 from a modest set-up in form of a small electrical store. When we look at our approach towards building a sustainable competitive advantage for the future - it will be a strong value proposition on the back of pioneering product innovation, complemented by a customised experiential marketing-driven end-user experience. Furthermore, to invoke a higher sense of end-user pull towards this unique offering, we have rolled out TV commercials to convey value proposition-based benefits to consumers through compelling and emotionally engaging short stories. Our Home Automation Solution – HOHM competence provides users with a customised experience of these products using a mobile app or voice control.
We have multiple initiatives and measures through which we engage with the crucial electrician community. Such initiatives include conducting awareness-generating programmes that impart learnings on the importance of selecting high-quality electrical solutions to ensure their safety. We are looking forward to a newer approach for our new product launches which will help us reach more consumers.
Polycab recently launched back-to-back campaigns for green wires and LED lights, what was the main insight behind these campaigns? What major challenges did you face in the execution of these campaigns?
Polycab’s main focus behind launching these campaigns was enhancing our presence in the consumer segment. While the product category of wire is difficult to portray considering its conventional legacy, for the recent Polycab Green Wire campaign, we took the emotional route to address the problem that every parent faces – to ensure that their children’s dreams are safe. This was the very first campaign with Ogilvy India and our idea to distantly position ourselves in consumers’ minds was achieved.
Similarly, the Polycab 3-in-1 LED campaign is based on a simple truth - when people are in a good mood their perspective on things changes. The major turning point, in the three campaigns, is that we have tried to move away from being rational to bringing a human touch in our campaigns that helped our customers understand our product well.
What kind of response have you got for these campaigns?
Our two major campaigns of the year did well with our target audience. The likability of the extra-safe Polycab green wire advertisement stood at 4.7 out of 5 which is a fantastic score. Moreover, the category connect was more than 90 per cent. The story of the film was very impactful for the target audience as the product integration was done in a subtle way.
What were the synergies behind signing up to be sponsors for the T20 World Cup? How did that pan out for you?
Our target audience includes decision-makers aged 25-50 years and the World Cup was the best place where we could reach them. The World Cup campaign has been very successful with excellent TV ratings. The gross rating point deliveries that were promised were higher than 15-20%. The reach was close to 35-40 million people in India.
Our timing was bang on and our campaign continued with the post-World Cup GEC plan. This helped us to be present on the news and other GEC, regional channels even after the cricket tournament. The campaign will be live until December and will help us keep the momentum in the next quarter as well.
When it comes to marketing strategy, is Polycab embracing a more experimental strategy? If yes, what is the insight here?
We are executing a resolve to take brand Polycab to newer heights. I believe strategies aren’t experimental, they are a firm way of doing things and how we intend to take our entire brand-building and marketing forward. Our strategies have always been solid and planned as per our intent to take the entire brand-building forward. We aim to build Polycab as a more consumer-friendly brand by making it modern and contemporary. Our main focus revolves around three things – to be relevant, entertaining/engaging, and knowledgeable. We have understood in the few years that consumers engage with the brand only when it exhibits these qualities.
What is your current distribution strength and do you look at increasing it going ahead?
Currently, we have more than two lakh retailers as our valuable partners, and it is our constant endeavour to enhance our reach by expanding this network. We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban and rural markets and add value to their lives. With a robust blueprint, we plan to rise rapidly and adapt to new organisational processes that affirm holistic growth across segments.
Is there anything in the pipeline that you would like to share with us; a new campaign or product launch?
Keeping the environment and best manufacturing practices in mind, Polycab will come out with products that are greener. The company currently has a sizeable number of research and development professionals, focusing on widening its product range. We are in talks to sharpen our focus on the FMEG space by expanding our B2C product range. We constantly look at our communications and try to find ways to continue to evolve according to the latest trends and consumer psychology.
While adopting a newer marketing strategy how has your media mix evolved?
We have aligned the company strategy with the changing times and the current transformation of digital platforms. We are conscious of the latest trends and media consumption of our consumers. However, the traditional media - television or newspaper, still has a larger chunk of our target audience.
We are also looking to expand and build our presence on evolving channels like social media, and OTT platforms where we can get more customised and personalised with our campaigns. We have been working on it and have been allocating a reasonable amount of funds to these channels.
‘India is now among the top 5 markets for Budweiser globally’
Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at AB InBev, shares the brand’s marketing strategy and talks about its partnership with the FIFA Qatar World Cup
By Imran Fazal | Dec 29, 2022 8:23 AM | 5 min read
Anheuser-Busch InBev has now entered India’s whiskey market, which has been projected to grow at 4.2% CAGR (2021-26), 17% (2021-22). As Magnum Double Barrel come to the market for the first time in India, Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at AB InBev, speaks in-depth about the marketing strategy. He further discusses how being a sponsor at the FIFA Qatar World Cup will boost AB InBev liquor sale in India.
After 11 years, Anheuser-Busch InBev is entering the whiskey segment for the first time, can you explain the strategy as to why India was chosen as the first country to launch Magnum Double Barrel?
There are two to three reasons why we went in this direction. We are the world's biggest beer manufacturer, and being a very consumer-centric company, we realized that today's millennial population or this fast-growing Gen Z population who are above the legal drinking age are experimenting. We have seen that these individuals try out new products, flavours and brands. Secondly, the Indian market is the second biggest spirits market in the world. India contributes to around 10% of global spirits consumption. The third reason is that when we launched Magnum in 2011, it was an extension of the Budweiser brand. Now we are extending brand Magnum into the whiskey category. But it is important to say that we are committed to beer and we want to lead and grow the category. But we also want to diversify our portfolio into categories beyond beer. India is now amongst the top 5 markets for Budweiser globally.
Who is your Target Group, and where does Magnum Double Barrel fit in the whiskey category?
Magnum Double Barrel fits into the premium blended whiskey segment as a brand. Budweiser is the leader in the premium beer segment, and we want to extend that brand love that we have in the segment to not just beer, but also to whiskey. This premium blended segment whiskey is filled with a lot of other brands, such as 100 pipers, Black & White, Red Label, Jameson, and Balentines. These brands are premium in this segment, of course, India's whiskey market is filled with a lot of value segment brands.
Today when consumers are looking forward to ready-to-drink liquor products, will AB InBev move towards that segment as well?
We did a soft launch of one of our key offerings in Maharashtra and learnt a lot of things there as well. The ready-to-drink is a very close category to beer. So, there is a lot more overlap between the beer and the RTD segment. So, the answer is yes. We are closely looking at not just Indian brands, but also global brands. The RTD category is an exciting one. It is something that we are closely watching as well, and when we have a strong viewpoint on this, we will obviously go big on this segment.
With your brand being one of the sponsors for the FIFA World Cup, do you think it will help boost sales of AB InBev liquor brands in India?
We have been partners of the FIFA World Cup for over 35 years now, and Budweiser is the brand that is a partner. We celebrate high-energy occasions as a brand, and the partnership with the FIFA World Cup has been amazing for us. What we see with FIFA, it is a sport and an event, and a celebration of the biggest football festival in the world. It is where people come together, they enjoy and create moments which are truly unforgettable.
People were huddled up in homes due to the pandemic, and for the last two years we were reflecting on what should be done when the world opens up, and the FIFA World Cup is a great carnival for that. The time zone is quite conducive for India, as the matches were being played in the evening. It is a great time for our products to be consumed. So, we leveraged this not only in the minds of the consumer, but also at the outlets, bars, pubs, and wherever people watch football. The beer of their choice should always be Budweiser.
The Indian government had set fresh guidelines on surrogate advertising. Has that become an obstacle for a liquor brand like yours to advertise and reach out to the masses?
I think we as a global entity have always adhered to the local applicable laws, and we ensure all our businesses operate within those guidelines. For us, the law of the land is supreme. Not only the law of the land, but also our internal, there's a marketing code that we follow to ensure a lot of responsible marketing. We are still working with authorities to understand how we can market the right way.
But as the world's leading brewer, we are committed to respecting the laws of the land and reducing the harmful consumption of alcohol. We are very focused on building smart drinking and positive consumption of our products. It is not very different from how we operate it internally as well. We don't want to do anything that we are not proud of, and we respect the laws of the government. We will ensure that we work in that domain to create the right proposition and to create the right products, and advertise the way the laws of the land state. We were already operating with much stricter codes within our internal AB InBev teams, and it doesn't change a lot for us because we were already on the right side of the law.
Looking Ahead: The big ideas for B2B marketing in 2023
Guest Column: Sachin Sharma, Director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn India, shares ways to navigate economic uncertainty and the winds of change
By Sachin Sharma | Dec 28, 2022 9:05 AM | 5 min read
Over the recent years, the world has thrown B2B marketers into the unknown and often tumultuous waters. From finding the right customers to communicating effectively, building meaningful relationships, and finally delivering business impact – the road to success has had its bends and curves. Marketers have rerouted their ways around these bumps by building solid brands that customers can relate to and rely on. Now, as they navigate through another period of economic uncertainty, success will be defined by their ability to adapt to these new winds of change. Driving business results in a sensitive market will be critical, and LinkedIn has some big ideas that promise to set the stage for successful B2B marketing in 2023.
CMOs will need to speak the language of the CFO to continue brand-building during uncertainty
At any given time, only 5% of buyers are in the market to make a purchase. Businesses that want to hold their grounds firm amidst uncertain economic waves will need to target the other 95% – the key to doing that lies in effective brand building. Almost all marketers in India believe that brand building is critical to avoid memory corrosion and ensure faster recovery during uncertainty. However, if we were to borrow from history, marketing budgets have always been the first to be drained when calamity hits. And today, 98% of marketing leaders in India believe that improving CFOs’ understanding of long-term B2B marketing ROI is critical to strengthening future budgets. CMOs will thus have to translate their work into a metric that CFOs see value in to drive greater impact for their businesses in 2023.
Partnering with agencies who invest in more B2B specialization
As an increasing number of sellers catch up with the importance of long-term B2B marketing, marketers will turn towards trusted third-party agencies. B2C expertise will no longer be the reference point for marketers, they will look for specialized B2B agencies that bring a deeper understanding of customers’ needs and buyer paths, especially when budgets are tight and restricted to critical-only investments. Thus, choosing the right partner will be crucial to achieving success with the right customers.
Humanising your brand and measuring success through purpose-built metrics
In 2023, marketers will need to be extremely mindful of going to market at a time when the price is likely more top-of-mind for buyers than it has been over the past few years. This means B2B marketers will need to humanize their messages to create an emotional connection and stay top-of-mind so buyers know where to go when budgets come back. And as pressure to demonstrate true business impact builds amid uncertainty, the B2B marketing industry will also see the emergence of purpose-built measurement tools to account for nuances in B2B buying — like months-long buying cycles and involvement from multiple decision makers. This will define new industry standards and create more possibilities for marketers to merchandise the value of their strategies and investments.
Shifting buyer preferences will disrupt the B2B purchase path
With very little change in the B2B buying process over the past few years, the industry is poised to undergo a significant transformation in the coming years, driven by evolving buyer preferences for more transparency and control over how they engage with brands. B2B brands help drive the global economy forward by enabling other businesses to unlock more growth, so B2B buyers have both the opportunity to inspire organization-wide impact and tremendous responsibility to deliver the right tools and solutions. While marketers strengthen their brand identity to be relevant in the long term and reimagine how they sell, buyers will increasingly demand more control and transparency from brands as they explore potential solutions, which will reshape the purchase path and lead to new innovations in how brands go to market.
Taking a proactive approach to privacy
The brands that most successfully navigate the emerging privacy landscape this year will be the ones that balance a forward-looking approach to privacy and the ability to pivot quickly in the short term. Over the past few years, brands have implemented a patchwork of mitigations in a reactive manner to address the ongoing changes in privacy. Moving into 2023, brands will go on the offensive. They will see the benefit of investing in a multitude of solutions and be able to pivot quickly to meet the moment. Brands that succeed in the new year will keep a close eye on what’s helping them drive results — and even more importantly, what’s not working — so they can proactively flex their strategies and investments.
Marketers who want to succeed through this whirlwind will need to plan for the bigger picture – focus on larger business objectives instead of short-term success. To do so, building a brand that is memorable, resilient, and humane will be imperative, especially amidst uncertain times.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Kumar Varun is done with New Year party ads in this rant-filled Wakefit.co video
The short video encapsulates what people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 5:42 PM | 3 min read
Every new year comes with a lot of excitement, hope, and multiple New Year resolutions. However, it also comes with the underlying thought of overspending every time you step out on New Year’s eve or just the pressure of celebrating New Year’s eve with some elaborate “party”. To address this, Wakefit.co, India’s largest D2C home and sleep solutions company in association with Spring Marketing Capital, presents the ‘Honest New Year Party Rant’ featuring popular comedian Kumar Varun. The video hilariously encapsulates what a majority of people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans.
The video begins on a humorous note with Kumar Varun losing his cool over the numerous 'New Year's Party' advertisements with exorbitant cover charges promising a good time in people's lives on December 31st. As the video progresses, he touches on how people are judged if they don’t have a boast worthy New Year plan and questions the notion of staying out late and partying rather than relaxing and spending time with your loved ones from the comfort of your home.
As the year comes to an end, the question of how and where to celebrate New Year's Eve arises. The brand campaign emphasises on how it has become the new normal to stay at home spending quality time with your loved ones, snuggled up in bed or on the sofa. The Honest New-Year Party Rant video aims to resonate with what most people have been feeling this year end while also normalizing staying back at home for a snooze party this New-Year’s eve.
Sharing his views on the video Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co said, “The idea for this video came from our conversations with consumers who have given a whole new meaning to home as they navigate life post pandemic. The home has become an active dynamic space accommodating a myriad of activities rather than a passive space where it was just meant to retire after a long day. Earlier the idea of having fun meant “going out” but that has changed as voiced by our consumers who say they have a much more quality time at home when it comes to celebrations, get-togethers and occasions.
He further added, "We are thrilled to have Kumar Varun as a protagonist for the video who has entertained us in the past with his quirk and quizzes. We have taken a lively, banter led approach, to communicate the idea of a HAPPY SNOOZE YEAR PARTY which we hope that the audience will be able to resonate with. Through this campaign, our aim is to normalize staying at home on New Year’s eve, and connect especially with those consumers who love staying at home.”
The video has been released on Wakefit.co’s branded content youtube channel called Home Time along with its own social media handles. Earlier this year, Wakefit.co also collaborated with content creators like Satish Ray and Aiyyo Shraddha to talk about its Sleep Internship Season 3. The brand also launched its own web series “Ghar Set Hai '' which has crossed more than 2 million organic views and is now streaming on VOOT.
McDonald’s launches slice-of-life film for marquee initiative
This is the third film from the EatQual initiative and has an unique take on inclusivity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 3:05 PM | 3 min read
To drive inclusivity through its marquee EatQual initiative, McDonald’s India – owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld Ltd has launched a new brand film. This third film from the EatQual franchise has a unique take on inclusivity and aims to shine a light on how specially-abled individuals lead normal lives in their own ways proving how we all are different and yet the same.
The film is about a young girl with limited upper limb mobility and it showcases the girl going about her day finishing everyday tasks independently and with ease. She brushes her teeth, gets ready for the day, ties her shoelaces, and so on. She lets nothing stand in her way of living life just like any other individual. Instead, she simply finds unique ways to accomplish everyday tasks. The film ends with her enjoying her favourite McDonald’s burger in the specially created EatQual packaging, as joyfully as her other friends.
Arvind RP, Senior Director – Marketing & Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “EatQual will always remain the key inclusivity platform of McDonald’s India. With this new brand film, we wanted to emphasize that each individual has their own unique way of living life, irrespective of their special abilities. McDonald’s has always been a feel-good brand wherein we continue to spread happiness and promote inclusivity. With EatQual, we are constantly working towards strengthening our commitment to making McDonald’s India a brand that is truly inclusive.”
Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “One mostly looks into the lives of the differently abled from the lens of what they can’t do. And what brands can do for them. But we felt there’s more joy in celebrating the way they live their lives. And how McDonald’s can effortlessly slip into their life.”
Yogendra Shetty, Director General, the National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH), India said, “We must recognize that people with upper limb disabilities are more than capable of leading regular lives. However, making life simpler for them is a cause that deserves attention. The EatQual initiative by McDonald’s India puts into sharp focus the kind of thoughtful changes that can be made to help people with disabilities feel included. It's time for all of us to come together to advance the cause of individuality over disability.”
McDonald’s India started the journey of EatQual in 2020 to provide an effortless, seamless, and most importantly equal burger-eating experience for all their fans. The EatQual packaging - which is available in-store and on the McDelivery App - has been designed in consultation with experts from NGOs that have been working actively for the specially-abled community for over 50 years. Extensive research was conducted among individuals with limited upper arm mobility to understand their plight in eating a burger and that led to the birth of EatQual packaging.
Over the last three years, McDonald's has been fostering an inclusive eating experience through the EatQual campaign. The brand continues to reach out to specially-abled individuals through NGOs. In December 2022, the brand engaged with hundreds of specially-abled children from National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH), India and The Association of People with Disability (APD, India) to help them enjoy McDonald’s burgers in the EatQual packaging.
Experiential marketing is the way to go in 2023
Guest Column: Mark Titus, AVP Marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative) shares his take on the marketing trends that will rule in 2023
By Mark Titus | Dec 27, 2022 9:25 AM | 3 min read
Marketing events have made a huge comeback in 2022, especially after their long hiatus during the pandemic. Brands and event agencies are coming up with bigger and better events and on-ground activities to engage with their consumers and other stakeholders. Interest in virtual engagements, especially virtual events have seen a steep decline - decrease in Metaverse’ popularity is testimony to that. These experiential events are going deeper and wider. In 2023, it is advisable for brands to engage and connect with consumers at a micro-level and reach the grassroots, in terms of geography and demography.
Here are some other marketing trends that will rule 2023.
Purpose-driven marketing
The economic and social unrest caused by the pandemic has thrown a spotlight on how important it is to not just sell to consumers but also to care for the well-being of consumers and other stakeholders like employees, and business partners. This will continue to be at the heart of many marketing initiatives in the coming year. A brand’s marketing initiatives should be aligned with the causes that the consumers care about – health, eco-friendliness, climate change, and so on.
Focus on Gen-Z & millennial consumers
Resonating with woke consumers that are GenZ and millennials should be high on every marketer’s priority list. While Gen-Z values practicality and values of a product/service, millennials place high importance on convenience and customer experience. For both generations though, it is important that the brand’s values align with theirs. An eco-conscious consumer will choose a brand that provides eco-friendly products/actively engages in eco-friendly initiatives, even if their products cost a little more than their competition.
Sports marketing
Many brands have been successfully connecting with consumers by partnering with their favourite sports leagues/teams, as sponsors/functional partners. The steep rise in sponsorship value of major sports events and teams is a testament to the value and impact brands are seeing in such tie-ups.
Brands can choose to partner with their all-time favourite sports leagues like IPL (cricket) and ISL (football) or even support upcoming sports like basketball, hockey, kabbadi and Kho Kho through events like Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League and TN Kho Kho Premier League. Regional/geo-specific event activation can have an even higher impact on brands that want to connect with their consumers at a grassroots level.
MarTech & Social commerce
In the last few years, we have seen the combined power of MarTech, SEO and Social commerce. With the rising popularity of Instagram, Instagram ads and Google searches will continue to be hugely relevant. Further, advanced MarTech helps in reaching the right TG and motivated buyers. Marketers should continue to leverage marketing technology to influence consumers to consider their brand and click on the ‘Buy’ button. MarTech is the right medium to reach tech-savvy millennials and Gen-Z who are more online than offline. This is a marketing spend that will give you measurable and high ROI.
Salman Khan turns 57: A 'dabangg' brand journey
Khan is among the most valued celebs in India and has added scores of brands to his endorsement kitty in the recent years
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 27, 2022 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Despite the years behind him, Salman Khan is counted among the top actors in India. He has given us evergreen movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dabangg and Wanted. His successful Bollywood career apart, Khan also has many other feathers added to his hat. He is the presenter of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss and also a humanitarian who supports charitable causes through his Being Human Foundation.
As per Duff & Phelps's Digital Acceleration 2.0 report, Khan ranked on the list of the most valued celebrities. His net worth in rupees according to the report is Rs 3000 crores in 2022. His fan following is also 56.2 million strong on Instagram.
As the star turns 57 today, we look at his endorsements and his stellar brand journey, which he has built over the years.
Campa Cola
Khan appeared in the homegrown cola brand Campa Cola's advertisement in 1983. He was in his late teens when he appeared in the soft drink ad with other unknown models. This is widely believed to be his first TV ad.
In the course of his career, he will go on to represent other soft drink brands such as Pepsi, Appy Fizz, Limca, Mountain Dew, and Thums-Up.
Hero Honda, Suzuki Motorcycles
Before his first movie Biwi Ho toh aisi, Khan appeared in Hero Honda ad in 1985.
Later on, he also endorsed Suzuki Motorcycles.
Chlormint
He also endorsed the gum brand Cholrmint and it is counted amongst Khan's funniest ads.
He also starred alongside his brother Sohail Khan in another one of the brand's hilarious spots.
Relaxo
Khan has also endorsed the footwear brand Relaxo for which he remained a brand ambassador for a few years.
Dixy Scott and Lux Venus
Salman also endorsed innerwear brands like Dixy Scott’s and Lux Venus.
Emami Navratna
Khan has endorsed the oil brand Navratna in a Dabbang-inspired ad.
Himani Best Choice Oil
The superstar also endorsed the edible oil brand Himani and starred in many ads for the brand.
Revital
The star has also endorsed the men's nutraceutical brand Revital. The association also inspired many memes when he controversially stated he was a virgin on Koffee with Karan a few years ago.
Bharat Pe
Two to three years ago, he also endorsed the Bharat Pe Payment app.
Pepsi
The actor's most recent ad is for Pepsi.
Being Human
Perhaps the most impactful endorsement of Khan has been his association with Being Human since 2007. The establishment is synonymous with Khan himself. On the occasion of his birthday, Being Human announced a 50% discount on all merchandise between 25th and 27th of December.
CEO, Sanjeev Rao said, "Our campaign is based on an insight of connection that Salman has with his fans. To his fans he is Bhai. Hence the campaign "BhaiKaBirthday”. The idea is to extend the large heart that Salman has to the consumers of Being human clothing. This “Aadha Bill Bhai Bharenge” was our way of announcing our biggest annual sale around his birthday, where we have our entire stores on a flat 50%. If you are from the armed forces, we offer you an extra 5%. We also tied up with ICICI to offer an additional 7% benefit to their card holders.”
Himalaya's new ad for baby oil celebrates the best of both worlds
The brand has released the campaign to mark the launch of its Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company, India’s leading wellness brand, recently announced the launch of Himalaya Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut. The Company unveiled a new digital campaign in three different languages, titled, ‘Naye Zamaane Ka Traditional Oil.’
The brand has curated a customized and comprehensive marketing strategy with this new digital campaign and is collaborating with several e-commerce and social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Chakravarthi N.V, Business Head – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “The Himalaya Indian Heritage series of Baby Massage Oil is inspired by age-old traditional Ayurvedic practices that emphasize the importance of body massage (Abhyanga) in your baby’s daily regimen.
Moreover, millennial parents are increasingly becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients and products they use on their babies. They look for chemically safe products along with giving the right nourishment to their babies. Hence, we believe our new Baby Massage Oil – Mustard and Coconut will resonate with the parents of today. With the launch of this new oil, we want to provide an all-in-one solution to parents with a tidy residue-free option for their babies.”
“Over for 16 years, we have created a product portfolio of over 14 babycare products and reached over millions of customers Pan India. With such new launches, we intend to anchor our presence 'across India, along with strengthening our position nationally,” he further added.
Himalaya’s new Baby Massage Oil is a well-defined combination of traditional wisdom and modern science and is clinically tested. It is made without parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances, making it a safe skincare product for newborns. The oil is specially formulated with carefully selected herbs and ingredients that help nourish baby’s skin with a non-sticky formula. The essence of four herbs – Aloe Vera, Vetiver, Winter Cherry, and Country Mallow, when combined into one traditional oil, will improve blood circulation, strengthen muscles, and promote baby’s growth.
