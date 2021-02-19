We are outpacing industry growth & intend to continue in the same direction: Sanjay Sharma

Mother Dairy has been launching a plethora of variants of packaged products over the past few months and just seems to be on an expansion spree. The company launched three packaged food products - frozen drumsticks, frozen cut okra and frozen Haldi paste cubes - under its Safal brand on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It has also come up with its latest campaign featuring senior actor Neena Gupta as the face of the brand, highlighting the benefits of packaged paneer. exchange4media catches up with Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, who share intricacies around the ad campaign, categories that are driving growth for the company, key learnings from 2020 and more.

Edited excerpts below:

Why is the campaign a part of the brand’s overall marketing plan?

Over the past few months, we have witnessed consumers opting for packaged food options, fuelled primarily due to the safety and hygiene concerns that evolved. With this growing concern among consumers, we understood the potential as well as the need to relook at the consumer awareness and sentiments towards the paneer category. As a leading player of the category, we felt the need of talking to our consumers and making them aware of the hygiene issues that are associated or can occur with consuming loose paneer. Hence, we came up with the communication narrative of #PaneerPackedHaiTohSafeHai, with the sole objective of making our consumers aware by emphasizing directly on the aforementioned facts. Packed paneer is hygienic and safer as compared to some loose paneer options available in the market. The new campaign conveys the fact that opting for safe, hygienic food and good nutrition is the best protection for yourself.

What was the genesis of the campaign- concept and strategy? What marketing mediums will be used for the same?

Paneer’s tryst with Indian palate goes back to ages. Many also consume it for health reasons as it is a good source of protein, calcium, and healthy fats. However, nutritious values of food are derivative of the food safety and hygiene measures undertaken during its processing or manufacturing. In addition, what we have witnessed over the years is that various categories like atta, oil, dahi, etc., which were consumed in loose format, are now being consumed in the packaged format. This transition has happened over the last 10-20 years, packaged options of these categories are being preferred especially in the urban markets. Such an immense transformation for a category like paneer was out of place in the market. Hence there was a potential to re-look at the sentiments associated with this category.

The whole idea was to align the communication narrative with the overall positioning of Mother Dairy value-added products, and at the same time, take the onus of educating our consumers. The overall proposition – ‘Rishton Ka Swad Badhaye’ – is a testament to the fact that Mother Dairy’s dairy products offer you the quintessential delightful refreshing taste that prolongs the time spent with friends and loved ones. The new paneer campaign is interlinked to the larger thought of the dairy products positioning as the campaign is conceptualized in a way that communicates that Mother Dairy paneer is approved by moms. All elements in the new campaign are aligned to the brand’s core proposition of nurturer and caregiver, whereas the creative thought revolves around the core value of togetherness; this is an extension of that positioning. While we usually talk about care and nurture, it is imperative to take care of your loved ones by focusing on the right food practices.

The campaign has been spread across mediums such as print, radio, digital and OTT (Over-The-Top Media) platforms.

2020 was a landmark year for FMCG brands. What has been the key learning according to you?

2020 was indeed an eventful year for the entire FMCG industry. With consumers at home, key learnings revolved around – hygiene and safety, health and wellness, efficient supply chain and easy availability.

With a heightened focus on hygiene and safety, we continued being consistent in offering safe, superior quality, and hygienically packed products to our consumers in close vicinity. Hygiene, quality and safety are of paramount importance to us and we continue to serve our consumers with the same assurance. To fill in the demand gap, we also introduced products such as packaged sweets, breads, and haldi milk in the past few months, which were warmly welcomed by our consumers. We also ensured a robust supply chain since most of our product categories are consumed daily. In addition, we had made ready all forms of channels, both online and offline, to serve our consumers with utmost quality products even in testing times.

Among the various product categories, which all categories have been driving growth for Mother Dairy?

Our value-added dairy products portfolio is one of the most diversified portfolios with varied products in both fresh dairy and ambient range. Our products like cheese, ghee, paneer, curd, haldi milk, etc. are witnessing good traction along-with other products as they cater to wide-ranging needs.

What growth numbers the brand is targeting to achieve this year?

We are outpacing industry growth, and we intend to continue in the same direction.

