‘We are number 1 because people are watching us’
Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, AETN18 and CEO - Broadcast for Network18, shares insights about the channel’s top ranking, BARC ratings and much more
Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, AETN18 and CEO - Broadcast for Network18, in an in-depth conversation shared how News18 India has managed to be the number 1 news channel in the country consecutively for the past few weeks, the importance of BARC ratings and the launch of the ninth season of History TV18’s OMG! Yeh Mera India, which became one of the longest-running home-grown shows in the infotainment space on Indian television.
How does the whole scenario in terms of ratings look for the news cluster of TV18 now?
For TV18, all our Hindi channels are number one, including News18 India. We are number 1 in all the English channels - both CNBC and CNN News18 are number one. We have tremendous work going on in the regional languages - Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil. In Gujarati, we are number two, while in Tamil, we are almost number three. We have improved significantly over the last year or so in terms of all the channels that we have. If you were to compare us on an overall basis, we have the highest amount of reach compared to any other news network in the country.
BARC claimed that they have resumed the ratings after developing the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for news and special interest genres. Do you think this has led to establishing a fool-proof measurement rating system now?
There is nothing known as fool-proof. There aren’t enough meters in India to measure everybody’s TV viewership. For a 130-crore population, there are 55,000 meters, and that will never be able to do justice. Do we have 10 lakh meters to measure viewership? The answer is that it costs a lot of money. I think for the amount of money that the industry has invested, we have a brilliant system, and I have no complaints about the system because there is only so much that the system can do. What else will you expect it to do? If we had 50 lakh boxes, I can still understand, but we don't have those numbers. It is far better than having nothing. So, it is a directional measurement rather than an absolute measurement. For example, IRS is also a directional measurement, as they interview 3 lakh people to derive a study report. No one can expect research to be of a certain standard, which can measure minute-by-minute viewership of Indian households, it is not possible to have a measurement report with absolute numbers.
We first saw NDTV exiting from BARC and then iTV Network and Zee Media do the same. Do you think the measurement system really matters to advertisers right now?
Advertisers want to put money where the measurement is because they would at least know how many people saw it, and how many didn't. So, to that extent, it is critical. If you don't have measurement, people won't trust you with your numbers. Also, what would be the motivation for you to create content if nobody is watching you? The measurement system is not only meant for advertisers, but also for the content that the channel produces. In the absence of a measurement system, how would an editorial team know that they are doing well? How would they know if their content is being watched or not watched? If channels exit from the measurement system, then they will not know what people are watching on television.
We recently witnessed the takeover of NDTV by the Adani group. How are you looking at this development?
There is nothing to look at. I was associated with NDTV for eight years. It is a consolidation that has to happen because news is not a business that can run on a very frugal budget. The channel has to run and continue its operations, and investments will happen. I think it is always good to have competition that is strong and agile. I don't see it in any negative form.
Today, news channels are accused of aligning themselves with political parties. Do you think journalism has taken a backseat while news channels continue to polarize news pieces and prime-time debates?
That is a subjective opinion of individuals. Finally, you have to understand that if people don't want to watch you, then they won't watch you. No matter what an editor wants to broadcast as content, the power is always with the consumer. The consumer has the remote in his hand, and can always flip the channel. A news channel can go shouting all day long and can get aligned or not with anybody, but if the consumer doesn't want to watch, then it does not stand a chance. If today we are number one, it means that somebody is switching on the remote and watching Network18 channels. Nobody is forcing anybody to watch certain channels. In Bollywood, there is an audience for Govinda and on the other hand, there is an audience for Aamir Khan, both are unique in their own way. The choice is with the consumers – if they want to go and watch Aamir Khan’s film then they will watch it in the theatres, and those who don’t like him will not.
There was a lot of buzz about landing pages being used to boost BARC ratings. How do you look at the use of landing pages in the news business now?
How does it even matter? If one goes to a shop and sees a product, do you ask, how the product reached that shop? What matters is the product. More importantly, no one is forcing someone to watch a certain channel, nobody has put a gun on the consumer’s head to forcefully make that person watch a channel. As marketers, our job is to make sure that we make the content available for the audience, and then it is up to the judgement of the viewer whether to watch it or not. Again, if the viewer does not like what they see, they will flip the channel, and it will not even register in the BARC system.
Looking at the year ahead, what is the market sentiment for TV advertisements?
As long as there are people on earth, there will be advertisers, and as long as there are product manufacturers, they will need to advertise. Advertisers can stay back for a couple of months, but finally, they will have to return. If they didn't advertise during COVID, then they advertised post-COVID. There is a funding winter right now and things might be tough, but as long as people are consuming, advertisers will continue to spend money on advertising. This is why even platforms like Netflix eventually have to turn to advertising to make sure that they're able to sustain their business.
But do you think we will see a rise in AdEx for the news genre on TV?
Of course, we will. If you look at Print, it has three lakh active advertisers in a year. Digital has about 40,000 to 50,000 advertisers a year, while television only has 15,000 advertisers a year. So, we have a long way to go, and I am always bullish about the future of advertising in India.
HistoryTV18 is coming out with the ninth season of OMG! Yeh Mera India TV18. How is the response from the audience, and what are your expectations from this season?
The expectation of the channel doesn't vary from season to season. For us, OMG! Yeh Mera India is a product of passion. It was an idea that was meant to inspire Indians, and we just wish that we could produce all 1,000 episodes in one shot, but we can't and so we have broken it into seasons. The very fact that we are in the ninth season tells you that it is a success. It is our flagship programme and the number one show for History TV18. The show has received 10 billion impressions on Digital, and 2 billion video views on all video assets for about 320 stories that we have broadcasted. OMG! Yeh Mera India is the number one home-grown show in the factual entertainment space, which has grown up to nine seasons. If we compare it with shows on National Geographic or Discovery in the factual entertainment space, we can see that they have international shows like Science of Stupid with Indian anchors.
We have seen your rivals Discovery and TV9 entering the OTT space. Why has History TV18 or TV18 as a news cluster not entered the OTT space as of now?
To me as a news person, OTT is more of an entertainment space, while news has to be live. So, to make news OTT doesn’t make any sense. The days of walled gardens are over. Today, people remember stories, and may not remember where they saw them because people don’t remember brands. It doesn't really matter whether or not we have an OTT of our own. For example, 7-8 seasons of OMG! Yeh Mera India is available on Discovery+ as we don’t mind our content getting discovered on other platforms. The platform doesn’t matter to us, as people recognise OMG! Yeh Mera India very well.
Production of documentaries and shows like OMG! Yeh Mera India is a costly affair in the infotainment space, unlike TV soaps that in comparison have a low production cost. How much revenue do infotainment channels contribute to the growth of Network18?
For Network18, the revenue from factual entertainment is not a very big number, but it is still significant enough to make the investment on its own. The channel has been profitable for quite a few years now, and it continues to be so. So, our business objectives and content related to it are being achieved. We have been delivering seasons of OMG! Yeh Mera India even during COVID. As long as we have a commitment to our audiences, we will bring the show, and it will have inspirational stories that matter the most. If you talk about the revenue proportion compared to news channels, there are 21 of them. History TV18 has two channels, one is HD and the other SD. So, we cannot really compare both genres, but it is doing fairly well and is profitable. We will keep investing in what we are doing every year.
Tiffany x Nike: 10 fast facts about the collab
It's not the first time either of the two brands teamed up for some uber-luxurious associations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 5:09 PM | 2 min read
The iconic Tiffany & Co., the American luxury jewellery brand from Manhattan, is the furthest from street fashion. Yet, the company's association with streetwear apparel brand Nike is the collab we weren't expecting in 2023. Netizens were perplexed when images of Nike Air Force 1s started cropping up on the internet with its Swoosh in the trademark Tiffany blue colour.
To everyone's surprise, the ritzy Tiffany and the uber-cool Nike are indeed teaming up. "Tiffany & Co. and Nike are collaborating on a limited-edition release of Air Force 1s. Learn about these iconic shoes and new accessories, coming soon," read the jewellery brand's website.
If you are confused about a collaboration like the entire internet, here's a primer for you.
1. The brands will be coming together for a black suede top shoe with the Nike Swoosh in Tiffany & Co.'s turquoise shade. The collab is titled "A Legendary Pair," hinting both at the brands and the shoes.
View this post on Instagram
2. Named Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’, the title is a reference to the jewellery brand's 1837 collection.
3. The pair of shoes comes with accessories such as a shoe brush, shoe horn, laces and also a whistle.
When they said “just do it,” we listened. Discover more: https://t.co/8FKzDD0r8Z #NikexTiffany #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/wTAzAFOJqe— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) January 31, 2023
4. The collab could be a part of Tiffany's endeavour to appeal to the younger generation and borrow a part of Nike's street cred in doing so.
5. The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ will sell for a price of $ 400 and is a limited edition pair.
6. The accessories could cost anywhere between $250 and $475.
7. LVMH, the French company that owns Tiffany, has collaborated with the streetwear brand Supreme before. The collection included necklaces, bracelets, earrings, keyring, a knife and a Supreme t-shirt with the logo in Tiffany blue.
8. Nike too has teamed up with uber-luxurious labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior for its Air Force 1s and Jordans.
9. The pair of shoes will be available for retail on March 7.
10. The collab hasn't been well received for the most part. Netizens have trolled what they think is a deliberate pairing between two mismatched brands.
adidas teams up with Indian Women's Football captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi
The football player will work closely with the brand to promote the sport in India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
adidas who has a history of supporting women athletes has recently announced partnership with Loitongbam Ashalata Devi who is the Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team. She will work closely with adidas to engage and inspire the youth and to take the game to the next level.
Loitongbam Ashalata Devi is an Indian professional football player currently who is the captain of both the Indian National Team and the Indian Women’s League side Gokulam Kerala. Devi has been a part of the team that won the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship four times in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.
Sharing his views, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas said, "We are elated to welcome Ashalata into the adidas family. She is paving the path for women in football, and we believe that her winning attitude and passion will inspire the youth and unlock the true potential of Indian football.”
Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said, “I am so excited to join the adidas family. Growing up, I would always dream of associating with an iconic brand like adidas and now that it has happened, I feel truly grateful. I have strived hard to reach where I am today, but this is just the beginning, I want India to become a powerhouse in football worldwide, and I am sure this association will play a pivotal role and inspire and enable me to actualize that dream”
Ranbir Kapoor becomes Myntra’s brand ambassador
Ranbir will be seen in Myntra’s latest brand campaign, along with Kiara Advani
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:26 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has announced the appointment of actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Ranbir will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign slated to go live shortly. The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category.
“Ranbir will be seen as part of Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign 'Be Extraordinary Everyday’, which is aimed towards positioning Myntra as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion. Myntra’s association with Ranbir will help the brand tap into his popularity and national appeal. His personal style and admirable persona, is set to build and deepen consumers’ salience with Myntra, driving conversations across metro and non-metro audiences as well as help elevate the fashion choices of his expansive fan base,” the company said.
Ranbir Kapoor joins an ensemble of superstars which includes Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing Myntra, further strengthening the platform's connect with the nation's cinema landscape, positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for the latest on-trend looks and fashion.
Kiara Advani has been the brand’s ambassador since 2020, enabling Myntra to penetrate in the diverse demographics of the nation owing to her immense fanbase. The remarkable string of successes for films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and the latest release, Govinda Naam Mera, have further elevated her popularity, in addition to establishing her amongst the most influential fashion icons of the nation and an inspiration for fashion-conscious people.
As part of this campaign, Myntra will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.
Speaking on the announcement of the brand ambassadors and the initiation of the brand campaign, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Ranbir embodies the spirit of Myntra as a creative force shaping the world of fashion today. He is a true original, who has been a part of some of our previous brand films, and now we are thrilled to continue our collaboration officially by welcoming him as the new face of Myntra. He is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and we are looking forward to reaching out to his fan base across the country.”
Speaking of the association, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion continues to play a huge influence in my life. For those who know me the best, I am more of a classic and everyday ensemble kind of a man. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with Myntra. Our collaboration will enable the best of everyday fashion for my fans through the best of branded fashion made easily accessible by Myntra. Super excited for this one.”
e-Commerce growth gravitating towards India’s tier cities
Guest Column: Shankar Shinde, Chief Commerce Officer, VMLY&R India, analyses the factors that will be key in the expansion of the country’s e-Commerce business
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 8:49 AM | 6 min read
The pandemic changed the way we Indians shop, with research showing more than half i.e. 53% of the consumers from non-metros now prefer online shopping, and 80% of Indian consumers prefer to shop from their smartphones. This shift means that the first time a consumer discovers or interacts with a brand it is almost certainly online.
India’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce market is expected to reach $100 billion-plus by 2025, a 32-times growth over 2023.
The focus will shift from Tier 1 cities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with online shopping going deeper – it still has a lot of juice left. eCommerce growth is primarily going to be led by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This will be with continued online migration of key categories, including fashion and grocery.
Vernacular Voice searches, Social Commerce, Direct-to-Consumer brands, Conversational Commerce and Digital payments will play a pivotal role in e-Commerce growth.
Voice will be stronger in vernacular
To facilitate growth beyond metros, many e-commerce companies have enabled voice-based shopping, providing language options to make ‘Bharat’ shop online with as much ease as their metro and urban counterparts.
Video content, voice search, and localization will take precedence in 2023 and beyond. Localization through the use of vernacular and visual content will be the key to winning over customers in Bharat, beyond the metro. The adoption of languages will be beyond English and Hindi to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi.
1. Social Commerce
Social media users in India are expected to grow to around 448 million in 2023. A direct beneficiary of this rapid rise of social media users of course is social commerce. Social commerce or buy-sell via social media has been steadily gaining popularity in India.
• Building a brand around communities: Social commerce is not like any other sales where buy-sell is more transactional. Social commerce is developed around building a community – a dedicated base of followers or ‘fans’ who admire the brand, comment and talk about it, and even share and promote them. Because social commerce mostly uses influence marketing, a strong base of the community is built around a brand within a span of time.
• Authentic feedback: Because the products are present on social media and there is a community connect, the feedback system is strong and usually authentic. Social commerce also leads to a much more engaged shopping.
• Growing along: Artificial Intelligence-driven sales are here to stay. As social commerce grows, industries that are directly linked with it including logistics, warehousing, and other sales channels of storage and delivery too will continue to grow.
2. D2C
The Indian D2C industry continues to grow, buoyed by rising awareness and consumers’ willingness to experiment. Projected to grow by 21 per cent, the D2C industry size in 2023 is all set to cross the $66 billion mark.
• Bharat - A focus is on fashion brands: According to reports that looked at sales over the 2022 Diwali season in India, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are the main driving forces behind these purchases, accounting for 64 per cent of all consumers who made transactions. During this phase, almost 125 million customers placed orders across platforms, helped by Tier 2 cities, and growth was driven by fashion in these markets. One of every five orders placed here was for ethnic wear like a Kurti or saree. Meesho’s recent sales saw nearly 60 percent of sales coming from Tier IV cities. Demand from ‘Bharat’ will only rise and D2C brands will play an important role in fulfilling this demand
• Marketplaces - Attract International Brands: The beauty and personal care sector saw a declining trend in 2022, with the market contracting by almost 11 percent year over year as a result of lower expenditure after the pandemic. However, online stores like Nykaa attracted at least 30 foreign brands to India, which currently accounts for 15-20 percent of its total income. At least 60 percent of sales were recorded from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the beauty and personal care market
• In 2023, the BPC segment is expected to grow to $27 billion, D2C brands can plan ahead and benefit from this surge
• Bargaining Tools – Increase Engagement and Conversion: Shoppers love to bargain. Earlier, it was possible only when selling offline, but with the latest tools, you can let your shoppers bargain online too! Kari by Kriti uses this selling technique efficiently. Brands are also adopting gamification tools to increase engagement and sales. Tools like a discount spin wheel can be used to surprise users with an instant discount and further improve sales
3. Conversational Commerce
Conversational commerce is about using messaging apps and platforms to connect with customers and promote products and services. It’s big on convenience because it’s about reaching shoppers on their favored communication platforms, this will be via:
• Live chat: Live Chat Service allows brands to reach and help customers while they browse the retailer’s website. By using live chat apps, customer support agents will assist multiple customers simultaneously, offering highly personalized advice and support
• Messaging apps: Instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger are a kind of live chat, except they don’t have to take place on your website. By allowing users to share rich content formats like videos and gifs, they make for more natural, engaging conversations
• Chatbots: A piece of software used to answer consumers’ questions via text-based messages, typically through on-site chat portals. Capable of handling multiple consumers at once, 24/7
• Voice assistants: Tools like Alexa and Google Assistant will be leveraged to provide consumers with immediate answers or direct them to your website
Whatever platform you use, the benefits to customers are clear. After all, wouldn’t you rather wait a few minutes for a reply on WhatsApp than spend 10 minutes listening to hold music?
4. Digital Wallets
• Rise in adoption of QR codes: QR code payment users are expected to grow beyond 2.2 billion in the next two-three years. Cash was leading in-store payment up until 2021, at around 38 percent of value, digital wallets were at 25 percent, and credit/debit cards were at 18 percent. This equation will change with the mass adoption of QR codes at the point of sales
• Buy now pay later: The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) financing option has been a win-win at both ends. Buyers can purchase expensive items without breaking the bank while brands can count on higher conversions by asking for lower initial payments. As per the industry report, the growth of BNPL payments is expected at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-28.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
It's fabulous to see Reebok go global: Joe Foster
Foster, the Co-Founder of Reebok, looks back at the footwear brand's long and eventful journey
By Anjana Naskar | Feb 6, 2023 8:30 AM | 4 min read
Joseph William Foster (Joe Foster), the Co-Founder of Reebok, recounted the remarkable journey of the legacy shoe brand in his book – Shoemaker. During his first visit to India, Foster takes us through Reebok’s journey, the challenges he faced while setting up the shoe brand, and the inspiration that led him to write a book on it.
What inspired you to write a book about your journey?
I stepped back from Reebok a long time ago. We didn’t have computers or smartphones in those days. Everywhere I went, we used to read and write letters, as we didn’t have emails back then. So when I stepped back from Reebok, I decided that I’ll visit the beautiful island of Ten Reef, as I wanted to lay back and enjoy life. But then of course, all this new technology came in, we got computers, smartphones, Google and Wikipedia, and they were telling me how Reebok was started, but that was little truth to it. There was also a photograph of Joe Foster, Founder of Reebok, floating on the internet, which was not me. So all that misinformation prompted me to write my story. We had to tell our story otherwise, there would be a lot of stories of Reebok’s inception.
You faced a lot of hardships in the initial stages of Reebok before it became a global brand. What was your mindset, and how did you keep yourself optimistic when things were not so good?
When you have a business, you want it to do well, so you see what the opportunities are. Could we ever become a number one brand? Well, you don't believe it at the time because you're still taking those first steps. But I think the beautiful thing about Reebok and about the sports footwear business is that it is very visible, and you mix with people, athletes, and personalities. Hence, it's an exciting business to be in. So, the excitement led us to take those next steps and we got lucky. Of course, we got lucky. You work hard, but you need a bit of luck as well.
In your struggling days, you and your brother had to live in your shoe factory, we’ve also read that the machines were placed on the edge of the stairs as the floors were not strong enough to hold the weight of the machine…
Well, when you are young, what can go wrong? You're just young and could do anything, we were totally unflappable. That was it, we knew we could it. I sometimes look back and ask myself that question.
Tell us about Reebok’s journey in India. How important was India in Reebok’s global journey?
I think Reebok has been quite a large brand in India for some time. Regrettably, this is my first time here; I should have been here earlier, but we’ve made it at last. It is fabulous to actually see the brand go global. I would've been in India much earlier, but sometimes politically things don't work that way, you have to have partnerships in order to set up. The brand came to India when, I think, I was still running the business. We got the brand global because having brought it to the American market, it really gives you the opportunity to go to other places. So, that was the springboard, to have the brand go global and India was part of that.
Also, it feels incredible to come and talk to people who remember that breakthrough. We remember when Reebok first came in and how big it was, and we think it's still very big in India and will get even bigger. Earlier today, we met with the new licensee for India, and we are going to see the team, so, this is going to get exciting. I am excited to visit Bangalore to see them. I think it's good that the brand is now owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; this is providing the brand with the opportunity for Reebok to come back and grow.
We see a rise in entrepreneurship and a lot of start-ups are coming up in India, but the journey is never easy. What's your message to those aspirational entrepreneurs and those who are not yet into entrepreneurship but are thinking of taking that leap of faith?
To anyone who wants to become an entrepreneur, I would say just keep your optimism alive, and keep trying. Don't worry about failure. Failure is just that challenge you may need to keep yourself going. We did it, we went from running to aerobics. We saw that wide space that is different, and if you keep working hard enough, and you keep looking around, you keep that optimism, you will find your space. But you have to keep looking for it.
Former Spencer's Retail CEO & MD Devendra Chawla joins GreenCell Mobility as CEO
Chawla has over 26 years of experience, holding various leadership positions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 5:56 PM | 1 min read
Devendra Chawla, former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Spencer’s Retail has joined Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility as its new CEO. He will report to the company's board.
Chawla had joined the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2019 for a three-year term; he recently stepped down from his role. Prior to joining Spencer’s Retail, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Walmart India.
Eversource Capital Vice Chairman - Everstone Group and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri said Chawla's experience of successfully leading many customer-centric businesses will help GreenCell grow into India's leading green surface transport company.
Chawla has over 26 years of experience, holding various leadership positions, including CEO of Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) and Group President - Food, FMCG, Future Group. He had also served as the CEO - Food and Business Head for private brands (Future Group). He also had stints with Coca-Cola and Asian Paints.
Amazon eCom biz in India will turn profitable: CEO Andy Jassy
The company has posted 8.5% revenue growth for last quarter of 2022, beating expectations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 11:49 AM | 1 min read
Amazon's eCommerce investments in India will in time become large and profitable for the company, CEO Andy Jassy said during the company's earnings call, as per media reports.
Amazon has posted 8.5% revenue growth for last quarter of 2022, beating expectations.
Jassy further said that the company was looking at ways to further cut and streamline costs.
