We are looking at Rs 75-100 crore of investment in a year for Naturali: Yogesh Tewari

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has recently forayed into a new-age, nature-inspired personal care brand with Naturali.

While speaking to exchange4media about entering the new category, Yogesh Tewari, Vice President - Marketing, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, shared that the company aims to make it a Rs 500 crore-brand in the next three to four years' time. Additionally, the company also plans Rs 75-100 crore of investment in a year.

The brand has launched two TVC's featuring Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor, who represent hair care and skincare categories. The brand films relay relatable instances of how women today don't want to wait for good things in their lives including fixing bad hair days or getting rid of persistent pimples.

Tewari shared that the group's aspiration is enormous, and therefore they want to build a massive Rs 10,000 crore FMCG business. "With this thought in line, the strategy was to look at other promising categories that we could enter. Personal care is estimated at Rs 70,000 crore, and growing at a decent rate was the suitable category for us to enter. "

He further added, "Within personal care, we have prioritized haircare and skincare, which is almost 50% of that category, and it's continuing to grow at 10%."

Guiltfree industries - the FMCG vertical of RPSG groups started with the snacks category and launched 'TooYumm'. The second addition was the acquisition of a brand called 'Evita'. Later. they also acquired an ayurvedic brand 'Dr. Vaidya's'.

According to Tewari, personal care is a cluttered category with multiple multinational and local brands investing heavily in the segment. "With Naturali, we have tried to find a distinct position in the category. It's a new-age product with natural ingredients available at an affordable price which provides quick results. In contrast, consumers generally believe that natural products take time to work."

The products are also free from harmful chemicals like Sulphates, Parabens, Formaldehyde, Phthalates & Mineral Oil, proving to be a better choice for consumers.

"We positioned ourselves as a young modern trendy brand, and therefore, the entire communication and marketing strategy is built to bring out brand positioning alive. Starting with the brand ambassadors, we have signed Kriti Sanon for haircare and Shanaya Kapoor for skincare. Both of them match the brand values that we propose," said Tewari.

Targeting GenZ and millennials as its core consumer, a large part of the brand's marketing strategy is building digital campaigns to reach these sets of consumers through different means, not just TV.

Naturali products will be available in Delhi and Bangalore at general, modern, and beauty outlets. They will soon be available across the country on leading e-commerce websites. National launch in general trade and modern trade to follow. "Therefore, our media mix is different for different channels. However, for Naturali, the media mix will be skewed towards digital mediums followed by TV, OOH, and radio."

Speaking on influencer marketing, Tewari said, "We are just a few weeks old brand. While we have to scratch the surface with influencers to announce the launch, a large part of the influencer marketing is yet to take shape and get actionable. It will play an essential role in our strategy. Our brand ambassadors are the biggest influencers in a way. They have tried our products, and they love it."

