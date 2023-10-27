Our strategy is to target younger audiences through Sports: Rajiv Dubey, Dabur
The Head of Media at Dabur India spoke exclusively to exchange4media on the World Cup, associating with Indian Idol, the company’s digital spends and much more
With quirky campaigns, memes and moment marketing, timed with the ongoing World Cup and particularly the India-Pakistan matches, Dabur India has got considerable consumer attention for its popular brands – Red Paste, Cool King Hair Oil, Chyawanprash, Dabur Vita and the recently launched Bae Fresh Gel toothpaste.
The 140-year-old company is going big on key sporting events, World Television Premiere (WTP) movies and reality shows. It is now gearing up to become the title sponsor of popular talent show ‘Indian Idol’ on Sony TV for the first time, shared Rajiv Dubey, who leads the media strategy at Dabur.
This shift in Dabur’s marketing strategy marks a departure from its previous preferences for daily soaps and other General Entertainment Channel programmes that cater to the masses.
In an exclusive interview with e4m, Dubey explains the company’s media strategy, his plans to renegotiate ad rates with TV channels, and experiments with AI tools for effective media planning.
Excerpts:
On ICC World Cup
With Rs 11,500 crore in revenue in FY23, the company spends close to Rs 700 crore annually on advertising and promotion. About 40 per cent of these spends are meant for TV media, largely general entertainment channels, as per the company’s financial report.
“If you consistently advertise on the same programmes and the same TV channels for four to five years, your reach remains limited to a specific audience. It doesn't allow you to connect with viewers who do not regularly watch television. Sports programming, on the other hand, provides a unique opportunity to engage with an entirely different and broader audience segment,” Dubey points out.
Elaborating on the shift in marketing strategy, Dubey emphasises, "Our objective is to expand our outreach to fresh, younger, and less TV-centric demographics. This approach enables us to engage with a diverse audience, some of whom may not be heavy consumers of television content. Consequently, it broadens our scope for business generation."
Sports consistently gets good rates, in terms of viewership (IPL 2023 was rated about 5 TVR), Dubey added. “We are expecting that the India matches of the ICC World Cup will rate pretty well. The last World Cup India matches rated over 9 TVRs and one is hoping that the viewership is close to that number. India-Pakistan matches are supposed to be rated even more than 9,” he said.
“These are big bets and are giving us a good return on investments. Our visibility across TV is going up,” he shared. “Hopefully, we will end up doing a good job in the business generation for our company.”
On Reality Shows
Dabur has been associated with Bigg Boss Hindi for seven seasons and with Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa as well.
“We have made significant investments in key properties in sports, films and impact TV programmes like Bigg Boss and Saregama. We are investing in ‘Saregama’ for the first time this year. All these efforts are to reach out to different sets of audiences.”
Dabur was one of the sponsors for the Star Parivar awards as well. “Star Parivaar award rated over 2.1 TVRs this time, probably the highest rated event show of this year,” says Dubey. Further capitalizing on its presence in talent shows, Dabur will soon announce its title sponsorship of “Indian Idol” on Sony TV, its first-ever association with the singing talent show, which is running for about two decades.
“Barring some reality shows, most Hindi GEC programs are rated 2 or even less than that. Moreover, their ratings are inconsistent,” Dubey noted, who now seeks to initiate a pricing discussion with the entertainment channels due to a drop in their ratings.
“We need to get down to the table and renegotiate the ad pricing of Hindi channels because it is not giving us as much ROI as it used to earlier. In contrast, the South, programming is doing phenomenally well with ratings of 8-10. The West, the East and even Punjabi channels are serving good content with high viewership. So, we have no issues investing our money in those programmes.”
“Hindi GECs are failing because of content fatigue. Fragmentation is also very high. Then there is a lot of volatility in terms of ratings,” Dubey said.
Dubey further noted, “Thankfully, Hindi channels are in the consolidation phase, for instance, the Zee-Sony merger and probably Reliance-Disney. We are investing in Sony programmes after a long time mainly for two reasons: it delivers unique programming like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘KBC’, ‘Indian Idol,’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Besides, there are very different sets of viewers who watch those programmes.”
On association with WTP Movies
India is the third-biggest cinema market globally. The cinema industry is expected to clock 38 per cent growth in the next three years, as per PwC’s latest global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26.
Dubey explains, “The World Television Premiere of Bollywood and Hollywood movies offer a good opportunity to reach out to people who will come and sample that movie only and then go out. Most of them are young.”
“Movies are rated very well in terms of viewership. ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Brahmastra’ were rated very well. ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, Gadar 2 and ‘Jawan’ also did well,” Dubey said, adding that Dabur plans to invest more in TV premiers of films.
On digital spends
Dabur was among the first FMCG firms to embrace digital platforms. About one-fourth of its ad spend is currently dedicated to digital advertising.
“If you take the entire digital ecosystem, which is display, video, social and e-commerce put together, it is roughly anywhere between 25-33% depending on the quarter and the year,” says Dubey when asked about the share of digital ad spends.
“Out of the Rs 40,000 crore digital ad spend in India, only about Rs 5,000 crore is going to display and video, a digital expert told me. The rest of the ad money is going into performance-led marketing, which gives you better ROI”, Dubey pointed out. “Hence, we are spending money on the eCommerce/performance led ecosystem in a big way. Our focus in digital is more performance-based, followed by video, content, influencers and then social media.”
Apart from using Generative AI for making ads, Dubey is also experimenting with AI tools to optimise marketing spends. Do ad agencies have a reason to worry?
Humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective: Charu Malhotra, APL Apollo
Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks about the brand's marketing strategy and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 26, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
Charu Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks to e4m on the brand’s plans to grow awareness and the challenges and opportunities in selling physical infrastructure products in the increasingly digital ecosystems.
Excerpts:
In a market where products are seen as a commodity, how can a brand create a lasting competitive advantage? Can you provide insights into how APL Apollo is evolving as a brand within the commoditized building material industry to ensure a strong market position and presence?
At APL Apollo, our strategy revolves around a simple principle-delivering excellence. This approach has become synonymous with our brand name, signifying quality and reliability. Therefore, this strategy is made possible because of the resilient efforts of our R&D team towards creating a superior range of products that add value to our customers' projects. Equally important is our strong emphasis on understanding the unique demands of our customers. This includes offering customised solutions and excellent customer service, which sets us apart in this market.
The building material industry has witnessed a remarkable transfer in the past few decades as it has shifted from commodity based to a brand driven phenomenon. The Infra industry is close to following where steel products which were once considered a part of a purely functional commodity industry are now being driven by a very focused market strategy to create equity, awareness and an aura around the brand that personalised it to create meaningful engagement and experience with the customers and masses at large.
What strategies do you plan to implement to strengthen the brand's position in its category and what would be the primary brand priorities and aspirations over the next couple of years?
As mentioned earlier, today's well-read evolved customer wants to engage with a brand that stands for the larger purpose. APL Apollo, a brand that manufactures structured steel tubes that paves the way for a new age construction, it is important for customers to know how the brand is paving the way to a more sustainable greener construction and hence generate brand love and positive brand 'halo' as for most compelling brands today, people are buying into "WHY YOU DO IT"?
The marketing strategy will incorporate a gamut of conventional as well as new age marketing activities.
Considering our wide team from our channel partners to influencers like fabricators to contractors to architects and structural consultants to project owners, government entities, bureaucrats and diplomats, we will follow hybrid marketing and focus on brand awareness and increasing brand equity not just for the stakeholders but also the masses. As lines between B2B and B2C marketing are diminishing today, it is so important to associate the masses as well.
OOH and TV media will be a crucial part of the media mix along with the digital marketing to reach the right stakeholders. The right platforms on digital/print will be chosen to establish thoughtful leadership and a voice of authority in the steel tube industry and be a major contributor in nation building by promoting green construction.
Our primary objective over the next couple of years is an effort to ingrain sustainability into the very fabric of our brand identity. In today's world where consumer values are increasingly shaped by social responsibility, we've recognized the necessity to align with these principles. This goes beyond just mere green initiatives as we are aiming to embody sustainability in every aspect of our business, from manufacturing processes to products. On that front, the company is currently sourcing 38% of its energy requirements from renewable sources and recycling 27% of its water consumption along with our innovative environment-friendly products which save 2,50,000 trees every year. Moreover, APL Apollo's objective is to become a net-zero company by 2050. With these efforts, we aim to solidify our position as a forward-thinking brand within the steel tubes industry
How does the brand, a highly technical one, plan to enhance its humanization in connecting with audiences and potential consumers?
In this industry, humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective. Tackling this inherent challenge, we are consistently sharing stories of the individuals who drive our brand, from skilled workers in our manufacturing facilities to the experts in our R&D team. By championing the passion and skills of our team, we aim to create a genuine human connection with our customers. Additionally, we make efforts to actively engage with them and figure out their unique preferences while being responsive to their feedback. The overall idea is to highlight the fact that businesses, even in a technical field like ours, are ultimately powered by people.
What are your thoughts on the future of marketing for infrastructure brands such as yours?
Looking at the future, several key marketing aspects would be instrumental for success. First, we believe that maintaining a strong customer relationship will be the cornerstone of our marketing strategy as we must connect with our customers to address their unique needs. Furthermore, aligning our brand image with the rising significance of purpose led brands is key, especially in today's market which puts a strong emphasis on sustainability and transparency. At the same time, thought leadership will also be crucial in our marketing strategy as we contribute to the larger discussion within the industry by sharing valuable insights which would further solidify our position as market creators. The whole “Aura of Brand” will play a crucial role in the future with this industry witnessing brands getting more engaged and providing a unique experience to the customers.
The play of AI based tools will define newer ways of product marketing, with the use of Chatbots and other Assistants will help better brand experience guiding them through the buyer journey. Creating engaging and informational content will be the king and hence video/assets in nuggets will drive social media marketing.
Loyalty programs for influencers will be driving a key force with these stakeholders, and hence creating brand loyalists or evangelists will be imperative.
Makani Creatives wins integrated creative mandate for Paragon’s Stimulus and Eeken
With the partnership, Paragon looks to tap into the younger generations
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 25, 2023 6:21 PM | 2 min read
Footwear brands Stimulus and Eeken, subsidiaries of the Paragon group, have appointed Makani Creatives as their AOR to handle the Brand Creative and Social Media mandates for both brands.
Speaking on the vision for the brands, Shawn Chandy, CMO, Paragon Footwear, said, “Our products are not just made for our consumers, they are inspired by them. With this partnership, we look forward to tapping into Makani’s pulse on the younger generations and connecting meaningfully and deeply with our consumers.”
Pavan Punjabi, Chief Integration Officer, Makani Creatives said, “It is very exciting to work on brands whose purpose is clearly defined and promises to deliver more than just stylish products. Both brands have a shared DNA but distinct purpose. Stimulus is the true representation of India. It is a catalyst that will help Indians push beyond their limit and achieve what they set their eyes on. Eeken is a celebration of the lightness and joy of being young. Our role is primarily to help both the brands communicate across diverse mediums- be it mainline, digital or on-ground, without losing out its core essence.
Speaking of the association, Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President at Paragon Footwear added, "Both Stimulus and Eeken are on an accelerating growth trajectory and we are excited to have Makani Creatives partner with us bringing their expertise in the footwear category and creative thinking that balances fashion and storytelling.”
Bajaj reaffirms 'built-for-life' philosophy in ad for new range of mixer grinder
The TVC film unveiling the latest mixer grinders is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 25, 2023 4:19 PM | 1 min read
Consumer appliance brand Bajaj has launched a new campaign #RukeNahiToonteNahi to unveil its a new range of Mixer Grinders right in time for the festive season. The pan India multimedia campaign features the industry-first 'Military Grade Jars' and reiterates the BAJAJ’s promise of 'Built for Life'. The TVC film unveiling the latest mixer grinders is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India.
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and Head of Creative, McCann India said, "We have unveiled an engaging campaign, reaffirming Bajaj’s “Built for Life” philosophy. Our brand film underscores the strength and resilience of these Military Grade Jars, showcasing their ability to effortlessly conquer daily grinding tasks – a reflection of the indomitable spirit of our lives, that remain steadfast in the face of all adversities."
This launch comes just ahead of the festive allowing Indian consumers to upgrade to the new model and this also makes for a great gift for the wedding season.
Microsoft rings up $56.5 billion in Q3 revenues, up by 13%
Its Search and News Advertising Revenue rose by 10% year on year
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 25, 2023 3:53 PM | 2 min read
It’s been a good quarter for Microsoft. Not only was the company’s acquisition of gaming titan Activison Blizzard, the largest of its kind till now, finally concluded last week, but its Quarter 3 Reports showed sustained growth during a turbulent time for tech companies as well as the larger global economy.
The company reported a 13% increase in revenue, amounting to $56.5 billion, while its Search and News Advertising Revenue rose by 10% year on year, excluding traffic acquisition costs. This comes even as Microsoft is betting heavily on the incorporation of OpenAI’s Chat GPT to power its Bing browser in an attempt to break Alphabet’s stranglehold on the Search market.
In his shareholder letter that accompanied the report, Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft wrote, “Although it’s early in our journey, Bing users engaged in more than 1 billion chats and created more than 750 million images over the past year as they apply these new tools to get things done. And Edge has taken share for nine consecutive quarters.”
“More broadly, we continue to expand our opportunity in advertising. This year, Netflix chose us as its exclusive technology and sales partner for its first ad-supported subscription offering, a validation of the differentiated value we provide to any publisher looking for a flexible partner to build and innovate with them,” he added.
Indeed, Microsoft, like its industry peers, is betting big on Generative AI, using it to power everything from the Microsoft Office 360 Suite and its Copilot tool to its Azure platform.
Nadella also noted that LinkedIn’s revenue surpassed $15 billion for the first time this fiscal year on the strength of an 8% increase in revenue. Other highlighted products that saw growth include its Intelligent Cloud unit which generated a revenue of $24.3 billion, thanks to a 29% rise in Azure platform revenue. The Windows OS and Other Products segment also saw sales increase to $13.7 billion, while its business segment saw growth of $18.2 billion.
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in new campaign for Lotus Herbals
The TVC focuses on the newly launched Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel- Crème SPF 20
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 25, 2023 1:46 PM | 2 min read
Beauty care company Lotus Herbals unveils a new campaign with actor and brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez, for its WhiteGlow Vitamin C range of skin care products. As the face of the brand, Jacqueline will appear in a multimedia campaign which will run across TV, digital, social media platforms and multiplexes PAN India. The new TVC primarily focuses on the newly launched Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel- Crème SPF 20.
Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says “Lotus has been an innovator in beauty and we are happy to introduce the unique Lotus WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel Creme, an innovative extension of our immensely popular WhiteGlow skincare series. Committed to formulating clean & transformative beauty solutions tailored for Indian skin, the WhiteGlow Vitamin C Gel Creme represents a true breakthrough with a unique Gel Creme formulation made to revolutionize the way you experience radiant beauty.”
The Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow, Actress Jacqueline Fernandez elaborates, “The last 5 years of my association with Lotus Herbals has been an absolutely delightful journey. I’m not only their biggest fan but also a very satisfied customer. Once again, they have managed to leave me spell-bound with their new and innovative WhiteGlow Vitamin C range and I can vouch it’s going to be a game-changer in the skincare category. Now, get ready to experience a radiant transformation – the natural way. Your skin deserves this nourishing magic!"
As the face for Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow, the actress will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital, in store, POP and social media platforms. With its biggest media plan for Lotus WhiteGlow Gel Creme the brand will run a TVC with Jacqueline, on top performing GEC channels and Mega Impact properties. Targeting a wider audience the TVC will be aired across top performing regional channels and shows. The campaign will also run on the brands social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. In-store branding and POP will include banners, danglers, table-tops and posters. Additionally, the brand film will play along movie blockbusters across multiplexes PAN India to attract maximum eyeballs and enhance brand visibility.
Katrina Kaif named Global Brand Ambassador of Rado
'Kaif aligns seamlessly with Rado's core principles,' said CEO Adrian Bosshard
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 25, 2023 12:54 PM | 1 min read
Rado, the iconic Swiss watchmaker has onboarded actor Katrina Kaif as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Adrian Bosshard, Rado CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif into the Rado family. Her timeless beauty and global recognition align seamlessly with Rado's core principles. We look forward to this journey of redefining luxury together."
Katrina Kaif also shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I am honoured and excited to be associated with Rado, a brand known for its excellence in watchmaking. Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform."
"The new RADO Centrix is designed for the modern day woman who withstands the test of time, essence of style and sophistication, who believes in embracing the power of timeless moments where every second counts and seizes every opportunity that lies ahead of her," said the brand.
