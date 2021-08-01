‘Wake up alive’, says Cinthol in new TVC

The film, conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, highlights how people can start their mornings with a blast of freshness with Cinthol soaps

Cinthol, the legacy soap brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), unveiled a new TV campaign ‘Wake Up Alive’, urging people to start every morning fresh and be alive. The film, conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, highlights how people can start their mornings with a blast of freshness with the lemony freshness of Cinthol Lime or the icy-cool menthol of Cinthol Cool soap.

People are homebound due to the pandemic and want to feel alive. After the immensely successful ‘Alive is Awesome’ campaign last year, Cinthol once again aims to uplift consumers’ spirits. This time, the TVC thrills viewers by taking them on an exhilarating ride of visual treat capturing varied landscapes.

The film shows a group of friends who embark on an adventure at top of a mountain. After using Cinthol soap, they are recharged and ready to take on more as they glide on top of a hill and into a frozen lake. The TVC resonates an infectious freshness and is a visual delight, set to the music of Cinthol’s rock anthem, ‘Wake up Alive’.

Speaking about the new TVC, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Cinthol stands for freshness and promises to deliver the most refreshing bathing experience. With this new film, we want to highlight how a shower with Cinthol Lime or Cinthol Cool is all you need to make your day fresher. The blast of lemony freshness and icy cool menthol will make you feel fresher than ever. And with 99.9% germ protection, you won’t just stay fresh but also protected.”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, added, “True to Cinthol’s philosophy of bringing alive every moment, this film captures how a lazy morning on a mountaintop quickly transforms into a ride of a lifetime, for a bunch of friends. The bathtub becomes a boat. And a regular bath transforms into an alive bathing experience involving streams, snow and a frozen lake. That’s the experience Cinthol Lime and Cool variants promise every single time. To wake up alive.”

