vivo celebrates the joy of homecoming in new Diwali campaign

Smartphone brand vivo recently launched its Diwali campaign- #JoyofHomeComing. Crafted by FCB India, this campaign elegantly encapsulates the essence of the festival, serving as a heartfelt reminder that true joy blossoms when we embrace the spirit of togetherness with our family. The campaign aims to reinforce that vivo is not just a known smartphone brand but also an enabler that helps people connect with their loved ones and express their love.
The campaign centers around a protagonist residing in Dubai who grapples with a pivotal choice between family and a significant career opportunity. His epiphany unfolds as he recognizes his profound love for his newborn daughter, symbolized by his vivo device, ultimately leading him to the heartwarming realization that, this Diwali, his true place is at home, savoring the joy of togetherness with his family.
While unveiling the campaign, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said "In a fast-paced world brimming with career opportunities, it is all too easy to lose sight of what truly matters. Aligned with our brand philosophy of 'live the joy,' our Diwali campaign serves as a poignant reminder to our audience that the core of this festival lies in returning home to share warmth and joy with loved ones. We aspire to wholeheartedly embrace the genuine spirit of the holiday with our consumers as they cherish the delight of family togetherness.”
Abhinav Kaushik, President, FCB India said "This campaign beautifully encapsulates the core proposition of the brand. No matter where life and work take you, true joy resides only in the moments of togetherness with your loved ones. In the race of life and the quest to chase your goals, you may be drawn far away from your loved ones, but your expression of love through vivo will always bring you closer to them by making you overcome all the barriers. Whether you're coming back home from abroad or just a short distance away, the joy of homecoming is a feeling that everyone can relate to. And with this Diwali campaign, the cultural relevance of 'joy and togetherness' goes many notches higher. It’s a beautiful heart-tugging film where team vivo and FCB joined hands to create a story that’s bound to swell the heart with emotion and resonate with every Indian across the world."
Higher viewability does not mean higher performance: Jaiti Hariani, DoubleVerify
The e4m Confluence summit saw the Business Director of DoubleVerify share insights about the the four core pillars of media quality, the DV Authentic Attention product and more
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
“I am guilty of spending over 5.5 hours daily on mobile,” said Jaiti Hariani, Business Director, DoubleVerify, at the recently held e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023. “The moment you think about the time spent on mobile devices is on the rise, you will think it is an opportunity for brands today to capture attention, but it is not that simple,” she added, explaining how this was a fragmented space and before getting the user to engage with the ad they need to pay full attention to the campaign.
Sharing insights on other aspects, Hariani said: “We also know that the third-party cookies are deprecating. The end user is becoming smarter about their data privacy and controls. Brands today need to ensure that they still capture maximum attention of their users, even in such a complex scenario,” Hariani said.
Delving deeper into this, she shared the four core pillars of media quality – fraud, viewability, brand safety and ‘in the right geography’. “While we might have all heard about them, we are all guilty of treating them in silos,” she further pointed out. With this background, Hariani introduced the DV Authentic Ad product that adheres to the above-mentioned pillars of media quality, where an ad is fully viewed, by a real person in a brand-safe environment, in the right geo.”
Quoting a recent Forbes report, she shared that in a day a person views more than 4,000 ads. “That isn’t even a surprising number. Only a fraction of those ads get the chance to be seen by your end user,” she added.
Does higher viewability mean higher performance? “Most certainly not,” she believes. “This is where attention comes in. We need to move beyond viewability, and take the reach frequency to something more actionable.” Hariani then introduced the DV Authentic Attention product, which is built on top of the DV Authentic Ad. “We then evaluate 50+ data points at the impression level itself, which takes two dimensions into consideration - engagement and exposure.”
She shared that both these components play a very role in understanding how users are treating the ad.
Sonam Kapoor stars in new ad for ITC Vivel
The ad has been conceptualized by Brand David
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Sonam Kapoor has stepped into the brand world for ITC Vivel as the new brand ambassador, starring in the latest TVC.
Conceptualized by Brand David, the campaign is set against a backdrop that exudes freshness, dawning the spotlight on Aloe Vera. The film with Sonam highlights the gentle and nurturing attributes of the Vivel Aloe Vera Soap.
Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “We are excited to have Sonam Kapoor on board as a brand ambassador for Vivel. With her truly pleasant personality, she brings a new freshness and energy to the brand and complements the ethos of nourishing and nurturing skin.”
Commenting on her association with ITC Vivel, actor Sonam Kapoor said, “I’m excited to represent Vivel as I resonate with the brand philosophy. I’ve always believed that you can be comfortable in your own skin when you truly take care of it and I believe that the goodness of nature and its bounty has a way to keep our skin soft and radiant.”
Flywire gets ^ a t o m network as creative AOR
The agency has been onboarded as its integrated creative agency for India
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 10:05 AM | 1 min read
Software company Flywire has appointed ^ a t o m network as its integrated creative agency for India Headquartered in Boston, USA, Flywire combines its proprietary global payment network along with vertical-specific software to enable seamless, secure transactions for businesses, organizations, and students worldwide.
Speaking on the India plan, Lorraine Lai, Senior Director – Consumer Growth Marketing said, “Team ^ a t o m’s experience in building brands is valuable. With their keen understanding of our brand and offerings, we are confident that we will be able to connect with our target audience and build recall.”
Abhik Santara, CEO & Director at ^ a t o m network said, “In the last few years India has been at the forefront of digital payment services. Indian students, and businesses are everywhere and the need to send & receive funds in a secured and timely manner is a very critical concern for people. Flywire’s wide network, technology and transparency are unmatchable and we are super excited to partner Lorraine and her team to replicate the success of Flywire in India through integrated communication efforts”.
Affle India Q2 net profit up 13%
The company has recorded a revenue of Rs 431 crore for the quarter
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
Affle India has reported a revenue of Rs 431.3 crore in Q2 FY24, a growth of 6.1% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. The company’s Net Profit for the quarter stands at Rs 66.8 crore, up 13.2% YoY.
The revenue growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India and international markets.
In Q2FY24, the company’s revenue from India stood at Rs 124.6 crore (28.9% of revenue, up 9.5% YoY), while the international revenue has been recorded as Rs 306.7crore (71.1% of revenue, up 27.4% YoY).
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 87.2 crore, up 11.7% QoQ and 23.2% YoY led by revenue growth, partially offset by an increase in data and inventory cost (up 5.2% QoQ and 18.7% YoY).
PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 66.8 crore, up 0.9% QoQ and 13.2% YoY led by revenue and EBITDA growth and lower tax expense (down 26.2% YoY) partially offset by a decrease in other income (down 22.6% YoY), increase in D&A cost (up 41.4% YoY) and increase in finance cost (up 90.0% YoY).
Virat Kohli: A brand journey in 'Kohli-ty'
Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5 with a smashing century against South Africa at the World Cup. Here's looking at some of his brand endorsements this year
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 8:58 AM | 2 min read
Cricketer Virat Kohli, or as fans like to call him ‘King Kohli’, celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5th. He is one of the most followed sports celebrities on social media, with 262 million followers on Instagram.
Reportedly, Kohli is among the world’s 100 richest sportspersons with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, a major share of which comes from his brand endorsements.
With a net worth of USD 112 million (about Rs 927 crore) in 2022, he ranked 61st highest-paid among all athletes worldwide, according to Sportskeeda. Forbes estimates that he made roughly Rs 279 crore. Only endorsement deals brought in Rs 256 crore for the cricketer.
In 2017, Kohli inked an eight year deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma, worth about Rs 110 crore. This association was to mark the launch of a signature line of sports lifestyle products with a special logo and brand identity.
On his 35th birthday, Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries in India's World Cup faceoff against South Africa on 5th November.
In 2021, the cricketer was signed as the brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone brand Vivo, to spread awareness and promote the launch of Vivo`s products series in the pipeline, back then.
In October, Kohli was announced as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship, joining the likes of Rafa Nadal, Tom Brady, Didier Drogba and Sergio Perez in the all-electric powerboat series. Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra are the principals at the helm of "The Blue Rising" team in the competition
Here’s looking at some of more of his recent brand collaborations:
Audi
American Tourister
Digit Insurance
Duroflex
HSBC
Livspace
Luxor
Mobile Premier League
Ocean Beverages
The world is looking at India as the biggest marketplace: Anchit Nayar, Nykaa
The CEO of Nykaa Beauty shared the company’s strategies and the Indian growth story on the sidelines of the preview event for Nykaaland
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 8:56 AM | 5 min read
The Indian e-commerce sector is poised to reach $350 billion by 2030. With online marketplaces seeing great traction, many traditional companies are now veering towards an omnichannel approach instead of depending only on one consumer touchpoint.
Nykaa held a preview for Nykaaland, a two-day beauty event with 80+ brands. CEO Anchit Nayar spoke on Nykaa's business and the India growth story.
Asked about beauty as a category in India, Nayar said it was Nykaa’s responsibility to grow the category as India has the lowest per capita consumption of beauty in the world. He shared that this was one of the biggest reasons why Nykaa came up with the event.
Based on India’s spend on beauty, Nayar spoke about the barriers in the growth category. He said the major challenges were - Awareness, Accessibility and Affordability. “Affordability is improving. India's GDP per capita is increasing. Several high-income and middle-income households in the country are growing faster than the number of lower-income households in the country. There's an urbanization of the population. There is a digitization of the beauty business. So, from an affordability perspective, it was probably an issue in the past for a larger segment of the population. That is reducing.”
Asked about the business, Nayar said the average annual consumption value of beauty on Nykaa was $80, whereas, the Indian average stood at $15. “The majority of our business comes from repeat customers. So, we have a loyal, very sticky, and highly engaged customer base. The repeat behaviour is very strong on our platform. A large per cent of our business is from existing organic traffic and customers.”
Speaking on the strategy to stand out among the competitors, Nayar said that there was a misconception about Nykaa being the first mover in beauty. However, there were players before Nykaa like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Purple, among others. He acknowledged that building a B2C business takes time considering the trust factor of consumers, business partners, and different nuances to run a smooth business. With many competitors moving in the same direction, it will only help the category to expand. He said, “If you look at retail in India, it's the biggest retail market in the world. India is expected to be one of the largest beauty markets in the world.”
Asked about inflation and the influx of demand, Nayar said that it was short-term and they don’t want to give into it. “I'm a strong believer that we're in this business for the next 100 years. This is not a short-term play for them. It's not about getting a valuation and selling it on to somebody else. We truly believe in India's consumption story. Today, everybody in the world is saying India is the future. People have been let down by China. Yes, it served them well for the last 10-15 years. But today, people feel that it's a risky market. There's no predictability. Consumption is tapering. Growth is slowing.”
“They were all too highly dependent on China. Now, they want to find an alternative. And there's no other market in the world that provides the size, the growth opportunity, a culture, a democracy, and a system of government that is more predictable and less risky. So, global brands are looking at India today. So, will there be a quarter here and there when festive dates might move out of Q2 to Q3 or inflation be slightly elevated? Of course. But in the longer term, this should be the fastest growing. And in the next decade, we believe India will be one of the largest markets, if not the largest market in the world,” he asserted.
About global beauty brands’ interest in India, Nayar said the company wants to support India-based brands globally with Kay Beauty as a flagship brand, which is a successful business around the world. Talking about Nykaa’s efforts, he shared that the company recently hosted an incubator program in partnership with the Estee Lauder group - Beauty & You. “With Estee Lauder, we are really looking to identify the next generation of beauty founders out of India who will build brands not only for India but for the global market.”
e4m asked Nayar about the trend of personalisation for consumers and how it was in India, a country with different dynamics. Nayar said that although personalization was a good strategy for better conversions, hyper-personalization was not sustainable in the longer run as the customer’s discovery journey could be obstructed. “I have to say that you have to take personalization with a grain of salt. If you over-personalize when the Indian consumer is still so early in their journey, you'll end up stifling the growth. So, personalizing, and showing them products that they're interested in is important. But equally important is showing them products that they have not had a chance to experience or learn about yet.”
Asked about Nykaa’s association with influencers, Nayar said they work with over 4,000-5,000 influencers but the company doesn’t solely rely on influencers. “They help us do a lot of top of mind, top of funnel brand building, help us do a lot of education. We want to do a lot of education on beauty as a category, and influencers do that well,” he shared.
Currently, Nykaa has 150 stores across 60 locations in the country and the company serves over 27,000 pin codes. Nayar stated that Nykaa aspired to build 150 more stores in the next few years.
