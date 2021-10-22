Viral Pitch wins influencer marketing mandate for Park Avenue

Viral Pitch, an influencer marketing, research, and analysis platform recently announced partnering with Park Avenue (Part of prestigious Raymond Consumer Care Ltd), a player in the men's apparel, personal care, and grooming products category. Via this association, Viral Pitch will be offering high-end influencer marketing services to the brand.

Taking ahead this partnership, the firm has also shared about the launch of the #BeerCareForGreatHair campaign for Park Avenue’s Beer shampoo range. Through this campaign, Viral Pitch is focusing on helping the brand connect with renowned influencers in the digital space. It is also helping Park Avenue in garnering engagement and reach amongst the enormous influencer base out there in the market.

This alliance includes identifying best-suited influencers for the brand's campaign to gather visibility and gain prominence, strengthening brand equity, and boosting brand recognition by leveraging the power of Instagram and its unique features.

The campaign, launched early this month is still ongoing and has garnered positive response from the netizens. The influencers across categories of fitness and lifestyle have been collaborating with the brand with zeal and enthusiasm. They are sharing their experiences and the joy associated with having a ‘good hair day’ post using the brand’s Beer shampoo product range. Influencers are also enthusiastically posting content about how Park Avenue’s beer shampoo has made haircare easy and effortless, and has helped them accentuate their appearance.

Sumit Gupta, Founder of Viral Pitch, expressed his thoughts and said, “We are elated to share this news about partnering with Park Avenue. It is one of the most trusted and loved brands at the global level. Offering them influencer marketing assistance is a moment of pride for us. We are delighted to have received active participation from the influencer community for our #BeerCareForGreatHair campaign. With this campaign, we are not only aiming for increased brand visibility and awareness, but also increased engagement and a stronger connection with their targeted consumer base. We look forward to conceptualizing creative campaigns for the brand and helping them achieve their desired digital objectives.”

Pooja Sahgal, Spokesperson, Park Avenue said, “Park Avenue takes pride in having attained the leading stature in the market. Our brand is recognized for its high-end offerings in men’s apparel, personal care, and grooming segments. However, we always wanted to leverage the new-age opportunities and strengthen our digital presence. Influencer marketing is an innovative millennial approach and opting for the same seemed to be the appropriate decision. We were on the lookout for effective strategies to increase engagement specifically for our Beer Shampoo product range. Considering that Viral Pitch is known for its exceptional storytelling skills and remarkable influencer marketing offerings, associating with them was thought to be the right move. With their expertise and creativity, we look forward to executing some noteworthy and impactful campaigns together.”

Recognized for its expertise in the influencer marketing domain, Viral Pitch has been working closely with various brands across segments such as Kaya Skin Clinic, Vasu Healthcare, Proline, FILA, CoinSwitch, MPL, Kimirica, Wow Skin Science, and Khadi Essentials. It plays an instrumental role in helping brands achieve their digital objectives by working with a holistic approach that quantifies all variables in the Influencer Marketing domain.

