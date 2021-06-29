Vedanta celebrates unsung heroes for their efforts during Covid with new campaign

Vedanta Group has announced the launch of a unique digital campaign – `Bravehearts’ – to salute unsung heroes who went beyond their call of duty to help others during the second wave of the pandemic.

The new campaign encapsulates the compelling real-life stories of the unsung Covid heroes, who rose from ordinary surroundings to create extraordinary stories through their humanitarian initiatives.

Speaking about the campaign, Roma Balwani, Senior Director, Communications & Brand, Vedanta, said: “Bravehearts is our humble tribute to the unsung Covid heroes who stepped out of their comfort zones to make a difference to the society, thereby spreading a message of positivity and hope. The pandemic has seen the world get together to help out others and we feel their efforts need to be appreciated by one and all.”

Vedanta will release short videos as a part of the campaign, depicting and showcasing real-life stories of such `Bravehearts’. One such story is of Aakansha Sadekar, who began providing home cooked meals to women and children on the streets, as well as frontline workers in hospitals, who were hit hard during the lockdown. With her focused efforts, Aakansha was able to provide more than 2,50,000 hot meals to those in need within a short span of 60 days.

Earlier this year, Vedanta launched its brand campaign – Atmanirbhar Bharat – which dwelt on ways that the nation can become self-reliant, highlighting Vedanta’s contribution towards building a New India. The brand campaign focused on how Vedanta contributes to the day-to-day life of a common Indian through its diversified offering, including oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power.

