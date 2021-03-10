Unilever drops the word ‘normal’ from 200 beauty products

The move is part of the conglomerate’s new global strategy called 'Positive Beauty' aimed at inclusivity

In a push for inclusivity, global FMCG giant Unilever announced that it will be dropping the word “normal” from 200 of its beauty products. The move is part of the conglomerate’s new global strategy called “Positive Beauty” across 100 beauty and personal care brands in its portfolio, which includes Dove, Lifebuoy, Sunsilk and Axe.

“It’s one of several commitments we’re making today as part of our new Positive Beauty vision and strategy – championing a new era of beauty that’s inclusive, equitable and sustainable,” said Unilever.

The company surveyed 10,000 people across nine countries to look deeper into people’s experiences of the beauty and personal care industry.

According to the findings, seven in 10 people said that the word “normal” on packaging has a negative effect on people. The figure rises to eight in ten in 18-35 year olds.

More than half of the people (56%) surveyed said that the beauty and personal care industry can make people feel excluded.

More than seven in ten said the beauty and personal care industry must broaden its definition of beauty.

Six in ten said the industry creates a singular ideal of who or what is ‘normal’, and that made them feel they should look a certain way.

And more than seven in ten (74%) said they want to see the beauty and personal care industry focusing more on making people feel better rather than just look better.

“We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward. It’s just one of a number of actions we are taking as part of our Positive Beauty vision, which aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet.

“With more consumers than ever rewarding brands which take action on the social and environmental issues they care about, we believe that Positive Beauty will make us a stronger, and more successful business,” said Sunny Jain, President of Unilever Beauty & Personal Care.

