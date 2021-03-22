Uber India and Dentsu Webchutney launch #WithinHerReach campaign

The campaign has launched in The Hindustan Times and has started narratives on the subject across LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram

Uber India and Dentsu Webchutney, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international, have launched a new campaign to double down on their commitment to make every opportunity #WithinHerReach - a conversation that Uber started last year in collaboration with Dentsu Webchutney.

In 2019, the brand brought to light the fact that 3 in every 5 women limit their career opportunities within a radius of 1 kilometre from their respective homes - even at the cost of a higher paying job. Evidently, this highlighted the stark Gender Commute Gap amongst the country's workforce.

While the campaign sparked wide-scale reportage and conversations for the first time on the subject, within weeks a global pandemic shattered every norm. Uber, however, continued to find ways to bring opportunities #WithinHerReach.

Historically, the lack of remote-working options and rigid working hours have kept women away from the workforce. But the new normal offered a new concept as Work(ing)-From-Home began to function as the only option - at least for a long while. Suddenly, second careers began to work for women, as did night shifts and jobs anywhere from around the world.

And it is to continue this new norm that Uber, a brand that moves people, has decided to drive conversations that support WFH as a consistent option for women, even after the world is free to move. Because WFH also Works For Her (WFH).

The campaign has launched on the back of a print ad on the first page of The Hindustan Times and has already started leading narratives on the subject across LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram and amongst key decision-makers from the workforce.

Speaking about the campaign, Priyanka Borah, Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney said, “It’s safe to say that geography is history. With WFH and remote-working opportunities, fewer women will feel compelled to drop out of the workforce. And as a result of this, more women will grow into senior leadership roles. It’s taken a pandemic for us to get here - but it’s important we seize this silver lining to move forward.”

Sanjay Gupta, Marketing Director APAC, Uber added, “2020 has been a year to forget but it did have one silver lining. More Indian women entered the workforce during the pandemic-induced lockdown, attracted by the possibilities of working remotely and on flexible hours. Participation of women in India’s workforce rose to 37% as of July-end from 30% in April. As we enter the new normal, let's continue to fuel this momentum and make flexible work & WFH essential elements of corporate India.”

