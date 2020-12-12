Titan SKINN releases digital campaign for ‘Escapade for men’ collection

The new digital video highlights how the fragrance of SKINN Escapade collection enables one to embark on an unexpected journey and captures the true spirit of a wanderer’s soul

SKINN, a range of fine fragrances from the house of Titan, releases a digital campaign for its latest collection, Escapade for men. The new digital video highlights how the fragrance of SKINN Escapade collection enables one to embark on an unexpected journey and captures the true spirit of a wanderer’s soul.

The new SKINN Escapade collection is inspired by the Men for whom life is nothing but sum total of varied experiences & each time he comes closer to the nature he comes closer to himself. With the rich and distinct fragrances, Escapade invigorates a tantalising feeling & creates a world away in the wild.

The story dwells into the journey of 3 wanderers – A Photographer, A Traveller, and A Biker and how they connect to the world around them. It reflects their emotive voyage while discovering their favourite perfume. The scenic video curated for the SKINN Escapade collection inspired from the elements of nature, speaks to the adventure seeking men between the age of 23 - 35 who are mesmerized with unravelling the unknown, and its mysteries.

The brand collaborated with Bobby Joshi-Photographer, Siddharth Joshi-Traveller and Photographer and Sathyaraj- biker and adventure lover for this digital campaign. The influencers shared their meaning of adventure and how Escapade takes them on a journey of the unexpected and captures the true nature of the wanderer's soul. From discovering the fragrances amidst Mother Nature, to celebrating the journeys on country roads and being free spirited as the wind, the campaign attempts to capture the essence of the feeling that the fragrances induce.

Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Accessories and Fragrance shared her thoughts on the collaboration and the digital film for Escapade, “The narrative of the digital campaign is very unique, and the story telling is personal and authentic. It is the vision of the three adventure enthusiasts for whom adventure may have different meanings but the goal remains the same - the adrenaline rush of exploring the unexpected and the joy of being amidst nature. It brings alive the adventure that Escapade evokes through its fragrance and is an ode to these wanderers.”

SKINN Escapade Collection is a combination of distinct olfactive spaces and unique fragrances, and evokes a sense of aromatic adventure. With this digital campaign the brand engages with their followers to share what adventure means to them. And communicates that a new kind of adventure is a splash away for them too. With rich and distinct fragrances, Escapade is a fragrance that automatically transports one to an unforgettable destination amidst wilderness or to an uncharted and unexplored place. Even though the Pandemic has limited all the adventurous souls, with this adventure seeking fragrance they can reminisce about the adventure and rejoice in it.