Media mix for Zoya’s latest jewellery collection is mostly digital and print: Ajoy Chawla
Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, spoke about the brand's latest collection, media mix, festive expectations and more
As Zoya from the house of Tata on Tuesday unveiled its latest jewellery collection ‘Her Becoming’, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, said the brand is going all in to connect with customers through digital and print.
The pricing of the premium jewellery collection ranges from Rs 25 lakh to a crore. Inspired by a cut with geometric shapes and patterns, it's a big departure from the florals and other motifs which are usually popular, according to Chawla.
"Each piece has been crafted and put together with a lot of care. “Her Becoming” in a way represents the Zoya woman who wants that uniqueness, that specialness. She is unique as a person, and therefore even the jewellery that we have created is unique. A Zoya woman really believes in crafting her own destiny," he emphasised.
In conversation with exchange4media, Chawla spoke about more about the new collection, marketing strategy, media mix and what the festive season looks like.
What are your expectations from this festive season?
We hope for good growth like every jeweller does, and every jewellery player. We had the first 14 days of the Shraadh period this year in October. So really with only two days’ data, we cannot say much but we hope it's good. We are planning for growth.
The first half growth has been approximately 20%. We've declared this in the stock exchanges as well. How the second half will be we'll see, it's very difficult to gauge. Overall, I can say that we expect good demand and growth, especially in premium and luxury for sure, because in that segment there are many more customers upgrading towards premium and luxury. So that segment, given India's overall economic situation, is going to be positive.
What is your marketing strategy and the media mix for the latest collection launch?
So, it's multimedia, but it's a mix of digital, print and of course a lot of events on the ground. TV is not something which we have thought about but it's mostly digital and print, and a lot of events and ongoing connection with customers because luxury is really about bringing customers in, you know, showcasing it in a unique manner.
Zoya’s revenue size was Rs 240 crore last year. What are your expectations for this financial year?
I really can't share anything. But I know that over the next three to four years, we expect these numbers to really work well because the luxury market is really on the threshold and poised to kind of take off.
How has the fluctuating gold price impacted the jewellery demand this time?
It is difficult to comment. It's too volatile, and you cannot really comment. Customers have their own reasoning. And if it is very sharp volatility then customers get a little spooked. But if it's a gradual increase, you know, and they see the outlook is likely to keep going up then they will be happy to buy but you know, gold prices and customers are like guessing how the investors will be in the stock market.
Any expansion plans for the jewellery brands? Are there any more launches in the pipeline?
For Zoya, this is the big launch. We've already had an interesting launch a few months before for the “My Embrace” collection and now it is “Her Becoming”. As far as expansion is concerned, we have added a store of Zoya in Ahmedabad. So far in the first half. We've signed up a few stores. Let's see if we can get a few more stores in the fourth quarter. We've got a few more stores lined up. But overall, yes, if I look at Zoya over the next year, or maybe about 15 months, we could say that from eight stores, we may become closer to 14 or 15 stores, depending on how we're able to exist.
Kiara Advani says it's time to change your beliefs and your bank in AU SFB ad
The campaign will be broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 17, 2023 12:43 PM | 3 min read
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has expanded its brand campaign, Badlaav Humse Hai, under a tactical theme of "Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi".
The campaign encompasses three distinct product themes - Savings Accounts, Current Accounts, and Video Banking for complete banking, each designed to empower customers with choice, and convenience offered through technology-led solutions. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is the creative agency of the campaign.
Actor Kiara Advani stars as a solution provider towards banking-related matters, celebrating the ever-increasing empowered financial decision-making by women in India.
In a world where traditional banking norms often confine customers, AU Small Finance Bank champions banking that adapts to individuals and businesses while staying within the regulatory guidelines. The campaign's overarching message is clear: It's time to rethink your existing banking solutions and embrace Badlaav that caters to evolving needs.
Speaking about this new campaign, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Extending from our previous brand campaign 'Badlaav Humse Hai', which garnered immense appreciation and amplified AU SFB brand presence, we are delighted to launch this latest brand campaign. AU has always believed in capturing customers imagination and challenging the status quo to deliver what they actually desire. This new brand campaign reflects that ideology and is tailored to resonate with the evolving aspirations of our customers. Recognizing the paradigm shift in role of women in financial decision making, we are elated to continue with Ms. Kiara Advani personifying our brand ethos. Our vision transcends beyond conventional banking—we are here to give complete banking through financial journeys that are convenient, accessible, modern, and attuned to the customers’ requirements. Our message is to empower every individual with banking like never before. The ‘Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi’ campaign celebrates that change that redefines banking.”
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi & Publicis Worldwide India, added "AU Small Finance Bank has had an incredible journey over the last six years and gained the trust of millions. It’s the largest SFB in the country. Our philosophy of being the agent of change in the banking industry is at the heart of our success. This campaign builds on the philosophy of ‘Badlav Humse Hai’ and highlights the superior quality of AU Bank’s products which are designed keeping the consumer pain points in mind. It also urges consumers to question their banking choice. AU SFB is already a respected bank. Now, we have to build a powerful brand that will resonate with millions of Indians and transform their banking experience.”
The campaign is strategically crafted to resonate with diverse audiences across the country highlighting the monthly interest payment with competitive interest rates of up to 7.25% per annum on Savings Account, complete business banking solutions starting with a feature-loaded current account and state-of-the-art AU 0101 Digital Banking platform with 24x7 Video Banking to provide branch-like experience.
The campaign will broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms, targeting a wide audience, and consolidating AU SFB’s position as the first preference of customers.
Advertisers relying on mobile to reach rural markets: Kantar report
As per Kantar’s ‘Communicating with Rural Bharat’ report, 69% advertisers said they plan for rural markets separately
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 17, 2023 12:34 PM | 3 min read
Kantar has unveiled a report - Communicating with Rural Bharat - which evaluates the power of technology in rural India. The report was launched at the GroupM Brew 2023 event on Monday.
According to the report, advertisers acknowledge that rural India needs separate planning, with an emphasis on winning in media dark markets. 69% advertisers said they plan for rural markets separately while 63% said that it was very important for their business to reach media dark markets of rural India. Meanwhile, 57% of advertisers shared that they have a strong understanding of rural markets and 31% shared that they are repurposing Urban advertising for Rural India.
The report also stated that voice tech and Word of Mouth (WOM) are perceived as critical for messaging in rural. The data shows that 89% of marketers believe that word-of-mouth recommendation is vital in rural India. Whereas 77% shared that voice tech is a vital option to reach rural consumers. Another 49% marketers said that the distribution is the best way to create salience in Rural India.
Also, to communicate with rural markets, advertisers rely on mobile (Voice Tech and Unicode SMS), said the report. It stated that rural influencers could be utilised much more given the high preference amongst marketers.
Brands are also developing intelligent Interactive Voice Platforms for rural customers, allowing consumers to have a two-way communication with marketers. As per the data, 14% of marketers agreed that they have set up an interactive voice platform whereas 49% said no but planning in the near future. Another 37% denied. 43% budget of FMCG is allocated to rural marketing efforts, while M&E industry allocates 17% of their budget towards rural marketing efforts.
As per the report, voice tech dominates advertiser preference and share of spends Base. The influencer marketing needs to be dialled up in line with advertiser preferences. Clearly, it's an opportunity for agencies to address through capability build and ROI assessment.
The report also talks about the rural consumer and factors impacting reach. U.P, Bihar and West Bengal represent 38% of Rural India. The report indicates that TV reaches only 1 in 3 individuals in UP & Bihar (less than half that of other 7 states), mobile makes up for it in these media dark states (combined TV + Mobile reach being at par with other 7 states). And the advantages of communicating on mobile in media dark states is that the reach is 2.1x as compared to TV for UP and Bihar and it always on and at hand.
However, ownership of mobile doesn't mean internet access, particularly in U.P\Bihar. The devices are basic and voice driven which clearly indicates that the voice tech is critical for brand communication via voice platforms. Interestingly, more than 1 in 4 individuals in UP & Bihar use voice-based search, more so amongst older age groups and amongst males.
According to the report, voice messaging provides a platform for sharper consumer targeting – higher recalls for female-specific campaigns amongst women and male-specific campaigns amongst men.
Brands can retain the new generation only by moving at their pace: Amedeo Aragona
Amedeo Aragona, Marketing Director-Indian Subcontinent, Kinder Products, Ferrero India opened up about the challenges of being a chocolate brand, consumer behaviour shifts and more
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 17, 2023 8:45 AM | 3 min read
Amedeo Aragona, Marketing Director-Indian Subcontinent, Kinder Products, Ferrero India believes there is stiff competition and the challenge is to stand out from the clutter.
“To stand out we need to be seen by the consumers and hence the right packaging, visibility, availability is needed. There are so many touchpoints in the digital environment that it is even more complicated to capture the audience. In such a market, playing with the emotion helps, rather than the functional side,” he said.
Ferrero India is taking a step forward towards strengthening its presence in the Indian market by diversifying its offerings. To further enhance the brand across India, for the first time, Kinder has partnered with celebrities and mom-influencers like Karisma Kapoor (for North and West), Subhashree Ganguly (For East), and Sneha Reddy (For South).
Aragona shared, “We have been very cautious in collaborating with any influencer but we saw that in India it is a gamechanger. They create awareness and bring in equity for the brand. We always wanted a mother that could build a sense of relatability with the consumers and hence, we chose these three mothers.”
Speaking of consumer trends, Aragona has been with the brand for about 15 years and has noted some dynamic shifts in the sweet consumption industry. The new generation wants a more sophisticated taste now, even if it comes at a little higher price.
But, to retain them is a challenge, and brands can do only by moving at their pace, according to the executive. Innovation is happening at a rapid pace and the way to communicate must be aligned with their generation, with the help of AI and metaverse.
Additionally, where a brand was earlier spending heavily on TV, they are now investing the same amount of budget on digital and getting better coverage. The shift in strategy from traditional media to digital media is happening all across.
Aragona highlighted, “Kinder itself invests 60 per cent on digital and 40 per cent on TV. So, the change has already happened at our end too.”
The launch of a new range of products is well timed with the festive season and will be supported by a strong 360-degrees marketing communications campaign. Along with TV and digital presence, the brand will adopt a mass media approach as well.
Prior to India, The Ferrero Marketing executive handled European markets like Roumen, Luxembourg, and Alba. He observed the buying behaviour in India as compared to Europe is way different since the need is different.
He elaborated, “Here in India, people love chocolate and their buying decision is very impulsive. In Europe, there is much more thought behind it and you have to give them a reason to buy. A consumer thinks ‘I want this brand because someone told me about it and it has this specific taste and a good variety’. Hence, there goes a lot in attaining a consumer whereas in India, they want it, they buy it. It's that simple.”
In the coming quarters, Aragona looks forward to a double digit growth and for Kinder to become the most preferred brand for kids in India.
Khadim launches festive campaign in regional languages
The brand has launched the campaign in its key markets that resonates with the consumers
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 16, 2023 4:44 PM | 2 min read
Khadim India, a home-grown retail footwear brand, has launched its festive campaign to add to the celebrations. The campaign portrays the time honoured legacy of the brand over seven decades in the footwear industry and captures it’s emotional connect with the consumers. The brand has launched the campaign in different regional languages in its key markets that resonates with the consumers.
The brand is celebrating Durga Puja fervour across Bengal, Assam & Tripura with ‘Swargo Theke Morto Cholche Khadim Cholbe Khadim’.
Dusshera would be ushered in across key markets with ‘Aapka Khadim Sabka Khadim’
The brand campaign reinstates amongst its consumers that their beloved footwear brand still believes in the same philosophy of offering fashionable products at an appropriate price range to its patrons across generations.
Speaking about the campaign, Rittick Roy Burman, Whole-Time Director, Khadim India, commented, “To welcome the festive season in style, we launched our festive campaign in different regional languages for our key markets so that our consumers can connect with the localised content and engages with the brand. The campaign showcases the brand’s emotional quotient with its consumers over decades and spread the succinct message that Khadim is there with its patrons across generations.”
The campaign reassures its users that their beloved footwear brand is a one stop destination for fashion footwear and accessories for all. The brand has launched its festive range of footwear under the primary brand Khadim and its sub brands British Walkers, Lazard , Turk, Sharon, Cleo, Softtouch, PRO, Bonito & Adriana. Also have introduced in store offers for consumers on purchase of Rs.1000 & above.
The festive campaign has been brought to life through integrated promotions across ATL, BTL and Digital Media.
Kingfisher celebrates friendship without filters
The ad has been conceptualized and created by Ogilvy India
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 16, 2023 12:15 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher “#NoFilterFriendships”. The campaign aims to celebrate genuine and unscripted conversations among friends. The campaign, titled “#NoFilterFriendships” focuses on a simple yet profound message: "Open up and have an unfiltered conversation with your friends".
Conceptualized and created by Ogilvy India, the advertisement focuses on relatable scenarios and everyday friendships, encouraging individuals to shed pretences and be themselves when connecting with friends.
In today's world, it's hard for Gen Zs to have real, unfiltered conversations. Social media and digital communication have created a culture of curated personas and edited conversations. This can make it difficult to find genuine friends and connections. This campaign offers a refreshing change by inviting Gen Z to be themselves and have honest, unfiltered conversations. It's a call to action to come together, open up and forge meaningful connections that transcend the superficiality of social media.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Kingfisher has always been a progressive brand, and through this Pan India campaign we aim to echo the tension in the lives of Gen Z audiences, who hesitate to open up freely, fearing judgements from others. This campaign is a celebration of opening up and having judgement free conversations.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India said, "For an iconic brand like Kingfisher which enjoys such widespread popularity, the emotion and sentiment of its core audience - Gen Z, needed to be expressed in an entertaining yet meaningful way in the new campaign. Even in today's world where 'sharing' is an accepted way of life for this audience, there are still nuances about their lives they hesitate to express. #NoFilterFriendships was borne from this tension. Among the many stories that we thought of, the one we chose to debut this thought in, carries a little more social currency amongst our Gen Z audience. The story is executed with a light touch and uses all the loved brand elements like the oolalala jingle".
The campaign will make its presence felt across diverse platforms, spanning TV, OTT, social media, influencers, and on-ground activations to champion the central message and maximize its impact.
Expecting 8-9% growth this festive season: Tarun Garg, Hyundai
Garg, the COO of Hyundai, talks about the carmaker's association with GECs, expectations from the festive season, media mix and more
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 16, 2023 11:57 AM | 5 min read
Advertising is critical to a brand image and it is important to have the right budget for the right media mix, Hyundai’s Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said in a conversation with exchange4media as the carmaker collaborates with the 17th season of the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss, that commenced on Sunday.
Garg was elevated as Hyundai’s COO overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service and product Strategy in January this year.
Here are the excerpts from our conversation with Tarun Garg:
What are your expectations from this festive season?
Very good. 2023 has been a great year for Hyundai because we have refreshed our portfolio. So many new models have been launched. We have grown by about 9% from January to September. We believe that this 8-9% growth will continue in this festival season. And we're talking about growth over a very good base of last year because 2022 Hyundai had the highest ever sales, domestic sales in India. We have a healthy pipeline. Also, there was a semiconductor shortage during the last two festive seasons, so people could not really get delivery of the car. This year we are happy that the supply issues are behind us. And we will be able to give Hyundai cars to our customers when they want them.
How does partnering with GECs impact your brand?
As you see, we have been in India for 26-27 years. We have always believed in raising the bar and creating some new benchmarks. The GEC channels give us access to tell the people of our country, what we are doing, and how we can really make their lives even better. Like recently, we had this campaign called “6 HAI TOH SAFE HAI”. We made six airbags mandatory in all our cars. So now it's a standard in all cars and all variants. Now, this is something we would want every Indian to know, not only the car-buying population because it is related to safety. And we all know how important safety is for all our lives for our dear ones as well.
My point is that people watch GECs as a family and as a brand, you get access across all age groups. People want to buy cars, where all the family members can really have a good time, I think this is something very critical. Especially in the COVID, we all realized the importance of our families even more. What better way to really connect to families together, especially the younger audience, in a very normal, engaging and immersive way than when they're watching a hit shows.
Are you investing in any other big properties on TV/OTT?
We have been associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati. We believe in long-term partnerships and staying invested. So, it has really helped us, of course, so we have Amitabh Bachchan ji in KBC, the show with the ability to connect to modern India and the youth of the country. So I think all these properties help us seamlessly integrate.
What is your media mix? What are your ad spends for digital and TV?
Advertising has been an integral part of our strategy because it helps us to build our brand, which not only helps you to sell today and tomorrow but for decades together. So, I think, it’s important to have the right advertising budget to have the right mix.
In the last four years, we have seen how people's affinity to digital has gone up, especially after COVID. So accordingly, the budgets in digital have gone up. Television has really come back with a bang, now with the ICC World Cup around, and all these premium properties around the festive season, which means that people are going to be glued to the television. I think there's a good balance which has happened because in COVID times it appeared as if OTT is going to bulldoze everything else. But I think there are some sticky behaviours, there are some behaviours, which come back to normalcy, I'm very happy that we have a good strong balanced portfolio between TV digital, OOH, which has again, come back because everybody's out. And of course print as well. I think it is a healthy mix. But clearly, digital is much more than what it used to be five years ago.
What drew you to Bigg Boss? What do you expect out of this partnership?
Bigg Boss has been a stellar show. We are in the 17th season. It has really connected very well with the people of India and it brings in a lot of engagement, and people, especially the younger crowd. If I talk about Hyundai, we have our customers who are getting younger and younger by the day. So, I think it's a very natural connect, and it's all about connection, winning and collaboration. And I think all these traits are well entrenched in the Bigg Boss house. And I believe Hyundai would be a natural fit to be a presenting sponsor this year, for Bigg Boss.
