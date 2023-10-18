Media mix for Zoya’s latest jewellery collection is mostly digital and print: Ajoy Chawla

As Zoya from the house of Tata on Tuesday unveiled its latest jewellery collection ‘Her Becoming’, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, said the brand is going all in to connect with customers through digital and print.

The pricing of the premium jewellery collection ranges from Rs 25 lakh to a crore. Inspired by a cut with geometric shapes and patterns, it's a big departure from the florals and other motifs which are usually popular, according to Chawla.

"Each piece has been crafted and put together with a lot of care. “Her Becoming” in a way represents the Zoya woman who wants that uniqueness, that specialness. She is unique as a person, and therefore even the jewellery that we have created is unique. A Zoya woman really believes in crafting her own destiny," he emphasised.

In conversation with exchange4media, Chawla spoke about more about the new collection, marketing strategy, media mix and what the festive season looks like.

What are your expectations from this festive season?

We hope for good growth like every jeweller does, and every jewellery player. We had the first 14 days of the Shraadh period this year in October. So really with only two days’ data, we cannot say much but we hope it's good. We are planning for growth.

The first half growth has been approximately 20%. We've declared this in the stock exchanges as well. How the second half will be we'll see, it's very difficult to gauge. Overall, I can say that we expect good demand and growth, especially in premium and luxury for sure, because in that segment there are many more customers upgrading towards premium and luxury. So that segment, given India's overall economic situation, is going to be positive.

What is your marketing strategy and the media mix for the latest collection launch?

So, it's multimedia, but it's a mix of digital, print and of course a lot of events on the ground. TV is not something which we have thought about but it's mostly digital and print, and a lot of events and ongoing connection with customers because luxury is really about bringing customers in, you know, showcasing it in a unique manner.

Zoya’s revenue size was Rs 240 crore last year. What are your expectations for this financial year?

I really can't share anything. But I know that over the next three to four years, we expect these numbers to really work well because the luxury market is really on the threshold and poised to kind of take off.

How has the fluctuating gold price impacted the jewellery demand this time?

It is difficult to comment. It's too volatile, and you cannot really comment. Customers have their own reasoning. And if it is very sharp volatility then customers get a little spooked. But if it's a gradual increase, you know, and they see the outlook is likely to keep going up then they will be happy to buy but you know, gold prices and customers are like guessing how the investors will be in the stock market.

Any expansion plans for the jewellery brands? Are there any more launches in the pipeline?

For Zoya, this is the big launch. We've already had an interesting launch a few months before for the “My Embrace” collection and now it is “Her Becoming”. As far as expansion is concerned, we have added a store of Zoya in Ahmedabad. So far in the first half. We've signed up a few stores. Let's see if we can get a few more stores in the fourth quarter. We've got a few more stores lined up. But overall, yes, if I look at Zoya over the next year, or maybe about 15 months, we could say that from eight stores, we may become closer to 14 or 15 stores, depending on how we're able to exist.

