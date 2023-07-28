Premium and luxury marketing are booming: Suparna Mitra, Titan
Mitra, CEO of Titan Watches and Wearables Division, spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the Nebula series launch in Mumbai
Titan Watches and Wearables has started dialling up its marketing endeavours for its premium section. Recently, the company launched the Nebula Series, its new premium collection, in association with actor Sushmita Sen in Mumbai. At the event, exchange4media caught up with Suparna Mitra, CEO of Titan Watches and Wearables Division to talk about India’s love for premiums.
Mitra shed light on the fact that the brand has started increasing its spending on regional influencers in vernacular languages as they hold a significant influence on their followers.
“Now we have realized that regional influencers in vernacular languages have significant reach and impact so we have started focusing on regional influencers,” she said.
Technology has turned into a big enabler for direct-to-consumer brands and even retail shops. We asked Mitra about how the brand has been keeping up with tech and how it contributes to the business.
She informed us that brand e-commerce and marketplace e-commerce websites contribute to 12-15% whereas the rest of the business comes from physical retail stores. However, technology and being available online with their offerings, surely help the company generate leads.
She elaborated: “Our website, in terms of the percentage of sales, is not very big but it is used as the first touch from the consumers. We get an enormous number of consumers visiting our site. Last year, we had 50 million people visit the website. They might not be transacting, although there are people who purchase online but they are very few. But most people are browsing, leaving their contacts or adding to their cart, or spending a lot of time on a particular page. We ask them for their permissions and generate leads for the store staff close to those consumers and then they connect with them for the later buying journey. This is the modern-day funnel.”
Mitra explained that marketing today is not only about TV campaigns, hoardings, and print. “It is also about reaching, reviewing, and nudging consumers. Technology is the enabler for our business; it is a much more efficient and meaningful interaction,” she noted.
Premium experience and customization have become imperative in today’s time for any business to survive. As a marketer, Mitra thinks that these are the recent trends and this is what they want to bank heavily on, with the launch.
She said, “There are trends in the country right now, one is about technology and digital, in our category - the smartwatches are doing good but there is a trend that is very evident and that is premiumization. Customers hailing from the middle class, upper middle class, and upper class are upgrading to premium and luxury products across categories. This has only gone up post-pandemic. The most premium range that we have in the Titan portfolio is Nebula, and it is doing very well. So, we thought of coming up with a new collection and promoting it. This is the beginning of a surge in premium collections.”
Mitra also commented on the changing Indian consumer landscape and why people have been preferring premiumization. “India has grown per-capita income wise and this is what is the reason behind people going for premiumization. When the number of prosperous households reaches a certain level, premium product sales go up. We have seen that in other countries. Premium and luxury marketing are booming. The pandemic has pushed people to enjoy and not wait.
For the next two-three years, Titan’s focus will be to increase its premium ranges and capitalize on the luxury segment with the use of technology, data, and traditional marketing.
HAMMER makes a commitment to reimagined lifestyles in new campaign
'Nail It with HAMMER' is the consumer tech brand's first-ever ad campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
HAMMER, a consumer tech brand, has announced its new advertising campaign, "Nail It with HAMMER." This campaign aims to reinforce HAMMER's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that showcases the users’ trackable, visible, and buildable health results, with ease and style. "This campaign by Hammer aims to showcase its modern and high-tech product portfolio embedded in everyday life. It disseminates a message that with Hammer, you reimagine your lifestyle," said the company.
Commenting on the latest Ad film launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO of HAMMER, said, "We are excited to introduce the 'Nail It with HAMMER' ad campaign. We wanted to showcase the true customer experience we have encountered so far, and our dedication in enhancing that further. HAMMER’s catalogue heroes innovative tech gear that empowers customers to achieve health and fitness targets." He added, "Through this campaign, we aim to direct users to make a shift into their boring lifestyle by inducing HAMMER’s new Lifestyle"
The "Nail It with HAMMER" ad campaign will be featured across various media channels, including digital platforms, and social media. The captivating visuals and engaging storytelling will showcase HAMMER's latest lineup of exceptional consumer tech products that boast the tech specs of always-on display (AOD) with digital or analog watchfaces, 100+ sports modes, power-saving mode, adjustable vibration intensity, password settings, multiple languages, Bluetooth connectivity for calls, voice assistance and more.
Being HAMMER’s first ad campaign ever, "Nail It with HAMMER" represents a milestone in HAMMER's journey to redefine consumer technology and empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest. Join us in celebrating this exciting release as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the tech industry.
Interested customers can buy from HAMMER’s catalogue, from the official website- https://hammeronline.in/ and on Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Nykaa, TataCliq, and CRED.
Pooja Hegde headlines IGP's Raksha Bandhan campaign
The campaign is centred on the profound love shared between brothers and sisters, capturing the essence of the special occasion
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 3:03 PM | 4 min read
Gifting platform IGP has announced its exclusive collaboration with actress, Pooja Hegde, for their Raksha Bandhan campaign. This strategic partnership aims to celebrate the profound bond of sibling love and the joyous festival of Rakhi with elegance and warmth, capturing the essence of this special occasion.
In a heartwarming Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shares her desire to break free from the usual and embrace unique and "hatke" rakhis this year to express her heartfelt affection towards her brother. The post highlights IGP's extensive range of rakhis catering to various relationships and preferences, allowing people to find the perfect symbol of love for their beloved brothers. Accompanied by a touching video showcasing moments of Pooja with her sibling, the campaign beautifully conveys the essence of Rakhi, where love, affection, and appreciation are celebrated through thoughtful gestures and fun moments between brothers and sisters.
View this post on Instagram
Pooja Hegde eloquently expresses that a rakhi is not merely a thread; it symbolizes feelings intertwined with promises of protection, support, and everlasting affection. Just like Pooja's brother, countless brothers and sisters eagerly await this occasion to express their love and gratitude through the timeless ritual of tying rakhis and exchanging heartfelt gifts.
Speaking on the announcement Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder, IGP said, “We are thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration between IGP and renowned actress Pooja Hegde for our upcoming Raksha Bandhan campaign. As a forerunner in the D2C gifting industry, IGP is constantly seeking innovative ways to enrich customer experiences and strengthen relationships through thoughtfully curated gifts. Partnering with Pooja Hegde, a much loved name across India known for her charm and wide appeal as also having a fun & loving relationship with her brother Rishabh, aligns perfectly with our vision to help siblings express their love & gratitude with a range of Rakhis elevating the celebration of the festival.. Together, we aim to create a more captivating and relatable campaign, making this festive season truly unforgettable for our customers. This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering unique and meaningful gifting solutions, to express sentiments and feelings, while strengthening IGP’s market position."
This year, IGP’s Rakhi Collection features over 1000 exquisite rakhis. The highly anticipated collection is thoughtfully curated to embrace modern trends and honor diverse relationships, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive Raksha Bandhan experience. The rakhis are thoughtfully categorized into three distinct themes: "By Relationships," "Types of Rakhi," and "Family Celebrations," catering to every unique bond. Whether it's Bhaiya Bhabi, Sister to Sister, Sister to Brother, Family & Pet Rakhi or a range of rakhis for girls, IGP offers something special for everyone. The designs range from modern to traditional, including personalized and superhero-themed rakhis for kids, premium gold and silver rakhis, theme-based rakhis like Spiritual, Peacock, and Royal motifs, as well as style statement Everlasting/Forever Rakhis, Be-jeweled Rakhis that match the latest jewelry trends, symbolic Evil Eye and Hamsa Palm designs, which are known to represent protection and luck. IGP also offers an exclusive range of thank-you gifts for brothers to send to their sisters. These personalized, unique, and useful gifts allow brothers to express their love and appreciation, creating cherished memories for years to come.
Furthermore, IGP is reintroducing last year's bestsellers such as the Tree of Life and Kadha Rakhis, enhancing their quality and affordability. Exciting new additions include Handmade Resin Rakhis, a Bhaiya Bhabhi range, Disney & Marvel characters and convertible rakhis for kids, Navrathana Rakhi, and Personalized Rakhis crafted with various customisation levels.
Through this inspiring collaboration, IGP and Pooja Hegde aspire to spread the message of love, unity, and togetherness, making this Raksha Bandhan an extraordinary celebration for brothers and sisters throughout the country. Encouraging everyone to cherish and celebrate their invaluable relationships with enthusiasm and affection, the campaign promises to make RakshaBandhan truly special for all.
Johnson's Baby upholds commitment to protect in new campaign
The brand’s latest marketing campaign ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se' comprises an ad film
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 2:49 PM | 3 min read
Parenthood is a journey filled with immense love, dedication, and unwavering promises. From the moment a parent discovers they are expecting, they form a deep connect with their baby to always protect its skin and ensure its well-being from day 1. Johnson's® Baby, a pioneer in baby skincare, recognizes and celebrates every parent’s powerful commitment with its latest campaign, 'Promise, pehle pal se'.
As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, Johnson’s® Baby recognises their promise to help protect their baby’ skin from day 1. Johnson's® Baby wholeheartedly partners with every mum and dad to help safeguard their babies' skin. Guided by a mission to create the safest baby products, Johnson's® Baby brings decades of knowledge and science building a strong foundation to choose only ‘Baby safe’ ingredients and to create formulations that are tested to help protect the delicate skin of a baby. The products are backed by rigorous scientific research, with formulas tested by paediatricians & dermatologists.
The brand’s latest marketing campaign, ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se’ captures this unwavering commitment 'Designed with Only (Sirf aur Sirf) “Baby Safe Ingredients’ to help protect baby's delicate skin from day 1.
Through a heart-warming advertising film, viewers are immersed in the world of new parents as they joyfully engage with their baby, committing to introduce and surround the baby to only the good things in the world. The film showcases a mum and dad’s small yet choiceful decisions they take everyday to deliver on their promise of providing their baby with nothing but goodness and helping protect the baby’ skin.
Reinforcing the brand promise, Mr Manoj Gadgil - Business Unit Head & VP Marketing – Kenvue said, “Ahead of the campaign, Johnson’s® Baby reached out to over 15000 mums from every part of India, different cultures and backgrounds to understand their promise to their little ones. There was one resounding promise which went beyond boundaries and cultures, a promise to protect their baby. Based on this common purpose, Johnson’s® Baby strongly commits to mums to help fulfil their precious promise to their babies.”
“Over the years, Johnson’s® Baby as a partner to parents has consistently worked towards delivering the best for babies. As a brand with products that first touch a baby’s skin, we understand our responsibility. We remain focussed on creating products designed with only ‘Baby-safe’ ingredients to exceed safety standards to deliver our promise to every parent.”
Godwin D’Mello - Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group said, “The birth of a child brings out the optimism in every parent to create a world full of positivity for their little one, where only good things exist. This observation, delivered through the emotional hook of the mother's promise on day 1, helped us talk about Johnson's role in helping her keep that promise.”
The highly anticipated 'Promise, Pehle Pal Se' campaign goes live on July 25 across prominent television channels, digital platforms, and social media networks.
InsanelyGood rolls out multi-pronged ad campaign
The campaign encompasses billboards, radio ads, social media and influencers like Danish Sait
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
InsanelyGood, the grocery delivery service, launched its innovative and creative advertising campaign that is ‘not-just-good-but-InsanelyGood’. The campaign, designed to captivate consumers' interest has been rolled out in Bangalore across outdoor media, digital channels, radio, and through influencer marketing.
InsanelyGood advertising campaign is strategically curated, much like the groceries it delivers, to reach and engage consumers across the city. Conceptualized and executed by the in-house creative team - the InsanelyGood Creative Studio.
The campaign encompasses billboards, radio ads, social media and influencers, including Danish Sait.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The campaign highlights the extensive range of high-quality products such as chakki fresh atta, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, small batch homemade-groceries like batters, jams, paneer, and an assortment of over 2000+ products. The vibrant creatives that reflect across platforms compel the modern consumers to rethink about mass-produced, factory-made products with greater shelf life, and shift towards an InsanelyGood experience.
Malaika Arora named brand ambassador of artisanal spice brand Orika
'The purpose of this collaboration is to highlight Orika's dedication to providing exceptional flavors,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:37 PM | 3 min read
Orika, a modern artisanal spice brand from the house of Paras Spices, known for its gourmet spices and seasonings, has announced a strategic partnership with Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador for the next two years. "The purpose of this collaboration is to highlight Orika's dedication to providing exceptional flavors, sourcing the finest origin, and grade spices, and fostering the delight of gourmet cooking at home, all while staying true to its core principles of sustainability," said the brand.
With this campaign with Malaika, Orika has unveiled its new packaging in an illustrations-based design format that highlights the cultural and application relevance of the respective products in an attractive way. The brand recently launched a range of new origin and grade-specific spices. These include Black pepper sourced from Malabar, a bold grade of Green Cardamom from Idukki, and Lal pari grade of cloves, among others.
Akshita Budhiraja, Director at Paras Spices, said, "Malaika Arora, as an actor, has inspired generations with fitness, glamour, and yet a down-to-earth approach with an independent carefree mindset. These are the attributes that relate to Orika as well. Our spices and seasonings, with a small pinch, can transform everyday meals into something special with ease. Behind-the-scenes efforts include sourcing the best grades from the best origins. Our R&D team ensures that each seasoning is authentic and bold in taste and yet can be innovatively used in a wide range of everyday meals. With a brand ambassador of Malaika Arora’s stature on board, I feel we tick all the boxes to take the brand to the next level.”
Paras Budhiraja, Director at Paras Spices, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Orika recognizes how consumers and their taste buds are evolving; they like to experiment in cooking but expect purity, authenticity, and high quality.The brand’s tag line is ‘Bring home the gourmet,’ but Gourmet for me is a fluid term and not restricted to fine-dine restaurants or fancy places only. We see Oregano being added in Indian Sabjis and Tandoori versions of Italian pizzas. Everyone has their own version of morning omelets. Our efforts to address the genre of connoisseurs reflect in everything we do, be it quality, innovation, packaging, or communication approach. With Malaika on board, I hope we're able to convey our thought process to larger audiences.”
This game-changing collaboration not only celebrates Malaika's fiery passion for cooking but also epitomizes Orika's unwavering commitment to its brand attributes. It celebrates culinary creativity and encourages individuals to explore gourmet cooking at home in less time and without too much effort. Orika’s seasonings range offers multiple applications and exemplifies the company’s commitment to providing premium spices.
Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do, be it sourcing, production, or processing. Orika also does considerable work for sustainability at the farm level, where initiatives like tree plantation, seed distribution, etc., are done. The farm-level traceability initiative is spread to 7 different states of India. Orika aims to improve farm practices, enhance produce quality, and uplift farm income on a larger scale. The campaign promotes Orika's premium spices, which are sourced ethically from the best origins and can be used to make gourmet meals at home.
The initial month-long brand campaign showcases a short audio-visual clip that depicts a scenario where Malaika’s friends are planning to go out for lunch, whereas she plans to surprise them with gourmet food made by her in under an hour. The use of Orika’s innovative spice products in Malaika’s cooking will be highlighted, adding to the interest generated among viewers.
Plum Goodness retains Team Pumpkin for Performance Marketing mandate
The new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:35 PM | 1 min read
Integrated Marketing Agency Team Pumpkin has announced its extended association with the fast-growing Indian beauty and personal care brand Plum Goodness.
Team Pumpkin will function as performance marketing partner for Plum Goodness, focusing on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives as a part of the mandate.
Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, Ranjeet Kumar commented, “The team is ecstatic with this retention. The brand’s ethos is one that we resonate with strongly, and we look forward to doing more work together that is both meaningful and memorable.”
Celebrating the success of the 9th birthday sale, Chief Business Officer, Plum Goodness, Abhishek Agrawal said, “We are delighted by the positive reception of the birthday sale by our wonderful consumers. Team Pumpkin has helped in the efficient execution of our strategy. We look forward to the continued association to drive bigger and better results.”
The new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted, the performance marketing and SEO unit formed after recent restructuring in the company and formation of specialized agencies.
Wieden & Kennedy India is the AOR for Casio's G-SHOCK
'We are delighted to join forces with W+K India,' said Hideki Imai, Managing Director at Casio India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Wieden & Kennedy India announced the appointment as the official Creative Agency on Record for G-SHOCK in India.
"At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations. A cult brand like G-Shock was built for this kind of work and we can't wait to get started!" said [Shreekant], [Head of Delhi Office] at Wieden & Kennedy India.
"We are delighted to join forces with Wieden & Kennedy India as our Creative Agency on Record," said Hideki Imai, Managing Director at Casio India. "Their creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK's position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style."
