Partha Sinha, Suresh Narayanan, Suparna Mitra in Effies Global Grand Jury

Effie Global Best of the Best stands as the world’s most definitive effectiveness awards program. A beacon for the industry, drawing on the very best ideas work from around the world.

Three industry stalwarts from India known for their extensive body of work will be part of the Grand Jury to determine the winners. Bringing their experience and insights to the jury discussions will be

Mr. Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group

Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestle India and

Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches & Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.

Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to compete for the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide. The grand jury will take place in September, 2023 in Singapore.

The Global Best of the Best is everything its name suggests. A platform built on all the learnings, insights, data and experience gained from the industry and the entrants. It will select from only the work that has achieved Gold or Grand Effie winning status.

Five other industry stalwarts from India have been selected to be part of the Round One judging

Ms. Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India;

Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists;

Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India;

Mr. Sujit Ganguli, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Bank; and

Mr. Neil George, General Manager & Managing Director, Abbott Nutrition India.

The round one judging will be done online.

