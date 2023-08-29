Partha Sinha, Suresh Narayanan, Suparna Mitra in Effies Global Grand Jury
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners
Effie Global Best of the Best stands as the world’s most definitive effectiveness awards program. A beacon for the industry, drawing on the very best ideas work from around the world.
Three industry stalwarts from India known for their extensive body of work will be part of the Grand Jury to determine the winners. Bringing their experience and insights to the jury discussions will be
Mr. Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group
Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestle India and
Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches & Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to compete for the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide. The grand jury will take place in September, 2023 in Singapore.
The Global Best of the Best is everything its name suggests. A platform built on all the learnings, insights, data and experience gained from the industry and the entrants. It will select from only the work that has achieved Gold or Grand Effie winning status.
Five other industry stalwarts from India have been selected to be part of the Round One judging
Ms. Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India;
Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists;
Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India;
Mr. Sujit Ganguli, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Bank; and
Mr. Neil George, General Manager & Managing Director, Abbott Nutrition India.
The round one judging will be done online.
Havas Media Network India retains realme's media mandate
The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 6:18 PM | 2 min read
Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has retained realme's integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. This account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch, further reinforcing the strong partnership between Havas Media Network India and the dynamic smartphone brand, realme.
Havas Media Network India has been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021. The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office led by Roopali Sharma, President – North, Havas Media India. This retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.
Tao, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said “Havas Media Network India's approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand's goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India's future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme's business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team's capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory."
Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, stated, “I want to emphasize our team's unwavering dedication to crafting breakthrough media campaigns enabling realme to connect with their audience in the most innovative ways possible. This renewed collaboration also opens up exciting new opportunities for both sides to achieve even greater success together. We are excited to embark on this phase of the journey and continue pushing boundaries in our pursuit of excellence.”
As the collaboration between Havas Media Network India and realme continues, both teams are set to usher in groundbreaking and market-relevant media strategies that push the boundaries of creativity and drive unparalleled brand success.
'We celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty & the impact he has left on our organization'
Pepperfry issues statement remembering its Co-founder & CEO Murthy who passed away following a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:47 PM | 2 min read
Following the passing away of Pepperfry co-founder & CEO Ambareesh Murty, the company has issued a statement mourning the sudden demise.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, and customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping our journey. At this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ambareesh’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them and stand by them in their moment of grief,” read a statement.
“We would like to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that Pepperfry remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. The entire Pepperfry team is dedicated to upholding the values that Ambareesh instilled in the company and ensuring that his legacy continues to guide us into the future.
As we grieve the loss of a remarkable individual, we also celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty and the lasting impact he has left on our organization and the industry as a whole,” read the statement.
According to people in the know, Murthy he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack on Monday night.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards: Fourth edition on August 9
The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 2 min read
In the digitalized world that we live in today, consumers are becoming more discerning about the products they use and the brands they rely on. With evolving consumer needs and preferences and growing emphasis on holistic health, marketers now need to shift their focus on positioning their products to address the various aspects of health for the overall wellness of their customers. With an aim to shine the spotlight on the latest trends in health and wellness marketing sphere, the exchange4media Group is excited to announce the 4th edition of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards on August 9 in Mumbai. The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’.
The conference will witness the coming together of industry leaders who will engage in immersive and thought-provoking sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions during the day. At the conference, experts will discuss how health and wellbeing companies need to align their marketing strategies with sustainability and ethical practices to resonate with the rapidly changing consumer demands.
The cutting-edge competitive marketplace poses a major challenge for brands in the health and wellness marketing ecosystem to lead their way. In this era of digitalisation, harnessing the power of emerging technologies is the need of the hour. Marketers need to up their game and prioritize transparency, inform consumers about their products' benefits and tailor their marketing messages accordingly to build trust. Digital marketing will likely continue to be a prevalent strategy in health and wellbeing marketing in the years to come. The future of health and well-being marketing is going to be about rethinking, reimagining, and reinventing as consumers are now increasingly seeking personalized products and experiences.
Following the thought-provoking sessions at the conference, the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 will be announced. The prestigious award celebrates and honours brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Apart from the health and pharma sector, the award covers a wide range of categories ranging from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, auto to real estate.
BW Festival of Marketing: Amul's Jayen Mehta, Daikin’s KJ Jawa among keynote speakers
Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
With a powerful line of keynote and headline speakers, we present to you Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan and Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International at BW Festival of Marketing. The event is set to take place on the 18th and 19th of August 2023 at The Imperial, New Delhi.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. Various panel discussions and keynote speeches will revolve around the theme with topics such as Marketer’s Guide to Beating Global Recession, Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation, Understanding the Complexities of Localisation and Globalisation in Marketing, and many more.
Register now at https://bit.ly/BWFestivalofMarketing
The Festivals of Marketing brings industry experts with their best foot forward. Three tracks will be primarily focussed on day one namely the marketing outlook track, the tech track, and the innovation track.
In the marketing track, experts from the industry will share insights from various industries. The companies from the marketing experts include TATA AIA Life Insurance, Perfetti Van Melle India, Hyundai India, PolicyBazaar, JK Tyres, Hershey Company, Oppo India, JIOBP, Adani Digital Labs, Panasonic Life Solutions India, and many more.
The tech track will feature marketing experts from Hero Cycles, Max Life Insurance, Bisleri International, Philips Domestic Appliances India, Mastercard, Art Fertility Clinics, and more.
The innovation track will consist of industry experts from DBS Bank, KFC India, Byjus, Nippon Paint India, ACC & Ambuja, Ferrero India, CarDekho Group, Nestle Professional Beverages, and many more.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
Register now at https://bit.ly/BWFestivalofMarketing
Pitchfork Partners bags strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI
Pitchfork Partners will work on the firm's overall communication approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP has won the strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI, a global pioneer in visual artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.
The mandate followed a multi-agency pitch in which Pitchfork Partners was chosen owing to its profound expertise in managing strategic communication for Indian and global technology businesses. The consultancy aims to position Prisma AI as a leader in Computer Vision Technology.
Pitchfork Partners will work on Prisma AI’s overall communication approach, from planning and formulation of key messaging to implementing effective campaign strategies, building and elevating brand awareness, and reaching out to relevant stakeholders to apprise them of the company’s offerings.
Prisma AI specializes in cognitive & predictive information technologies, specifically visual-based AI applications to name a few body behavioral analysis, sentiment analysis, OCR, image, video, face, object recognition.
Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners, said, “Prisma AI has done some incredible, transformative work in AI and is a true pioneer in that space. While AI is still nascent, the impact it can have on the growth journey of organizations, individuals and society is tremendous. Pitchfork Partners and Prisma AI share a common belief system that has innovation at its core. We are confident of helping them realize their strategic communication goals.”
Dr Shreeram Iyer, Chairman and Group CEO, Prisma AI, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pitchfork Partners. Considering their in-depth understanding along with capabilities and their work with notable technology companies, we believe that they are uniquely placed to assist us in building brand salience across India. We look forward to a rewarding partnership as we chart a course to transform the global landscape of AI-based technology.”
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Second edition to be held tomorrow
Industry leaders to decode the opportunities and challenges of the D2C Universe and road ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 2 min read
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to continue growing in the future as more entrepreneurs recognize the potential of the D2C model. The Indian market is highly dynamic and subject to rapid changes, influenced by a host of factors like evolving consumer behavior, technological advancements, data penetration, digital payment systems and the rise of e-commerce platforms, among others. In a bid to further explore the opportunities and challenges of the D2C universe, the exchange4media group is excited to announce the second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 on Wednesday, July 19 in New Delhi.
At the day-long conference, industry stalwarts, experts and brand leaders will come together under one roof and discuss several topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’. The summit will be a mix of standalone sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions. The agenda for the D2C Summit is power-packed with impactful and meaningful insights and stories from over 45 speakers including business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors. The one-of-its-kind summit will see impressive and engaging sessions by a diverse range of speakers from industry stalwarts, founders of leading D2C brands to challengers 2.0.
The D2C conference will be followed by the much-awaited D2C awards which will honour the best D2C brands in India. As many as 115 wing awards will be given to the best D2C brands for their impressive and outstanding growth journey. The awards will be given under 5 broad thematic categories including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. The dazzling awards night will recognise and honour the best D2C brands in India for their exemplary work across 27 diverse industry categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration
Aman Gupta is e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year
The award honours entrepreneurs who have built successful brands in the Indian D2C landscape
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:55 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat, has been awarded the prestigious e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year title. This is the inaugural edition of the award that honours entrepreneurs who have built successful brands in the Indian D2C landscape. The title has been instituted to celebrate the leaders who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2. He already has several accreditations under his name, including the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur 2019.
Under Gupta’s leadership, boat, since its inception in 2014, has released a number of unique products like speakers, headphones and more. Gupta has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas. He is known for his passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.
