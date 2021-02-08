The Beauty Co. urges people to celebrate love in all forms with latest campaign

Taking the ideal of universal love, a step further, The Beauty Co. India’s premium beauty and grooming brand has curated a special initiative for all its consumers to celebrate love in all its beautiful forms and in every important relationship. The Beauty Co. urges all its consumers to gift themselves and their loved ones with its new quirky gift box wraps that send out the message to every kind of shopper - ‘Haq Se Single’, ‘Dil, Dosti, Etc.’& ‘Chalo Ishq Ladaaye’. No matter the current status of the users, this campaign aims to give #TheLoveYouDeserve.

Just like the brand’s previous campaign ‘UnType’ revolving around breaking unfair beauty stereotypes, this time too, the message is about breaking outdated norms by striking a chord with every person this Valentine’s Day, no matter their relationship status. The Beauty Co. explores all the different emotional bonds in life, and how Valentine's Day is a celebration of all of them. An older couple, newly married couple, two sisters, father and daughter, friends and not forgetting your own self, everyone deserves love, care and pampering regardless of shape, size, colour, gender & sexual preferences.

The objective of this quirky and innovative campaign is to encourage all types of love that exist and embody the deeper meaning of love & care shared between different individuals. The brand’s essence is all about unconditionally embracing oneself and people around just as they are.

Speaking about the campaign, Suraj Vazirani, Founder & CEO, The Beauty Co. says, “As a brand, The Beauty Co. has always believed in being inclusive and progressive. Valentine’s Day is no different because no matter the current status of our consumers, we come together to celebrate this day of love as everyone gets to pamper themselves and their loved ones. Because it is all about the #TheLoveYouDeserve!”

