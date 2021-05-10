Teas From India wants kids to make a morning cuppa tea for their moms for a change

Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the Mother's Day campaign will be launched exclusively on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Mothers are the default alarm clock in our lives. Preparing us for school, or waking us up before exams or important meetings, mothers for the longest time have readied themselves well in advance to help us get ready for our daily demands.

Tea has been the proverbial ‘jeevansudha’ for mothers to crank up the family in the morning, every day of the calendar year.

Teas From India wants to gift mothers the joy of sipping their tea and enjoy the fineness of tea and the moment. The brand has launched a digital campaign that has been conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and seeks to encourage children to make their mothers a cup of tea in the morning.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Vikram Singh Gulia, MD& CEO, Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited, said: “We bring to consumers the finest of teas from India. Our consumers seek enriching experiences and want to share the same with their loved ones. Modern lifestyle and living away from home, they empathise more with the sacrifices made by their mothers. This mother’s day this is our token of gratitude and efforts to enhance the mother-child bond by sharing our finest teas together.”

Emphasising on the insight and campaign idea, Rohit Malkani, Jt. National creative Director L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “A simple cup of tea can become the most potent form of expressing gratitude. For Mother’s Day, We created this simple yet evocative film for Teas From India, encouraging kids to return a lifelong sacrifice with a cup of tea.”

Atin Wahal, Executive Vice President - North & East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “As a category, Tea is coming of age with loads of innovation in formats and flavours. But one that reflects irrespective of the form and flavour is that it symbolises love and care. It is this emotion that Teas From India wants to reflect to its audience and stand for it as well.”

The campaign is being directed towards the younger audience and will be launched exclusively on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

