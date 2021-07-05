Tata Tea urges people to help their support staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19

From your domestic help to your driver to your gardener, these unsung heroes make life easier for us every day. Getting them vaccinated is as important as getting ourselves vaccinated. Bollywood’s best-known faces known for their acting prowess as well as their social cause sides have joined hands to show their support towards vaccinating their support staff as they urge people #SabkeLiye #JaagoRe. The three known faces Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza have come together to take Tata Tea #SabKeLiye #JaagoRe pledge.

Urging people to join the movement through social media videos and tips on how to step up for lesser privileged people around us, Actor Ayushmann Khurrana in his call for support is seen talking, “We have many heroes in our lives to lend their hand of support to help us daily. They take care of us, protect us and make our lives comfortable but in times like these who is taking care of their safety. They can anyone like our security, drivers, cook or housekeepers. They may be facing challenges to book an appointment, or they may have a few myths about vaccine. So it’s our duty to spread the correct information and keep them protected as well by helping them get vaccinated. When I booked slots for my family, I ensured that I do the same for my support staff too. It’s my responsibility towards them and their family. Join me in taking the pledge to lend a hand of support to all those who have been relentlessly supporting us every day. They need our assistance to get vaccine against covid 19. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

Actor Dia Mirza too emphatically speaks her heart in the video, “I wanted to share something that is of the utmost importance. It’s about helping those who help us every day to get access to vaccination. People like our security guards, who stays up all night to protect us, our cook, who are at our doorstep at 6am every morning or our driver who knows to set these AC temperature at or knows we don’t like air conditioning, they do a lot to ensure we are safe, comfortable and free to all that we want in our lives. It’s time now for us to step up and ensure that they are registered for their vaccination and are well informed about all the necessary precautions they need to take. They need our support and our guidance.

Bhumi Pednekar is reminiscing memories of starting her day with didi’s chai and now it’s his time to help her. “Jaagte raho, jaagte raho...Yeh sune bagaair Chain ki neend kahan aati hai, Aur didi ke haath ke chai ke bina Subah ki shuruat kahan ho paati hai…Kaka k time pe ane se hi gaadi hi nahi, din age badhti hai. Spot dada k bina set par garmi aur sab ka para Chadha rehta hai. Jinhone hamare din aasan kiye, ab hamari baari hai, unn ke liye kuch karne ki. Un sab k liye miljul k Corona se ladne ki. We have to fight with Corona together and that is why vaccination for all is my next goal. Jo hamare liye roz mehnat karte hain, un sab ke liye JaagoRe. Let’s lend a hand of support to our helping hands by assisting them to get vaccinated against covid-19.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)