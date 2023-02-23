Tata Capital to be the title sponsor for Women's Premier League
Tata Motors will also be associated with the league
Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced that they would join in the title sponsorship of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) for which Tata Group is the Title Sponsor and Tata Motors would be another brand to join. The WPL is being sponsored by the Tata Group for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027. The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Speaking on the partnership, Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital said, "We are delighted to be associated with the Women’s Premier League. Women’s sports are becoming increasingly popular in India, and we feel this will only grow with time. We hope that our partnership with BCCI for WPL will help provide the opportunity to promote women's cricket by continuing to attract the best talent. We also believe that such initiatives will help build a team of cricketing champions.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jacqueline Fernandez is the brand ambassador of FairPlay
The actor has expressed her excitement about the association, saying that responsible gaming can be thrilling
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
Bollywood celebrity actress Jacqueline Fernandez has now hopped onto the brand ambassador bandwagon for FairPlay. A FairPlay spokesperson said, “we’re excited to have Jacqueline onboard. Team FairPlay believes that this association will bring out the best in both parties and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Jacqueline.”
Having garnered the love of millions in her over a decade-long career in Bollywood, Jacqueline has
always been known and loved for her contagious zeal and enthusiasm. The adrenaline rush that pumps through a gamer in a casino or an exciting sports match is well represented by Jacqueline’s fun-spirited personality. “I’m excited to represent FairPlay” Jacqueline said. “I believe that responsible gaming can be thrilling and exciting to say the least and FairPlay is the best in the game!”
"Jacqueline has since her debut made her mark in the industry. The gaming world is one where the possibilities are endless and needless to say, thrilling. Jacqueline brings to the brand a face that suits the personality that both her and FairPlay can carry individually and as a team. A leading Bollywood actress and a leader in the online gaming industry- FairPlay is definitely a partnership to watch out for," said the company.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Brand Conclave: Industry leaders to share success stories
Back with the on-ground edition after three years, the conclave will be held on February 28, 2023, in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 in Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
Be it Reliance Smart, Reliance Trends or Jio Mart, the mention of the retail chain segment in India is incomplete without mentioning the retail brands of Reliance Group. Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has grown to become India’s largest retailer delivering superior value to its customers, suppliers and shareholders. The nationwide network of retail outlets delivers a world-class shopping environment and unmatched customer experience powered by state-of-the-art technology and seamless supply-chain infrastructure. Sharing Insights on ‘Celebrating Choice: Delighting With Experience, Availability & Value’, ASHWIN KHASGIWALA, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail will deliver the keynote address at the India Brand Conclave.
A key fireside chat at the conference will witness another prolific leader who needs no introduction - Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur, in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media group and BW Businessworld. A brand as iconic as Dabur has been around for 138 years and has grown from a family business with humble beginnings to a transnational enterprise with products in over 120 countries across the globe. Today, Dabur India has a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The brand is dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every Household and the mission is set - to make Ayurveda relevant for the new generation. At the conference, Burman will talk about the Dabur journey and how it marries traditional Ayurveda with modern-day science.
The valedictory speaker at the conference is a leader who needs no introduction – astute marketer and best-selling author, Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons. During his career spanning over 34 years with the Tata Group, Bhat has held several senior roles. He has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, such as Titan, Fastrack, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He also played a key role in the successful turnaround of the jewellery business, and in the milestone acquisition of Tetley. Bhat will talk about how the Tata brand has evolved over the years with a strong community-centric approach to business and adapted to changing consumer trends due to its spirit of pioneering and excellence. He will also talk about future-proofing brands and building a sustainable brand in the context of the Tata brand
The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar performs Bharatnatyam on a Samsonite bag
The video was a part of the luggage brand's promotional activities with the dancer as an extension of the ‘Tested like Samsonite’ campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
There are many ways to test a suitcase for its strength and durability, but would you consider dancing on it? Dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar took her social media followers by surprise by sharing a video in which she performs some energetic Bharatnatyam moves on a Samsonite suitcase. The Instagram video was a part of the luggage brand's promotional activities with the dancer as an extension of the ‘Tested like Samsonite’ campaign, showcasing the tenacity of Samsonite's bags.
She shared: "As a Bharatnatyam artist, I performed on stages all over the world, each one shaping my art and defining me as a performer. But today, I am thrilled to take on Samsonite bags as my stage." "These bags are built to withstand an incredible amount of pressure - up to 290 kgs - and endure intense impacts, thanks to rigourous overload and impact tests."
View this post on Instagram
According to the brand, ‘Tested like Samsonite’ is a campaign that seeks to create common ground with individuals that have come face to face with the various adversities of life and is a testament to those who chose to rise back up and face the challenges with confidence and valour. The recent ad films for the campaign featured Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh and Mithali Raj. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign also highlights the common characteristic, just like its range of products that undergo the toughest strength and durability tests before they are considered worthy for the end user, to ensure the highest quality standards.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Stay alert, stay cyber smart, says KreditBee in new fraud-awareness campaign
The 40-day-long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Fintech platform KreditBee today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about online fraud and encourage individuals to follow safe practices while transacting digitally.
The videos in the campaign revolve around an elderly couple having discussions around the various modus operandi used by cyber frauds to dupe individuals. It explains the tactics used by scammers wherein individuals compromise their CVV or other personal details, and fall prey to fake apps and fake collection agents, among others.
The ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign is targeted towards all the citizens of the country that carry out digital transactions. It will help motivate citizens to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about how to detect cyber fraud attempts and stay safe.
Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, "With the rise in adoption of digital payments and banking, there has been a huge spike in online fraud in the last few years. In order to address this problem, the ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign will guide individuals to transact in a safe and secure manner. As one of the leading digital lenders, it is our endeavour to educate customers against such unscrupulous activities and work towards achieving freedom from cyber fraud.”
The 40-day long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. It will be leveraged via teaser posts, films, contests, and more.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Madhuri Dixit Nene is the brand ambassador of Illusion Zirconia
Illusion Zirconia is a new brand by Illusion Dental Lab that specialises in zirconia crowns and bridges
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Illusion Dental Lab has roped in ace Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia, the newest brand from the house of Illusion Dental Lab is formulated to primarily focus on Zirconia Crowns and Bridges.
Speaking about the appointment of the brand ambassador, Sameer Merchant, CEO of Illusion Aligners & Illusion Dental Lab, said, "We are acknowledged as one of the top pioneers and innovators in the dental sector and have always presented our consumers with long-term, consistent smile solutions. Therefore, we have introduced Illusion Zirconia to raise awareness among consumers about Zirconia crowns and bridges for dental treatments. We are excited to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the face of the brand Illusion Zirconia. As adults require a dental crown and bridge treatment more than children or teenagers, the choice of Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia was based on relatability, recall and relevance. She defines the same tangent of thoughts of carrying unmatched beauty with a long-sustained career in the industry. Madhuri is a perfect testament to the Illusion Zirconia's tagline "Beauty Bhi Mazbooti Bhi.”
Madhuri Dixit Nene acknowledging her delight at being the face of Illusion Zirconia, said, "I am ecstatic and honoured to be associated with Illusion Dental Lab. Everyone deserves a flawless smile. Illusion Dental Lab is one of the trusted and renowned names in dental treatments. Their latest launch, Illusion Zirconia Crowns and Bridges, is like the icing on the cake.” Illusion Dental Lab has rolled out a digital campaign with Madhuri Dixit Nene with a brand film announcing the launch of Illusion Zirconia. The 1.13 minutes brand film has garnered over 267,000 views in the last four weeks. The brand started activities under the campaign by launching a behind-the-scenes video followed by a teaser. Illusion Zirconia plans to launch a full-fledged multi-platform digital campaign in the coming weeks.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bisleri goes global, sets up first overseas operations in UAE
The brand has partnered with Gulf company Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group to strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:18 PM | 2 min read
Bottled mineral water brand Bisleri International, sets up its first overseas operations in UAE. The brand has partnered with the established and well-known Gulf company - Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group. The manufacturing and bottling will be under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water, which is part of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group of Companies in the region. The association will help strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The operations will begin in April 2023. Bisleri – mineral water and Vedica - the Himalayan Spring Water will be available in 500ml and 1.5ltrs at mass-premium general and modern trade stores along with HoReCa and e-commerce platforms.
The UAE bottled market is displaying significant growth projections. As per a recent market study, the bottled water industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years. This is driven by an increasing number of immigrants and the growing tourism sector, leading to a surge in demand for functional water. Besides, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community constituting approximately 30% of the country's population. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand synonymous with the category, has an emotional connect with the audience. Thus, entering the global market with UAE is a perfect time to connect with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the trust amongst the audience.
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, elaborated on plans of penetrating the Global Middle East market with the oldest and reliable brand of UAE, "The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand, holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. Our partnership with the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group will strengthen our reach in the market. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas."
Sunir Sulaiman, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Felix Francis, General Manager of Emirates Drinking Water, commented about the collaboration with Bisleri International: “We are happy to associate with Bisleri, the oldest water brand in India. We are confident that Bisleri’s India legacy along with our expertise complement each another. The bottling will be done under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water. Along with Bisleri we are poised to achieve our goals in the competitive market of UAE.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Brand Conclave is back with on-ground edition after three years
To be held on 28th February in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 8:52 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February, 2023, in Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
A well-defined brand vision, mission, and purpose are the key factors required for a brand to be successful. In addition, a strong brand identity, brand image, brand culture, and brand personality help in building the brand’s relevance and longevity. However, the entire process of building these tenets and being truthful to the purpose requires an entire village – from the brand team to various agencies, including media, creative, design, technology, programmatic, experiential, or market research to the brand ambassadors and influencers that ultimately become the face of the brand.
At the India Brand Conclave 2023, we aim to bring together all the stakeholders of the brand-building process to explore and discuss in detail what goes behind the making of some consumer favourite brands, the synergies between various stakeholders, and how this relationship between various stakeholders has evolved over the last decade. We also aim to understand how newer technologies have affected the entire brand-building process, how more aspects and ways of reaching the core TG have come to the light, and what newer opportunities lie ahead for all stakeholders.
The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube