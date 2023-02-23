Tata Capital to be the title sponsor for Women's Premier League

exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 in Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.

India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.

Be it Reliance Smart, Reliance Trends or Jio Mart, the mention of the retail chain segment in India is incomplete without mentioning the retail brands of Reliance Group. Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has grown to become India’s largest retailer delivering superior value to its customers, suppliers and shareholders. The nationwide network of retail outlets delivers a world-class shopping environment and unmatched customer experience powered by state-of-the-art technology and seamless supply-chain infrastructure. Sharing Insights on ‘Celebrating Choice: Delighting With Experience, Availability & Value’, ASHWIN KHASGIWALA, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail will deliver the keynote address at the India Brand Conclave.

A key fireside chat at the conference will witness another prolific leader who needs no introduction - Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur, in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media group and BW Businessworld. A brand as iconic as Dabur has been around for 138 years and has grown from a family business with humble beginnings to a transnational enterprise with products in over 120 countries across the globe. Today, Dabur India has a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The brand is dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every Household and the mission is set - to make Ayurveda relevant for the new generation. At the conference, Burman will talk about the Dabur journey and how it marries traditional Ayurveda with modern-day science.

The valedictory speaker at the conference is a leader who needs no introduction – astute marketer and best-selling author, Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons. During his career spanning over 34 years with the Tata Group, Bhat has held several senior roles. He has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, such as Titan, Fastrack, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He also played a key role in the successful turnaround of the jewellery business, and in the milestone acquisition of Tetley. Bhat will talk about how the Tata brand has evolved over the years with a strong community-centric approach to business and adapted to changing consumer trends due to its spirit of pioneering and excellence. He will also talk about future-proofing brands and building a sustainable brand in the context of the Tata brand

The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.

