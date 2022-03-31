Tara Sutaria is the face of fashion brand Madame

Western wear fashion brand MADAME has signed up Tara Sutaria as the face of the brand. The 26-year-old Bollywood actor will be endorsing the Spring-Summer and Autumn-Winter Collection of the brand.

“We are delighted to partner with Tara to endorse our new collections of MADAME. This is in line with our motto of supporting the modern Indian women who dare to achieve their dreams. I think Tara is a wonderful representative of what our brand stands for. We want all the women to feel inspired and be confident about themselves,” said Sumedha Jain, Head of Marketing and Communications.

“Confidence, paired with the perfect look, and you're ready to take on the day. That's why I'm excited to partner with MADAME to bring all you lovely women the opportunity to ‘MAKE NOW YOURS’,” said Tara Sutaria.

With the Spring Summer’22 collection by MADAME, you can claim every moment as your own. We believe that there’s no better moment than now and there’s no better person than you to grab every fleeting opportunity to celebrate. Let the sun be your spotlight as you #MakeNowYours with MADAME.

As summer has arrived, the collection will contain capsules such as Sorbet Blue, Lilac Sage, Indigo Breeze. Both SS’22 and AW’22 collections are aimed squarely at today's women who desire to dress stylishly and keep up with the latest fashion trends. MADAME is certain that its new collection and cooperation with Tara Sutaria will elicit excitement among its loyal clients as well as attract new buyers.

