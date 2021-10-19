Tanishq executes OOH campaign for its festive collection 'Utsaah'

Laqshya Media Group, a comprehensive marketing communications groups in India recently executed a OOH campaign for Tanishq’s festive collection ‘Utsaah’ - The Festival of Life. The latest festive edit by Tanishq is an aesthetic representation of contemporary jewellery set in pure gold with a seamless blend of ethnicity and modernity.

Foreseeing the festive trends this year, Tanishq has focused on the charm of layering exquisite neckpieces for a grandeur look and is one of the key highlights of the collection. ‘Utsaah’ by Tanishq is a seamless blend of intricacy, heritage, and old contemporized designs with modern sensibilities, giving a new life to traditional craftsmanship. The collection stands out as one of its kind modern-heritage jewellery inspired from patterns of Indian heirloom crafts, making it a perfect ancillary to complete any woman’s look this Diwali.

The multi-city high decibel OOH campaign planned through the most advanced AI-powered OOH Planning tool “SHARP”, the data and tech-led planning tool “SHARP” helped to get the most appropriate locations in each city to reach out to core TG of the campaign, the tool also gives us the metrics to evaluate the performance of the campaign, be it campaign Nett reach, OTS, CPT, frequency and impact score of the campaign. The 30-day campaign encompasses a mix of iconic large format media units with new-gen digital mediums, cluster brandings and other unconventional mediums across all cities that have been utilized to create maximum impact and reach for Tanishq’s target audience.

Speaking about the partnership with Laqshya Media Group and on the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd said, “Utsaah, our Diwali campaign is a reflection of the current sentiment, it draws its inspiration from valuing the present, the jubilation of celebrating what's in our midst today. With the past that's been tough and a future that's cautious, it is the TODAY that really holds the promise, that implores us to cherish, rejoice in the biggest festival called LIFE. The power of NOW more than ever before is directing our lives and becoming the biggest source of our happiness.

These everyday celebrations have been the inspiration for our collection, jewellery that is versatile, wearable, that styles your everyday moments, and allows you to layer it to create your own signature look, this collection blends the traditional heirloom craftsmanship with modern motifs and geometry to create a new language for your repertoire.”

She further added, “It only seemed befitting to work with a partner who understands OOH as a medium and our objective to reach out to consumers across the country with this message of celebrating the LIFE as a festival this Diwali, and Laqshya Media Group became our preferred choice, with a massive campaign spread across prominent sites, high footfall TG touchpoint, Airports, high traffic arterial roads, prominent retail commercial areas that ensure last-mile visibility to deliver maximum impact and reach the right audience this season."

Speaking on the campaign, Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, said “We at Laqshya Group are proud to execute this campaign for Tanishq’s festive collection that brings us the beautifully designed products crafted to perfection by their Karigars that add to our festivities. It’s been very rewarding to work with a team that cares not only about reach and frequency, but also the impact of activities on their audiences. Through this impactful OOH branding exercise, we have tried to create a long-lasting impression in the minds of our consumers”

