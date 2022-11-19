Sushmita Sen turns 47: A look at her brand endorsement journey

Actress, model and India’s first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turns 47 today. Sen started off her career at the age of 18 as she was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994. Besides portraying memorable roles in films and OTT shows such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Naa, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Filhaal, Aarya and soon-to-be-released Taali, Sen has actively appeared in TV commercials as well.

As the actress, mother and a humanitarian celebrates her special day, we take a look at her brand endorsement journey.

Camay Soaps

The 96-year-old American soap brand signed up Sen after she won the Miss Universe title in 1994. Camay took Sushmita’s story as an inspiration to the people. The confident and beautiflu actress appeared in the ad along with model-actor Rohit Roy. In the commercial, Camay portrayed Sushmita as a Miss Universe contestant who is not confident about winning the award, but the soap helps her regain her self-belief.

Kalyan Jewellers

Sushmita has also endorsed Kalyan Jewellers. Incidentally, Sen’s mother is a jewellery designer. The actress promoted the brand's wedding collection, portraying a would-be bride preparing for her big day.

Lux Super Rich Shampoo

Sen also made her presence felt in Kannada language advertising, endorsing Lux Super Rich Shampoo. Her promotion of the brand gave the brand a big push.

Milano water purifier and bath fittings

In the Milano water purifier ad, Sen talked about "chosing the best for herself" and urged viewers to "live a life full of freshness".

Happenstance

Happenstance is Sen’s most recent commercial, launched a year back. Talking about her association with the footwear brand, Sen was reported saying as, “My love for comfortable, stylish footwear is unceasing, and Happenstance lives up to my expectations.”

Sebamed

Sen was seen educating the audience about skincare in the campaign for the brand. In the campaign, she talked about how the claims made by other brands around personal care and baby care products were not true.

Sen is also quite active on social media platforms and has more than 6.6 million followers on Instagram.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)