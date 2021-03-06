SUGAR Cosmetics launches #EveryWomanIsAWonderWoman campaign this Women's Day

SUGAR Cosmetics is all set to celebrate women and encourage them to embrace and love everything about themselves, this Women's Day. SUGAR Cosmetics will be launching their first-ever product collaboration with an exclusive range on 8th March, along with a series of experiential consumer activities in their retail outlets and online store. Currently, SUGAR Cosmetics has gone live with their #EveryWomanIsAWonderWoman Digital Campaign urging all women to stay beautifully fearless!

Women are often self-conscious. In the growing age of social media where everyone looks up to someone who has a perfect body, or a beautiful smile, or a bold personality; they are led to believe that they may not be good enough. While we may always be happy to embrace the things we love about ourselves; we tend to shy away from the things we feel that might appear as a flaw. However, nobody is perfect and we are all the best version of ourselves.

This Women’s day, SUGAR asks women to embrace themselves, just the way they are! When it comes to looking for a Wonder Woman in your life, you don't have to look too far; because you’re a Wonder Woman yourself, we all are. This Woman’s Day, don’t just embrace who you are, but the journey that led you to become who you are. Embrace the scars, the struggles, the defeats and the wins; because everything you are, is everything you are meant to be. Let beauty have no boundaries and rules. Join SUGAR Cosmetics in loving and celebrating yourself a little extra, because you are wonderful!

The brand aims to engage with approximately 8000+ influencers to create maximum reach and engagement on this campaign by sharing what they’ve come to accept about themselves and embrace going forward. The posts would read as- ‘I embrace ________ I am a Wonder Woman!’ The influencers will go on and encourage their followers to also participate and join the campaign to celebrate all the wonderful women. In line with this theme, SUGAR Cosmetics has also launched a limited edition range of mini liquid lipstick sets with names like Fearless, Fighter, Invincible and Adventurous.

