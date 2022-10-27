Sprite becomes billion-dollar brand in India

The growth has been driven by the success of locally adapted, occasion-based global marketing campaigns and screentime, the company said

Coca-Cola’s lemon drink Sprite has become a billion-dollar brand in India, the beverage company has said in its third quarter 2022 results. The growth has been driven by the success of locally adapted, occasion-based global marketing campaigns and screentime, the company said.

Sharing other India-specific information, the company said, “We drove 2.5 billion transactions in India at affordable price points through the expansion of returnable glass bottles and single-serve PET packages.”

“In India, we continue to strengthen the first half of the year as we gain share in sparklings offerings. Trademark Coke delivered strong growth through effective execution and occasion-based marketing. Sparkling soft drinks grew 3%, driven by growth across all geographic operating segments, primarily led by India, Mexico and China. Trademark Coca-Cola grew 3%, driven by growth across all geographic operating segments. Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar grew 11%, driven by low double-digit growth across developed markets and high single-digit growth across developing and emerging markets. Sparkling flavors grew 3%, led by Asia Pacific and Latin America,” the company said.

“Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages were even, as growth led by Minute Maid Pulpy in China, Maaza® in India and fairlife® in the United States was offset by declines primarily in local brands in Eastern Europe,” the company said further.

