Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in Dutee Chand as brand ambassador

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery retail chain, has signed the internationally acclaimed Indian sprinter and current national champion in the women's 100m event, Dutee Chand as the company’s new brand ambassador. She will be promoting ‘Everlite’ - the lightweight jewellery range from Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand is also celebrating the PRIDE month and has rolled out a new campaign in honor of the LGBT community #MorePowerToPride #loveislove.

As part of the PRIDE month celebrations, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new range of Everlite jewellery, named ‘Love is love Collection’. In a virtual event, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds and the company’s new brand ambassador, Dutee Chand unveiled the new range of jewellery. The Love Collection offers a signature range of rings, ear-studs, chains and pendants in Gold and Diamond, and can be used as part of daily wear as well as for party wear. The price range of the collection starts from Rs. 12000 for both Gold and Diamond pieces.

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, ‘Senco Gold and Diamond has always taken a very progressive approach towards its jewellery as well as life in general. Amid these tough times, we want to spread the gleam of hope with our Everlite brand. The new Love is love Collection is inspired by pure love and heart as it's the love of our friends and family that is keeping us positive in these testing times. We are also honoured to have Dutee as our brand ambassador. She is a talented athlete our country is proud to have. She is set to feature in a race in the Olympic qualifying event next week, and we wish her all the best. We are confident that she will come out with flying colours in the Olympic qualifying event and make our country proud again at the grandest sporting event in Tokyo.’

On associating with Senco Gold & Diamonds, Dutee Chand, said, ‘It gives me immense pleasure to be the brand ambassador of Senco Gold & Diamonds. I think this is a unique association of a jewellery brand with an athlete, and I am really happy that Senco Gold will be supporting me in my quest. I look forward to a successful relationship with them. I really hope I can visit a Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom once the pandemic and Olympics are over.”

Zeuss Sports Entertainment Art Pvt. Ltd. was instrumental in getting Dutee Chand and Senco Gold and Diamonds together for this association.

June is celebrated as pride month worldwide. As a gesture of support for the LGBTQ community, Senco Gold & Diamonds celebrates the month every year in its own unique way. In 2019, Senco Gold had launched the ‘PRIDE Collection’ as a gesture of support for the LGBTQ community through a unique fashion show by a group of transgender men and women led by well-known Professor and LGBT activist Dr. Manabi Bandyopadhyay.

