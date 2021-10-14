redBus promises hassle-free travel in new ad campaign

redBus announces the launch of a pertinent ad campaign at the start of the festive season amid a widely anticipated boom in domestic travel, triggered by a seemingly waning pandemic. The campaign outlines the differences in traveller experience when booking a bus seat using traditional offline methods and while booking online on redBus.

The commencement of the festive season in India in October also ushers in the travel season, with people undertaking travel to attend the festivities at their home towns and visit their relatives and friends. The festivals of Durga Ashtami, Dussehra, Eid, and Diwali are expected to witness the homecoming of millions of people.

In order to capitalize and cater to the higher intent for travel during this period, redBus has developed this ad campaign, giving a strong build-up to aspects such as traveler comfort and convenience, made possible by using redBus’ online platforms for bus ticket booking. Accordingly, the campaign delivers its message through a narrative that espouses satirical eloquence for deeper impact in the form of two 30-second ad-films that call out the ‘Natak’ or the dramatic battles travelers endure when trying to get a seat using traditional offline methods. The first of the two commercials has just been launched, with the second one slated to be released a couple of weeks later.

