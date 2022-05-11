Raveena Tandon is brand ambassador of Prabhu Shriram Premium Agarbatti and Dhoop

The brand aims at integrating all the Indian ethical principles and ethos of Ramayana into the products

Prabhu Shriram Premium Agarbatti and Dhoop, manufacturers of charcoal-free, eco-friendly aromatic incense sticks, cones, and allied products, have announced Raveena Tandon as their brand ambassador.

With its premium quality, Charcoal-free, health-friendly, economically safe, and unique product variety created from natural components, the company has transformed the incense stick market. The "Shripad Ramayana" Series, inspired by the ten most significant events in Lord Shri Ram's life; depicts the versions of Ramayana in the form of old age Madhubani Painting, the Meditation series, which helps create a mesmerizing atmosphere; and the recently launched "Temple Collection," which epitomizes the essence and spirit of India's ten most revered temples and holy shrines, are just a few of their most innovative and bestselling products.

Prabhu Shriram is a brand that carries the heritage of India's rich art culture and values. The brand aims at integrating all the Indian ethical principles and ethos of Ramayana into the products and engaging with society. For a real spiritual experience, the products give enough smoke inspired by a nature-like scent and permeate the surroundings with calm and contentment.

The actor hopes that through this partnership, she will be able to communicate the ethos and values of Indian society to the youth and society at large. Moreover, the actress has a buoyant image, which is admired by all age groups and can be beneficial for the brand, since the brand has various product lines.

"We had been seriously considering having a celebrity figure as our brand ambassador for quite some time now," said Prashant Kumar, the company's CMD. We look forward to conveying the message of Indian value with our brand. We were seeking someone who had the perfect combination of traditional and contemporary charm. Raveena Ji, of course, is the perfect match."

