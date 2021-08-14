Policybazaar's new campaign dials up the emotion on Independence Day

Policybazaar.com has released its new digital film, centered around the traditional definition of a family. The film released on the occasion of Independence Day, draws attention towards core human values of lending a helping hand at the time of need reminiscent of insurance. The brand wanted to give a positive larger-than-life message while staying salient to the category.

The digital film is based on a heart-warming story of a street violinist in Kolkata who once used to play in popular cafes. However, due to no takers for his craft, he is forced to earn money while playing on the streets. One day, a motor-bike runs over his violin, breaking it in the process. The shocked violin player runs across the road, in despair. It is a sad moment as he looks at his shattered violin. That is when a surprising twist happens and takes the viewer on a journey where the protagonist is overwhelmed with the support he receives from the people around him. This is much like insurance, which is always there to support you when you need it the most. The story has many layers which captures the essence of Independence Day. The film shows people coming together to help the protagonist, thereby, conveying India’s strength lies in its diversity. The film subtly indicates the core value of Policybazaar being the support system for customers at the time of an unforeseen situation.

Speaking about the launch of the film, Sharat Dhall, COO, Policybazaar said, “This digital film is a journey with one central thought — the importance of a support system. The story depicted here conveys a very quiet but strong underlying message of love and support. While the end goal is undoubtedly to make people realize the importance of insurance in their lives, the parallel message of people bonding together to help someone in their time of need is more significant.

The film does a super job of shooting this innovatively and responsibly - keeping the thought of people coming together to help, front and center. This is a message that is always relevant, but more so in these difficult times.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

Raghu Bhat, Co-founder, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “We wanted to tell a story that touches the heart. We started by visualizing a unique character – a street musician who is great at his craft and probably used to play at one of the great night clubs of Kolkata but doesn’t have any takers now. However, when he is at his most vulnerable, he discovers that he isn’t alone but has a ‘family’ who steps up to help him. It’s a universal story of unconditional care and inherent human goodness which is relevant to insurance.”

This unique plot featuring a street musician hits the right notes and touches a chord. The film features a unique storyline, which we don’t normally see in the financial services space. It manages to hold the attention with its multiple twists, culminating in a penny-drop moment.

