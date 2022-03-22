Pitch CMO Summit 2022: Experts to engage in power-packed sessions on building brand trust

The exchange4media Group is hosting the Pitch CMO Summit 2022, a virtual half-day conference, on the 25th of March, 2022 from 2 p.m. onwards. The Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Salesforce. The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency”.

The lineup and agenda for this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed sessions from a host of industry leaders. Following the welcome address, the conference will be kickstarted with a keynote address by Deepak Iyer, President – India, Mondelez Foods. Though an intangible tangent, Trust is today the new brand equity. In the last two years, consumer preferences have seen a lot of shifts, making brand trust retention more difficult than ever. However, some legacy brands have clawed on to consumers' trust irrespective. Talking along the same lines, Iyer will speak on “The Cadbury Dairy Milk Journey - Building one of India’s Most Trusted Brands”.

The paradigm shift post-Covid-19 has also resulted in the need for the brand playbook to be constantly updated. Therefore, it becomes important to study consumer insights and make constant efforts to be a brand that the consumers trust even for an MEP service provider like Blue Star. In his keynote address, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star will talk about building a brand that consumers can trust and how it is the ultimate currency.

It is only fair to say that a brand has gained consumer trust when its name is often interchangeably used for the product. Bisleri is one such brand that is synonymous with mineral water in India. Joining us at the Summit will be Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International. George will share the Bisleri Journey and share how Bisleri has managed to stay relevant and trustworthy for consumers through its value to consumer proposition and clutter-breaking communication. George will speak on how the brand is ‘Strengthening Brand Love’.

Joining the above-mentioned list of speakers will be Shahnawaz Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome.com. Kadavil will take the stage to share how the consumer-centric fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce store is reinventing the food supply chain with the aim of providing its customers with ‘100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals’. Kadavil will talk us through the FreshToHome journey that started in 2015 to becoming a consumer trusted competitor in the fresh fish and meat segment.

Stay tuned as we reveal the details of more speakers speaking at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 on Friday, 25th March 2022 from 2 PM onwards.

