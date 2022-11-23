Pitch BrandTalk & Top 50 Brands 2022: Join in for best insights from industry leaders

To be held on November 29, 2022 from 10 am at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi

The exchange4media group is hosting the on-ground edition of its flagship property - Pitch BrandTalk 2022- after three years on the 29th of November, 2022 from 10 am onwards at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, Delhi. The conclave is presented by InMobi, while ICFAI Business School is the Knowledge Partner and Bobble AI is the Co-Partner.

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

The lineup and agenda of the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 are power-packed and will witness multiple keynote sessions from reputed brand custodians. One of the keynote addresses will l be delivered by Devika Sharma, Director - APAC O&O Business, InMobi. With the audience attention span shrinking by the day, it is more important than ever for brands to formulate messaging in a way that grabs the most of this limited attention span. In her keynote address, Sharma will share meaningful insights on the topic Love at first glance: How to create content that captivates.

Our next speaker represents a brand that was founded 25 years ago as a flower delivery shop in Delhi that has today become a one-stop gifting solution for people not just in the country but also overseas. Representing a brand that has over the years banked upon the core values of celebrating moments and creating cherished memories, Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director & Founder, Ferns N Petals, will take the stage to share with us the Ferns N Petals Journey of Creating Memories to Becoming An Emotional Partner.

The next iconic brand represent at the Pitch BrandTalk conference will be Tata Consumer Products. Puneet Das, President- Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, will take us through the brand journey of a consumer favourite from the House of Tata. Statistically, one in three households in India wakes up to a cup of Tata Tea. Representing this brand that uses its consumer affinity to drive social awakening through a wide range of impactful initiatives, Das will share insights on Tata Tea: Building Brands Through Purpose.

Stay tuned as we reveal the details of more speakers speaking at the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 10 am onwards!



The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Pitch Top 50 Brands - a list which is a means to acknowledge the impactful, efficient, and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. Pitch Top 50 Brands is presented by Inmobi while Laqshya Media Group is the Co-Gold Partner, Bobble AI is the Co-Partner and Hansa Research is the Knowledge Partner.

The Pitch Top 50 Brands will recognise the top 5 brands in 10 categories, as below mentioned:

Social Contributors Evergreens Impactful Debuts Challengers Digital Masters Resurgents Globetrotters The Bottom of the Pyramid Millennials Affordable Luxury

