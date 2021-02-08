Piramal Pharma ropes in Manoj Bajpayee to endorse skin-care soap ‘Tetmosol’

Speaking on his association with Piramal, Manoj Bajpayee said that he is pleased to endorse this soap brand it stands true to its promise of ‘Sabka Skin Specialist'

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division today announced its association with two-time national award winner Manoj Bajpayee, for its brand Tetmosol. Piramal’s Tetmosol is a medicated skin-care soap that is used in the treatment and prevention of scabies and other skin-related problems.

Over the past 20 years, Tetmosol has been a unique product for the entire family, which is effective for a healthy lifestyle and keeping skin infections away.

Commenting on this association, Nandini Piramal, Director, Piramal Pharma Limited said, “We are pleased to associate with Manoj Bajpayee for Tetmosol and believe this is a winning relationship. Piramal’s Tetmosol is a much-loved brand across the length and breadth of the country and stands by its brand promise of ‘Sabka Skin Specialist’. Manoj Bajpayee has established himself as one of India’s leading actors known for his authentic and realistic acting skills. This makes him an ideal fit for our two-decade old trustworthy brand Tetmosol.”

Speaking on his association with Piramal’s Tetmosol brand, Manoj Bajpayee said, “There are various soaps available in the market today but few which deliver to the promise. Tetmosol is one such soap which with its unique formula helps keep skin infections away if used regularly. I am pleased to endorse Piramal’s Tetmosol, a brand that is true to its promise of ‘Sabka Skin Specialist’. I share the brand’s conviction of improving the lives of millions of Indians and this has been a strong incentive for my association.”

Tetmosol has grown its retail presence across three lakh chemist outlets in the country. Currently, the brand is available in the form of soap bars and has entered into dusting powder and other medicated skin-care categories.

