OZiva signs on Samantha Akkineni as ambassador for South

Oziva has roped in the South actor Samantha Prabhu Akkineni to represent the brand in South India.

“Living a clean and holistic lifestyle is something that I practise daily. I have seen this shift help create a positive impact on my overall health and wellness. And I am very excited to partner with OZiva who is creating clean and plant-based solutions for people like me,” says Samantha.

Speaking on the brand collaboration, Aarti Gill, Co-founder of OZiva said, “We, at Oziva, believe that best is a myth. When it comes to fitness, progress is about constantly unraveling our better versions. So it's not just about being stronger or getting leaner, but about getting better holistically. We believe in partnering with individuals that share our beliefs and have a holistic approach to fitness. Samantha is a fitness icon and someone who truly practices a clean, plant based and holistic lifestyle. And for us this is a strategic partnership and much more than a mere endorsement. We are extremely happy to have her on board with us in this journey to empower millions of people to live healthier and better.”

Samantha will be seen in two new campaign films around fitness and beauty.