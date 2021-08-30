Samantha Akkineni hits the screens for Myntra’s brand campaign

Myntra has unveiled its latest ad films featuring its brand ambassador, Samantha Akkineni, as part of a star-studded brand campaign that was launched earlier this month.

The campaign is aimed at reinforcing Myntra’s position as 'India’s Fashion Expert', featuring a diverse superstar cast who are admired for their films and fashion. Samantha will appear in two ad films promoting women’s western wear and ethnic wear, largely across electronic and digital platforms in the south.

“The brand campaign has been developed to reach the ever-growing community of fashion lovers from all walks of life and make fashion expertise accessible with the help of India’s most loved and popular trendsetters. The campaign delivers a brief, yet profound message of Myntra as India’s Fashion Expert, leaving consumers with a direct, clear, and memorable takeaway: ‘If it’s fashion, it’s Myntra’. Additionally, the messaging surrounds Myntra’s unique differentiating features like Myntra Studio, a shoppable fashion feed where customers can get inspired and shop the looks of India’s top influencers and Photo Search, a feature that enables users to shop any item with just a click. Together with guaranteed and hassle-free exchange and returns, Myntra shows how it is truly ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ which understands everybody’s fashion needs,” the company said.

In the ad films, viewers witness Samantha being projected as a personification of the Myntra brand, as she walks them through the brand’s value propositions, with varying backgrounds and stunning looks.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Akkineni stated, “I have been associated with Myntra for almost a year now and the experience has been nothing short of fulfilling. Fashion to me is an everyday affair, so it is for a growing number of people who are looking forward to experimenting with new looks and styles more often than ever. Myntra’s know-how of the fashion needs of people and its ability to keep up with the latest trends sets it apart, making it a necessity for the fashion conscious. I am delighted to be a part of the new ad films and bring my fans closer to their favourite styles.”

Speaking on the launch of the ad films, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said, “Samantha has impressed millions across the country with her talent and is the talk of the town for her acting prowess and fashion choices. Her fashion sense is something her wide fan base, particularly in the south, aspires for, and her influence over the fashion choices of the youth is unparalleled. Being a household name in the region, Samantha will be key in bringing audiences from these regions onboard our platform. We are glad to have a star of her caliber as the face of Myntra to reinforce Myntra’s image and perception as India’s Fashion Expert.”

Myntra is implementing a 360-degree approach, leveraging TV, Digital and Social platforms to deliver the campaign ad films across the nation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)