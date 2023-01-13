TV is still the biggest medium for us: Mukesh Mishra, Adani Wilmar
Mishra, VP - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the impact of Russia Ukraine war on the company’s revenues, views on competitors and more
The fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war has brought several challenges for businesses as the price of raw materials, energy and transport services shot up. This is especially true for the cooking oil industry since Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. How is edible oil giant Adani Wilmar thriving among such volatilities? Mukesh Mishra, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the war's impact on the company’s revenues, its #SoundsOfTheKitchen campaign, views on competitors and more.
Q] What was the idea behind ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ Campaign?
The campaign #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ or ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ was kicked off during Diwali because we prepare many delicacies, and burst firecrackers during the festival of lights. When we were brainstorming for the campaign, we realised that every food we cook makes a different sound during preparation. So, we accentuated the sound of the kitchen and integrated this with Diwali, developing the #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ campaign. We invited consumers to share with us the sounds of their kitchen while they cook their favourite food. We got many entries which culminated in a beautiful campaign. This campaign was also promoted through influencers on different digital platforms.
Q] What was the marketing mix of the campaign?
The campaign was primarily for Digital mediums. We are the market leader in edible oils and the number two player in the ‘atta’ business. We do many activities on different mediums but TV is still the biggest medium through which we promote our brand. However, for this campaign we concentrated only on the Digital medium because Digital penetration is growing by the day and being such a big brand, we wouldn’t want to miss out on a good opportunity. We operate in the branded commodity business where margins are very thin and therefore have to be very cautious about every rupee that we spend. We are very focused on the return on investment. So, we keep reviewing our media mix strategies every six months and relook at how to allocate money.
Q] In the Atta and Edible oil category, whom do you consider your closest competition?
In atta, our closest competitor would be Ashirwad Atta which is a national player. But when you go to a different geography, you’ll have a different set of competitors there, because every market has some brand or the other in the category. But yes, there are only two big national brands in India, in the atta category i.e., Fortune and Ashirwad. In the edible oil category, you have various competitors, but at an overall level, Adani Wilmar is the number one player with 18.6% edible oil market share (Moving Annual Total (MAT) Oct, as per Nielsen Retail Index).
Q] Adani Wilmar recently engaged with actress Samantha for its campaigns, how has the association helped the brand?
We currently have three big celebrities endorsing our brand. The first one is Akshay Kumar, who is one of our brand ambassadors. We also have Sourav Ganguly and Samantha. Samantha is very popular among the consumers in the south where we are trying to make inroads through different aggressive strategies going forward, and she will help us connect with the people there, better. So, all the campaigns with Samantha will be very specific to the South for the time being.
Q] Geopolitical issues affected the FMCG market in India, did Adani Wilmar take a hit during the crisis?
The Ukraine-Russia war definitely had an impact on our business because Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. When this war began, it impacted supplies. Most of our prices are governed by rising demand. The war impacted sunflower product prices in the country, it was not just us, but the entire industry that it touched. This affected our revenue because prices went up, and we have seen a lot of volatility in oil prices. Prices went up by almost 30-40% for almost 18 months. Post that, the prices have actually come down with the intervention of the government. But now that you are seeing that the prices have lowered, going forward, we’ll see high demand.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Smriti Mandhana is now nutrition sponsor for Herbalife Nutrition India
Mandhana is the first Indian women cricketer to be recognized as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
Nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition India is partnering with international women cricketer Smriti Mandhana as a nutrition sponsor.
Smriti Mandhana’s performance on the field made her the first Indian women cricketer to be recognized as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018. The same year saw her winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award, a feat she repeated in 2021. Early on in her cricket career, she won BCCI's MA Chidambaram Trophy for best woman cricketer for the year 2013-14. She was also the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women's Team of the Year 2016. She was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2019.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Herbalife Nutrition India said, "I am excited about our association with Smriti Mandhana, and our shared belief in the importance of good nutrition and an active lifestyle makes her the perfect partner for our brand. As we have done with many other athletes, we look forward to working with her to support her sporting ambitions and furthering our mission of helping everyone live their best lives."
Smriti Mandhana said, "I am thrilled and honoured to partner with Herbalife Nutrition. I am excited to join the family of athletes associated with a brand committed to helping sports people of all levels reach their best potential through good nutrition. I believe that nutrition is integral to good health and performing well in any sport, and I am looking forward to encouraging everyone to live a healthy life.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEE signs Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO & Gulf Oil for ILT20
The company has also signed a partnership with Emirates Cricket Board for global media rights of DP World ILT20
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:04 PM | 3 min read
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcast partner of DP World International League T20 (DP World ILT20), has got top advertisers onboarded across key consumer categories. The first set of sponsors for the 2023 edition of DP World ILT20 include Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO and Gulf Oil.
With the inaugural edition of DP World ILT20 set to take off on January 13, the much-awaited cricketing event has been witnessing significant interest from global conglomerates as well as marquee Indian brands to associate as advertising partners of the league.
Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “As we embark on this exciting journey, we would like to extend a warm welcome to all our partners. We are delighted with the overwhelming response for the DP World ILT20’s inaugural edition. At ZEE, we are committed to take this unique cricketing extravaganza to our global audiences and firmly believe that the league will emerge as one of the biggest and most-popular global cricketing events.”
“Paytm is excited to be present on ILT20 since the series encourages the passion of cricket in the country. It’s association with Zee5 will always be cherished,” says Neha Agarwalla, GM Marketing, Paytm.
“We are excited to be part of the ILT20 for our brand Kuhl fans. We are quite hopeful that Zee Network will put in their best and their experience of sports to make this league a huge success. Given the composition of league and kind of teams that are part of it, our brand messaging of being Smart and Stylish fits well. We wish the Zee team and ILT20 the very best,” commented Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems
As for Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing, Gulf Oil India, “It is a delight to partner with this cricket extravaganza which takes the excitement of short format cricket up a notch, beyond Indian borders. Gulf Oil India resonates with this league as both entities display a passion for the sport. Gulf has been a constant supporter of performance sports – be it motorsports or cricket, where we have signed up eminent cricket personalities as our brand ambassadors. Going forward, we will continue to find new ways to excite & engage the consumers/fans in the best possible manner.”
The tournament will see 84 international cricketing stars from across the world, such as Joe Root, Alex Hales, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga, alongside UAE’s current and rising talents. The inaugural edition includes 6 teams Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Trisha Krishnan named brand ambassador of Urbanrise
The company has planned a 360-degree campaign across multiple channels featuring Trisha
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Urbanrise (an Alliance Group company), South India’s Largest Real Estate Developer, today announced that the company has welcomed Actor Trisha Krishnan, as its Brand Ambassador. The announcement of partnering with Trisha acts in sync with the brand’s effort to communicate its vision of delivering innovative and best in class residential projects to its customers, taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actor and Urbanrise.
Commenting on the announcement Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise & Alliance Group, said, "Donning many strong roles in the Indian cinema such as Kundaivai in Ponniyin Selvan Trisha has always been well-liked and appreciated by millions in South India, and enjoys a solid connection with the common man. Trisha has always been known for being an extremely friendly, down to earth, warm, and helping person and that synergizes with our brand’s ‘customer first philosophy’. Being a trusted and credible name in the industry, this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand’s mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities”
Speaking on the association, Trisha Krishnan said, "I am extremely happy to be part of the Urbanrise family as their brand ambassador. Having set many benchmarks in the realty sector, Urbanrise has carved a niche for itself and has become a household brand in South India. Through this partnership, I am happy to bridge Urbanrise’s endeavor to offer consumers the best of homes and transform their home-buying dream into reality.”
The company has planned an innovative 360-degree campaign across multiple channels. The marketing campaign includes print advertisements, intriguing series of Television commercials, and Digital campaigns featuring Trisha.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CarDekho comes on board as ‘Co-powered by Sponsor’ for Shark Tank India 2
Through the collaboration, the brand will gratify some extraordinary pitchers with a gold coin which symbolizes their 'golden journey' and wishes them the best for their future
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 4:56 PM | 3 min read
Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV is currently showing the second season of Shark Tank India with their new mantra, "Ab pura India, business ki sahi value samjhega!" for this season, Sony Entertainment Television has associated with CarDekho Group as the Co-Powered by Sponsor.
“Shark Tank India as a show recognizes the zeal of entrepreneurship amongst people and offers them a platform to pitch to the industry tycoons. Every pitcher comes with a dream to get support in their business venture. Echoing this sentiment further, CarDekho Group, a brand that is trusted to understand people's needs and desires, also understands how important it is for the pitchers to take this leap for investment and guidance on Shark Tank India. Thus as a token of appreciation of the same, through this collaboration, the brand will gratify some extraordinary pitchers with a Gold Coin which symbolizes their 'golden journey' and wishes them the best for their future,” stated a release from the company.
This year, representing the ground-breaking start-up ecosystem in the country, are sharks of season 1 - Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.
Shark Tank India 2 airs every Mon-Fri at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and is streaming now on Sony LIV!
Talking about the collaboration, Charu Kishnani, EVP Marketing & Content, CarDekho Group, said, “We are elated to be associated with Shark Tank India 2.0. As a house of brands, CarDekho Group has been a proponent of entrepreneurship in India and strongly resonates with the focus Shark Tank brings on promoting ingenious business ideas. Shark Tank India season one took the country by storm. The show provided a platform for aspiring businessmen, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to realize their dreams. The second season of the show will be even more impactful as an increased number of entrepreneurs will get a chance to showcase their ideas. Through association with the show, CarDekho will offer support to these upcoming professionals in helping fulfil their aspirations to launch sustainable businesses.”
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head – Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India, added, “Along with being a changemaker in the Indian Television Space, Shark Tank India also made entrepreneurship mainstream. CarDekho group has revolutionized the consumer experience in fulfilling many mobility dreams on the strength of digitization in the automotive ecosystem. We are delighted to associate with them as Shark Tank India's Co-Powered By sponsor on Sony Entertainment Television and highlight their brand value that fosters innovation by making them a part of the narrative which adds to the immersive experience. This is our first association with CarDekho group and we look forward to a long-term association in the years to come.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reliance Digital's new ads tell a sweet tale of befriending technology
The campaign has been curated by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:29 PM | 3 min read
As technology continues to evolve rapidly, getting ever more complex and sophisticated, so many of us are still catching up. The devices we are familiar and comfortable with eventually get obsolete, and with them, it seems we do as well.
Electronics retailer, with a pan-India presence in over 800 cities, Reliance Digital understands the need for a friend to help you navigate this ever-changing world of technology. The brand has taken a huge leap forward by reimagining their stores not merely as points of retail, but as tech playgrounds, where people are encouraged to touch, feel, experience and enjoy new technology guided by a team of expert tech advisors.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind. Within this rooted cultural reality we believe that Reliance Digital is the catalyst that will enable a large mass of people to connect with technology by creating a welcoming retail tech experience. This philosophy informs everything we do, how our stores are designed, how the sales staff interact, the way demos are carried out and the manner in which after-sales service is delivered. At Reliance Digital, we understand the varied needs people have, as well as their apprehensions and fears when it comes to technology. That's why we want to be the friend that can connect people to the technology they want. The films capture this in an authentic, intimate, moving way.”
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “This is an idea that is special because of the truth it captures and the powerful role it appropriates to Reliance Digital as a retailer. It’s not just a campaign or an idea, it is the guiding philosophy and role that Reliance Digital wants to play in people’s lives. The brand intends living this idea through the whole consumer lifespan of the relationship, at every consumer touchpoint and experience. The attempt is to create brand love and trust for Reliance Digital, and we strongly feel that in the transactional and offer led nature of the retail category, this brand agenda will help Reliance Digital leapfrog to leadership in both the share of heart and mind of the country. The campaign will have high resonance as we all know someone in our circle of family and friends who is getting left behind and is in need to overcome the fear and become Friends with Technology”
Kartik Smetacek, Jt.National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The campaign appropriates an entirely new space for an electronics retailer. Something that’s truly relevant and meaningful – our customers’ actual relationship with technology. Acknowledging that rapidly changing tech leaves so many of us behind, we’ve positioned Reliance Digital as an ally that helps you to lose your apprehensions. Encouraging you to touch, feel and play with technology guided by our team of experts. It’s an emotional, heart-warming idea, captured in the line: Technology se rishta jodo.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pee-gate: Can Air India do the clean-up?
Criticism, memes and cartoons are being shared to ridicule the airline for its alleged mishandling of two recent incidents
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 11, 2023 8:30 AM | 7 min read
Poor customer support, poor handling of a crisis and failing to live up to its image are three main factors that can dent a brand’s image, say experts. Tata-owned Air India perhaps missed all three when it dealt with the now famous “pee-gate” incidents that took place on-air in its international flights a couple of months back but came to the fore only now after media reported about it.
In the first incident that happened on November 26, a drunk corporate executive allegedly urinated on a female senior citizen in her seventies. Similarly, on December 6, another male passenger allegedly urinated on the blanket of a woman passenger.
Criticism, memes and cartoons are being shared to ridicule the airline for its alleged mishandling of the incidents. Even some corporate leaders took a dig on the brand.
Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point ?— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 9, 2023
I have decided that on Air India, I will never sit next to a banker. He may give me the liquidity which I’d rather not have…..?— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2023
The incidents have come at a time when the airline is fast recovering from its troubled past that was mired with poor customer service, bureaucratic lethargy and losses. Air India is close to placing orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group. The Group, which regained its control on the airline in January 2022 after almost 69 years, has also announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.
The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India’s position as the country’s largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after IndiGo, experts say.
Brand Image
The brand image or reputation can be pretty fragile, even for legacy brands, like Air India, which have a high recall value and familiarity quotient.
Air India was amongst the most loved brands of independent India and continued to remain so till the post-liberalisation era of the 1990s, Samit Sinha, Founder & Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, says.
“Despite the brand having fallen from grace in the last two or three decades, it remains a strong name and still carries enormous residual goodwill and does resonate amongst Indians in general,” says Sinha, adding that this demonstrates a great deal of brand resilience and it is what guided the Tata Group’s decision to reacquire the airline beyond sentiment.
“However, in the age of social media, only one crisis is enough to damage customers’ love and trust they had for a brand. Not only consumers, even non-consumers and your rivals will attack you,” says Ramanujam Sridhar, Founder CEO of Brand-Comm, a Madison World company.
This is especially true when the issue affects the customers’ health and safety, or women, children and elderly. Not managing a PR crisis properly can have a long-term impact on your brand. Brands are supposed to deal with such issues quickly with utmost care and compassion. Air India missed the bus but it has to work fast on its communication strategy to prevent further damage, brand experts advise.
Assess the situation
Experts advise that the leaders need to gather a full picture of the brand crisis. They must speak to employees who may be able to shed light on the situation and understand what actually happened and how the press and general public are interpreting it.
Media monitoring tools can help to gather a quick overview of how the public is responding on social media.
“Only customer feedback and satisfaction is not enough. You have to take entire netizens into account who may not be your customers,” Sridhar says.
This exercise is crucial for the carrier whose revenues grew 64% in fiscal 2022, roughly Rs 20,000 crore, but net loss swells by a third to Rs 9,500 crore.
Quick crisis management
While the incidents were unprecedented, the way they were handled by the crew and the management, brought further bad name to the airline, market experts believe.
Sridhar recalls how Nestle brand took a beating a few years ago due to a controversy related to Maggie. “Their response took time as Nestle was headquartered in Switzerland. It is unclear why Air India couldn't quickly resolve the crisis,” he wonders.
Nevertheless, this incident has laid bare the problem. Air India needs to fix it immediately, says Sridhar, adding, “Brands need to deploy PR and communication exercises quickly. This can happen if the communication team has direct access to top management.”
Air India has hired Ronit Baugh as lead corporate communication this week only. Baugh, a seasoned communication professional who has earlier served Jet Airways and Vistara, is expected to turn the tide in the company’s favour.
e4m got in touch with Baugh to understand the company's strategy. His response is awaited.
Lakshmipathy Bhat, Marketing Communications Professional, however, feels that it will take a lot more than mere fixing communications strategy to overcome this perceived disaster for Air India.
“It’s going to take a lot more than mere communications to overcome this perceived disaster for Air India. Already puns are flying thick as response, ‘urine trouble’ for one. Wonder if crisis communication training can prepare anyone for such,” Bhat writes in a LinkedIn post.
Enhance customer experience
Single-minded focus on enhancing and managing customer experience-that is the only thing that builds real brand value. There are no quick-fixes or shortcuts that work, says Sinha.
“With a renewed focus on improving quality of product and service and an effective PR strategy, the brand will put the crisis behind it sooner rather than later,” says Sinha, adding that such an incident has done more damage to the image of the Indian fliers than the airline.
Experts also call for a re-look at the alcohol serving policy for the business class. “While international airlines often serve limited liquors to economy class fliers, they are liberal for business class. There must be some limit for business class as well,” Sridhar says.
According to Lloyd Mathias, Independent Director & Seasoned Marketer, “When a clear fault is established, a sincere apology works best. Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has done so unequivocally. Now, the AI team will need to review its processes to ensure that the delay in reporting the incident and action against the erring passenger is fixed. They will have to work at ensuring no such incidents recur while trying to win back passenger confidence.”
Mathias further noted, “Airlines in general need to be sensitive when handling passenger issues on-air, on-ground and in any part of the customer journey and must always resolve issues with sincerity and compassion.”
Fixing Accountability
It should be very clear that at the time of crisis who will manage the press, keep the executive team informed, serve as liaison to other key stakeholders, and record every detail, action taken, external response, and resolution, brand experts insist.
“If the brand doesn't have a set protocol for potential crisis management and accountability, it risks losing its customer base and even potential customers”, Sridhar says.
People have short memories, so the Air India controversy will be forgotten as soon as a fresh controversy comes, Sridhar points out.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why CTV enables stronger brand connect
Experts say the industry's perspective towards connected TVs is shifting with several players recognising its potential as a media vehicle
By Shantanu David | Jan 11, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Along with metaverse, gaming, and increased consumer privacy consumer protection, connected TV is emerging as a big advertising and marketing trend for 2023, and for good reason.
With currently around 20 million households having internet-enabled TVs (and many, if not most houses having multiple TVs), the segment is expected to only grow exponentially, creating a slew of new opportunities for brands in a market that so far has primarily been driven by mobile phones.
The current penetration of connected TVs is around 55 million+. These audiences are more affluent, with higher LTVs and MUVs compared to a mobile-only audience and fall predominantly into the primary TG for most brands.
Big Picture
Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner, National Head of Media Investment at Omnicom Media Group India, believes connected TVs are set to continue growing in India's predominantly mobile-first market as a unique and new touch point for marketers due to the emergence and evolution of smart TVs and internet availability and cheap data traffic, which allows consumers access to connected TVs now more than ever. Besides, there is the return of cord-cutting audiences coming back to television via connected TV, and the immersive viewing experience it offers.
Although OTT on mobile saw an increase during the pandemic, it is now evident through metrics that audience attention is captured more effectively when streaming content via connected TV.
“The concept of binge-watching on demand in case of non-live content is a big enabler for content consumption on CTV. By consistently and optimally leveraging these trends from time to time, brands can benefit from CTV and win over new consumers in exciting new ways and drive results. Furthermore, to improve audience engagement, advertisers can identify tent pole properties that are live or non-live and build surrounding visibility around them,” he says.
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, observes that connected TV as a medium has propelled the industry to change its perspective and treat it as a promising and potent media vehicle. As CTV viewers consume content on demand it offers brands the ability to reach highly engaged viewers and drive a bigger impact from their ad spend.
“If optimally used, the medium provides brands with an opportunity to effectively target a specific audience set through behavioral attributes, demographics, and location and further track them through detailed analytics,” he says.
The Little Things
Furthermore, according to Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sociowash, with the growth of OTTs, the exclusivity of content has become the name of the game. This plays into marketing strategy, as brands can now advertise to audiences based on demographics, affinities, types of shows and much more granular level targeting.
“Brands are leveraging connected TVs and various advertising solutions to garner more brand visibility, increase reach, recall and incrementally increase consumer spends by adopting the ABCD methodology of ‘Attract, Brand, Connect and Direct’ as a more full-funnel approach for these cream audiences,” says Agarwal.
“They can attract the right audience by embracing a data-driven strategy to media buying and build an audience strategy uniquely aligned with their TV planning and campaign KPIs,” he added.
Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning & Operations, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, observes that connected TV is where digital video advertising meets traditional advertising. “Brands can do multiple things as they can bring the big screen experience of TV to digital. For starters, the power of storytelling has to become interactive for the digital audience to capture their imagination.”
“Smart marketers may also want to look at exploring differentiated messaging for cord-cutters and digital-only audiences. Connected TV will eventually occupy the traditional TV advertising space, helping brands create impact and awareness; whilst mobile devices will continue to dominate the engagement and action space,” adds Shashidharan.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “While mobile is still a preferred platform for snackable content, the urban audience is opting for Connected TVs for a more holistic experience, more so in the post-pandemic era. This audience also usually keeps themselves informed about the new things in the digital space, and makes an educated decision while discovering and buying any product or service.”
Kamdar adds that CTVs allow various and more comprehensive touch points to the brands to reach out to and engage with such consumers, noting, “It is even easier for the brands to establish a relationship or a two-way communication with them, eventually leading to a sale.”
According to revenue analytics firm Voiro, the industry will witness increased CTV partnerships across the content value chain in 2023. Voiro expects that agencies will dedicate a budget for CTV advertising, and the industry will also see an increase in cross-channel management companies that will simplify Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to help advertisers enhance data transparency in their campaigns.
Cementing the popularity of CTV, Vikram Chande, General Manager & Sales Lead at Samsung India, says, “Today, most TVs come with WIFI capability that you can just connect to the internet and start streaming right out of the box. We are at the cusp of a revolution happening in the smart TV space. Five years back, terms like ‘cord cutters’ or ‘cord shavers’ were only spoken about. Today, many people are not even consuming cable TV content anymore in a given month.”
“CTV offers a deeper connection with the consumer, making the experience of watching television more wholesome. It’s more than an impression, an app, or a piece of hardware,” Chande asserted.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube