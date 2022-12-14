HUL acquires stakes in Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition
This is being seen as the FMCG major’s foray into the wellness and nutrition category
HUL has acquired digital-first brands Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition as its foray into the wellness and nutrition category.
While the FMCG major has acquired a 51% stake in Oziva, it has taken over a 19.8% stake in Wellbeing through primary and secondary buyouts, as per media reports.
Arti Gill and Mihir Gadani will continue to head the Oziva business and the Wellbeing Nutrition team will still be led by Avnish Chhabria.
We will scale up ad spending next year: Shubham K, Cleartrip
Cleartrip’s brand head speaks to e4m about the new Clear Advantage offer, their marketing plan for the next year, and more
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 13, 2022 8:37 AM | 5 min read
The travel industry this year saw a huge boom as people left the fear of the pandemic behind them and head out to enjoy vacations. Not just leisure travel, but business travel as well as the new trend of workcation helped this pandemic-battered industry to get back to its feet. Online booking agency Cleartrip has taken a step further and introduced new offers to grab the attention of its customers and acquire new ones. In a conversation with exchange4media, Brand Head Shubham K talks about the launch of new Clear Advantage offering, the ad spending plan for next year and the future of travel sector in 2023.
Edited Excerpts
Can you tell us more about Clear Advantage?
We came up with a whole bouquet of products called Clear Advantage. The name is very carefully chosen, because we believe that they are our clear advantage. So, there are about three or four such products and there are more which are in the pipeline. In fact, there are a couple which have also gotten recently launched. So, the first is what we call CT Flex Max. CT Flex Max actually just allows you to cancel or modify your domestic flights, or dates of those flights absolutely free of cost. The second product is a no cost EMI for international flights. We've seen that international travel is coming back with a vengeance. A lot of people want to travel but obviously the fares have been expensive because it's pretty much the season which is coming up. Especially when people travel internationally the sum of the fares could be very discretionary, it almost may be a barrier for you to want to travel. Therefore, we're offering a free no cost EMI for three months. The third offering is hotel cancellations or you may call it easy hotel cancellation. On more than 20,000 hotels we are offering that you can cancel and get the full refund up to 24 hours before check in. The last one, which we believe is one of our key USPs, is not really a separate offering per se, but our consumer experience team works very hard to make this happen. It is instant refund initiation.
What media mix are you using to promote these offers?
We heavily rely on digital for most of our media plans. We do that because we believe that a significant proportion of our present customers and our potential customers rests on digital. So, digital is going to be pretty significant part of the mix. And when I say digital, I'm talking about the entire Facebook family of apps and services, the entire Google family of apps, including YouTube, as well other channels like Spotify are part of the mix. We're also looking at television, so we are keeping a significant offline mix in this as well. Other than that, we are looking at, activating social in a very, very big way. Beyond that we are looking at one or two OTT's in the mix. We're also evaluating a couple of sporting events which are coming up which should also start very, very soon.
How does ClearTrip’s marketing and ad spending look like for the next year?
While we've been active through the year, a lot of our spends and a lot of our big marketing campaigns have been skewed towards the latter half for a couple of reasons. One, because of the big sale event and two also because this is when we believe we're ready with Clear Advantage and ready to take it to market. We're looking to coincide with the big travel season as well. So next year is going to be slightly more scaled compared to this year, if not similar. And next year, we're going to of course start a little early in terms of going big with our campaigns as well. But spend-wise, it would be a slight scale up. I can't tell you the exact numbers. It will be a little more spread out, it will be sort of a little more front-loaded compared to this year where we started somewhere towards the later part of the year.
What do you think will be the future of travel sector in 2023?
We’ve actually seen a lot of optimism in travel as a sector, especially in the last few months. It is coming back and it is coming back with a vengeance. On international, we've seen a massive renewal also starting earlier this year, especially in the short haul sectors, like Southeast Asia, all of the Middle East is where we've started seeing a lot of return to pre COVID levels as well. Of course, I think one report says that by 2024 is when it will come back to exactly the same levels as 2019, which is the pre- COVID levels. But I think if I remember the numbers correctly, this year, it's getting back to roughly about the 70% to 80% of pre-COVID levels already. So yeah, in both domestic and international, we are seeing a lot of renewed optimism.
Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor reflect on the concept of homes in Asian Paints series
The father-son duo starts in the 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Season 6
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read
The residences of Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are a beau ideal of a study in contrasts. Anil's home has been exquisitely designed with rich colours and accessories, in addition to being methodically developed over a period of decades. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan's home is just a few years old and has been purposefully decorated in neutrals. The homes of this beloved father-son has been featured in 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Season 6.
In this tale of two generations, viewers are welcomed into Anil Kapoor’s opulent and regal mansion, which stands in stark contrast to Harshvarrdhan’s minimalistic avant-garde sea-facing apartment. Designed to evoke a sense of grandeur, Anil’s home embraces large windows that pour dazzling sunlight on the wooden artwork on the walls and flooring, which are made from rare, dark wood. Brass ornates and paintings of deities at the open and spacious entrance of Anil Kapoor’s home, induce a sense of peace and tranquillity. Within his home, Anil has a room he likes to call his den, which is a space that will remind you of London, England.
On the other hand, Harshvarrdhan’s home has been meticulously crafted as an abode for one. His pad in the heart of Mumbai city, is a window into his soul, or as he likes to say, “The home is Harsh through and through.” To double up his living room into a space where he can appreciate films and music, Harshvarrdhan transformed the room into a cinema, maximising his audio-visual experience. Just a few steps from his drawing room, is a balcony that transports you into nature, where he enjoys the view of the sea, surrounded by trees. Filling up the space next to his bed is a one-of-a-kind lamp that elevates the room. Harshvarrdhan’s home also consists of his precious sneaker room which was designed to make the hues and tones of each pair of shoes stand out, without making it look cluttered.
However, the key principles that unite this duo are their mutual affection for the concept of home, and their sincere love and appreciation for the arts. The homes of this father and son duo are truly a reflection of their unique personalities because it is not just the way they live, but their way of living that sets them apart from the crowd.
Salaam Venky and Star Health celebrate the spirit of life
The campaign intends to raise awareness about being insured against sicknesses
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:38 PM | 2 min read
Zindagi Lambi Honi Chahiye Badi Nahin Babumoshai” this line from the movie Anand after more than half a century still brings in hope and the zest of life the character that Rajesh Khanna portrayed in the film Anand.
Talking a leaf from this, seems to be the new-age, Gen Z Anand aka Venky from the upcoming movie Salaam Venky - who believes in having a zestful life bringing life to people around him despite his terminal illness. However, as we all know, this isn’t the case in reality. Patients and their families’ world turn upside down when a terminal or critical illness plagues an individual. The pain from the disease is usually accompanied by a feeling of despair among your loved ones and huge medical bills.
Star Health and Allied Insurance, India’s Health Insurance Specialist, has partnered with the Kajol Starrer movie, Salaam Venky, to spread the most significant and transparent truth that ‘A healthy life is required to live a happy life’ while also stressing that living with any sort of illness should not take a toll on your savings and happiness.
Released on December 2, 2022 across all social media channels of Star Health - YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn portals. The post has an overall 5+Million views & impressions and 10+lakh engagement in the five days of its release.
Elucidating this association, Kotha Kartheek, VP & Head of Digital Marketing and Transformation, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said, “When we heard of Salaam Venky, and saw the trailers we realised it was exactly in sync with our beliefs of living life to the fullest. Most patients and their families undergo immense pressure mentally, physically, emotionally and financially when a loved one takes ill. Like the mother in this movie strives to support her terminally ill son Venky and nurture him in every possible way, similarly, our aim at Star Health is too is to provide policies that help the insured manage medical expenses easily without compromising on the quality of treatment involved and their peace of mind.”
“We are extremely elated to associate with the team of Star Health Insurance. We hope with Salaam Venky and this association we are able to deliver the message and importance of a healthy and happy life,” said Priyank V Jain, Creative Producer, Salaam Venky.
Kiara Advani handles wedding-day jitters with confidence in Senco Gold & Diamonds ad
The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:26 PM | 2 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has unveiled a new wedding-focused campaign featuring Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings which are full of culture-rich activities and fun. Senco Gold & Diamonds has also announced the launch of a new bridal jewellery collection titled 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', which offers a glamorous and stylish line of jewellery for the bride-to-be.
In the newly launched wedding campaign, Kiara Advani features in a never-seen-before dual role, depicting a beautiful bride on her wedding day, having a debate with herself, wondering if she will be able to adjust to married life and be happy. But as she adorns herself with exquisitely designed jewellery, her doubts are replaced by newfound confidence and belief in herself and she is empowered to conquer every heart like a queen. The campaign perfectly captures the power of the 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', brought to life by the inimitable charisma of Kiara.
The new Rajwada Vivaha Collection, where indigenous craftsmanship has been used to create jewellery that encompasses the rich culture and heritage of India, epitomizes nobility or grandeur with its exquisite work on filigree, ball and wire-work, antique, kundan, polki, meenakari & diamonds. The exquisitely handcrafted regal jewellery is designed to bring out the queen in every Indian bride, ready to rule in her new phase of life.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, "The Rajwada Collection is inspired by the concept that every bride feels like a queen on her wedding day. The collection brings out a feeling of royalty, the designs are grand, wide-spread and can be customized for every budget. The regal collection is for the modern bride who is independent and knows her mind, yet she is respectful of her tradition, family values and relationships. She is a person in her own right and it is her day to shine. Hence, she is the queen of her life and family and that is why Rajwada celebrates the brides of today."
Diljit Dosanjh unveils avatars on WhatsApp in India
The musician and actor introduced his avatar on WhatsApp at a live concert in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 2:08 PM | 2 min read
WhatsApp has collaborated with musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh to celebrate the launch of avatars. With avatars, WhatsApp now allows its users to create and customise a digital depiction of themselves, that can be used as a profile photo and sent as reaction stickers.
Diljit Dosanjh introduced his avatar on WhatsApp at a live concert in Mumbai. It was the first-of-its-kind concert to feature WhatsApp avatars anywhere in the world.
WhatsApp did a ‘Say More with Avatars’ activation for Diljit’s fans during the concert.
Commenting on the collaboration, Diljit Dosanjh said,” WhatsApp is how I stay connected with friends and family in India while I travel the world. I send pictures, videos of all my concerts and so much more through WhatsApp. I am personally excited about the launch of avatars because I love to express myself in many different ways as an artist and as a person and avatars helps me do just that. It has democratised expressions for everyone.”
Avinash Pant, Director of Marketing, Meta India said, “Launching avatars on WhatsApp in India with Diljit Dosanjh is very special. Transcending cultures and genre, Diljit’s music epitomises limitless self-expression, which is symbolic of what avatars on WhatsApp stands for. Avatars enable a personalised self-expression for everyone, giving people the freedom of representing themselves without sharing their real photos. Taking this integrated marketing campaign ahead, we will amplify avatars amongst users via OOH, on-ground activations and digital platforms.”
Havells showcases 'Unconventionally Beautiful' range of water heaters in new TVC
The latest campaign has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:23 PM | 2 min read
Havells India Limited has launched a new TVC campaign titled What-a-Heater showcasing its ‘Unconventionally Beautiful’ premium range of water heaters. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the latest ad campaign introduces a state-of-the-art range of stunning water heaters from Havells. In a category that singularly talks functionality, the Havells range of water heaters come across as a much-needed breath of fresh air with its aesthetics and design excellence.
The ad takes a quirky dig showing how members of a household are all mesmerised by a beautiful, futuristic, and simply out-of-the-world product. While the members are enthralled, gazing at the exquisite piece of art, the curiosity is interrupted when the girl enters and says she is getting late for the shower. The film ends by revealing Unconventionally Beautiful range of water heaters from Havells.
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India Ltd “Keeping in mind the aesthetics of a modern-day bathroom, Havells range of water heaters have been designed to offer our consumers a premium experience with thoughtful design along with advanced technology, convenience, and safety. The latest campaign is an extension of this and creatively captures the brand’s commitment to provide consumers the best of design and technology.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “Water heaters that look unconventionally beautiful, they are a thing of admiration, as if a piece of art. In the current context of the category, where bathrooms and sanitary ware in general have become a place where a lot of attention to everything is now normal. Our product leaves one speechless, in awe, at a loss of words, it was a single minded and sharp creative approach. Never before a water heater that’s made anyone go “What-a-heater” was the idea.”
The campaign is on air on major GEC, movie, news, and regional channels across HSM, West Bengal, Tamil Naidu, Karnataka AP, and Telangana. Besides TV, Campaign will also run-on digital platform, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Havells is a leading brand in Water Heating solutions, making technically superior water heaters in their own State-of-the-art Manufacturing plant at Neemrana, which has a Capacity to make 7 lacs water heaters. In order to match its ever-increasing demand, the company has recently augmented its capacity to make 14 lacs Water heaters in a year. Keeping the consumer safety as paramount, Havells since its inception, have been coming with Shock Safe Plug and Genuine Flexible Pipes which have been the industry first along with Free Standard Installation.
Commonwealth Games champ Avinash Sable begins new race as Fast&Up brand athlete
Sable was also presented with the Arjuna Award
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Avinash Sable has signed a deal with India’s leading active nutrition brand Fast&Up as its brand athlete. Having made the country proud after his historic silver-medal win in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sable was also presented with the Arjuna Award in November. The 28-year-old holds the National Record time of 8:11:20, and is keen to keep pushing with Fast&Up by his side.
“I have been using Fast&Up products to support my on-field performances since my early days. The nutrition products are certified and tested which athletes can trust. I have tried it personally and it gives me what I need to be at my best during competitions. Being an athlete myself, I am always on the move and constantly striving to improve my fitness and stamina. These products champion high-quality and performance-oriented nutrition,” Sable said, speaking on the association.
“I have been mindful of who I associate with, as my principles have always been to use the product and the brand that I truly believe in. Fast&Up ticks every requirement on the list for me, and I believe the potential for growth and range of products that Fast&Up has will make the brand the supreme choice for many sportspersons across India and the world in the coming years," Sable added
“We are happy to have Avinash as our brand athlete. It is our pleasure to support the athletes and inspire our community which continues to grow. We are invigorated by the commitment he has brought into the project and are working closely with him to further develop and expand our range of sports nutrition products for high-performing athletes,” said Fast&Up CEO Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, in a statement.
