OPPO & Imtiaz Ali inspire video creators to create stellar content with Reno5 Pro 5G

OPPO believes in creating an ecosystem through their mobile technology that lets everyone become the storyteller, creator, and director of their own lives. The brand has partnered with the renowned Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali to showcase the marvelous videography capabilities of its latest device – the Reno5 Pro 5G. The short film, called ‘Eyes for You’, which has been shot entirely on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G unleashes the next level of the videography revolution. And from the looks of the experience video shared by Imtiaz Ali himself, it seems like the director also had an amazing time using the device to capture perfect moments. Take a look:

For today’s new-age video creators, the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the perfect companion in their journey, be it shooting their travelogue, capturing the dance moves, DIY bake your cake recipe, or the latest trending challenge video. OPPO’s legacy of making phenomenal cameras backed by great video capabilities is known to all, and it comes as no surprise that it has introduced many more path-breaking innovations in its latest device. Given the increasing popularity of short-form video content like reels and stories- videography is here to stay, and OPPO knows this all too well. The brand has beautifully married its latest videography innovation with the creative genius of this generation’s most celebrated filmmaker to inspire others out there to chase their dreams and empowering them to be the directors of their own life with OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

Speaking on the collaboration Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said- “At OPPO, we strive to introduce best-in-class technologies for consumers. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a shining example of this. Its exemplary video capabilities, especially the AI Highlight Video feature, have been applauded by creators and consumers globally. Our partnership with Imtiaz Ali showcases the magic the Reno5 Pro is capable of - ‘Eyes for You’ is shot on the device. This collaboration aims to inspire new-age Creators and give wings to their boundless imagination.”

The entire short film ‘Eyes for You’ has a very maverick feel to it, much like the filmmaker’s movies. With a focus on envisioning a kind of videography that is beyond the reach of others, the campaign reflects an insight that Imtiaz Ali often tries to bring out through his work. No wonder the filmmaker thought of this campaign as an excellent opportunity as it allowed him to go beyond boundaries and provided a new perspective to film creation. Through the film, both OPPO and Imtiaz have tried to inspire the new age video creators to live the infinite, shoot beyond limits, be their own storyteller and capture what they can imagine with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

The collaboration was a perfect fit as both the director and OPPO resonate on values of integrity, innovation, and teamwork. Throughout the film, you will see how both OPPO and Imtiaz have teamed up to inspire the audiences with the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, Imtiaz Ali, said: “As a brand, OPPO has been constantly innovating and I think they come up with very interesting and cutting-edge technologies for the consumers. Being a part of this project was very exciting for me! Shooting a film entirely on a smartphone felt challenging and thrilling at the same time. I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry-first ‘AI Highlight Video’ feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos. I must say this is the perfect device for new-age content creators”.

The video highlights the ease with which Imtiaz Ali has been able to test all the features of the device especially the AI Highlight Video feature. As one can see, the Reno5 Pro 5G has incorporated OPPO’s exemplary engineering know-how and put it together to make the video shooting experience smooth and seamless. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G comes with the industry’s first AI Highlight Video feature that is powered by OPPO’s Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System. This intelligently uses AI algorithms to click better photos, even in tricky lighting conditions. For example, if you want to capture children playing on the beach, with the background of the bright sun, OPPO’s Live HDR algorithm will kick in to ensure an evenly lit image. Similarly, when there isn’t enough ambient light like shooting around night markets and inside restaurants, the device uses its Ultra Night Video algorithm to brighten up the video. One can see that in the BTS video too when there were some extraordinary times as the director shot in the dark around the Dubai night skyline, and the feature helped him get clear and bright shots while capturing the subjects on frame perfectly.

Then there is the fabulous AI Color Portrait Mode, which turns the background into monochrome, while the subject stays in colour. For video creators, the Dual-view Video takes the game a notch higher as you can easily shoot simultaneously using the front and rear cameras. For those who want to experiment with different styles that add more drama to their video, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G also offers the 960fps slo-mo video feature that shows the action down to a crawl. Every little detail becomes easier to capture, making the video infinitely more charming. The best part - editing a video on the go becomes so much easier, thanks to SOLOOP that can intelligently edit your video, or give you the tools to become a pro editor yourself.

As smartphones become more capable, consumers are finding that becoming a video content creator is much easier now. By collaborating with Imtiaz Ali and giving viewers a glimpse into how a noted filmmaker like him finds it effortless to shoot cinematic shots on a phone, OPPO is giving everyone the power to become their life’s content creator. With this smartphone, the new age creators can go beyond the normal and aim for new horizons with technology that enables them to create superior content on the go. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has offered a new perspective on videography, so if you want to live infinite possibilities through stunning video creation, grab yourself this videography expert today!

Priced at just INR 35990, the device is available across mainline retailers, offline stores and Flipkart and is a must buy for the videography expert in you.

