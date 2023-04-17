#NotFair campaign aimed to promote inclusivity: Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Himalaya Wellness
Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director of Himalaya Wellness Company, talks about the inspiration behind the campaign & more
In a world where fairness is equated with beauty, a brand like Himalaya Wellness Company is taking a path less traveled by launching its #NotFair campaign, encouraging a tolerant and inclusive definition of beauty. Himalaya recently launched the campaign #NotFair in collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in Women's Premier League (WPL).
In conversation with exchange4media, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director of the Consumer Products Division of the 93-year-old company, talks about the inspiration behind the campaign, how Himalaya has an edge over other brands and how it is making use of conventional and digital media to increase brand visibility.
Edited Excerpts
What is the inspiration behind the #NotFair campaign?
Himalaya’s recent #NotFair campaign sent a strong message that questioned ingrained prejudices and preconceptions, and encouraged a more tolerant and inclusive definition of beauty. In keeping with Himalaya’s core ideals of natural and holistic well-being, it was an effort to create a positive social impact and promote a healthier attitude towards body image.
The campaign aimed to promote inclusivity and encourage people to embrace their natural skin tone, rather than feeling pressured to conform to societal beauty standards. It was also to promote self-love by appreciating the individuality of every beauty, irrespective of skin color.
Through the #NotFair campaign, we sought to empower individuals and encourage them to celebrate their unique beauty. The campaign resonated with many people, especially younger generations, who are more vocal about issues related to body image and self-esteem. By addressing a significant social issue and promoting inclusivity and self-acceptance, we feel proud that Himalaya Wellness is reinforcing its position as a socially responsible brand.
How was it collaborating with RCB in the Women's Premier League? What led to this collaboration?
The Himalaya Rose Face Wash launch was supported by the #NotFair campaign that was done in collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the Women's IPL. During the first two days of the match, RCB players were seen sporting #NotFair on their headgear, which sparked curiosity among viewers. Following that, the headgear had the message “Himalaya Rose, Beauty is not equal to Color,” which ignited a discussion about the importance of embracing every skin color and every face. This reveal was planned on International Women's Day (March 8th), which also marked the official launch of the product – Himalaya Rose Face Wash.
The Women's IPL is a significant step towards promoting gender equality in India, and BCCI's efforts towards women's empowerment are commendable. Through this collaboration, our aim was to reach a diverse audience and reiterate the importance of self-acceptance.
The collaboration with RCB has helped Himalaya Wellness Company connect with the target audience. It provided a platform to engage with sports enthusiasts and build brand loyalty through shared values and interests.
BCCI has emerged as the leading advocate for women's rights in India by equalizing match fees and launching the first WPL. We, therefore, believed that WPL would be the best platform to bring everyone’s attention to this issue, and that RCB would be the best partner for this project. We are sure that having a connection to the prestigious Royal Challengers Bangalore would help us establish stronger relationships with our target audience and promote brand loyalty.
Himalaya is a trusted brand, and it is wonderful that your campaign #NotFair talks about inclusivity and aims to debunk beauty myths. But the brand also has face washes and creams which are meant for brightening and whitening complexion. Don’t you think it's contradictory to your campaign?
We believe in promoting inclusive beauty and debunking beauty myths that are perpetuated by the beauty industry. Our campaign #NotFair aims to challenge the societal pressures around fair skin and promote the idea that all skin colors are beautiful. At Himalaya, we stand by our commitment to promote inclusive beauty and reinforce our vision of spreading “Wellness in every Home, and Happiness in every Heart.”
Global market has been shaky the last one year. How has that impacted your advertising and media mix?
We have always believed in using the appropriate media mix to connect with our target audience. We employ both traditional and digital media to increase our impact and reach. We used a variety of media for our most recent campaign, #NotFair, to promote our affiliation with the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's IPL squad to maximize awareness and engagement. We employed a combination of user-generated content and video content on popular digital and social media platforms as our primary means of marketing the campaign.
To reach a larger audience and increase brand visibility, we also made use of conventional media, including television, print, and outdoor advertising.
Himalaya Wellness recently also launched Ashwagandha campaign to minimize stress in daily life. There are other brands like Kapiva, Patanjali and other players which are also luring consumers towards their own Ashwagandha products. How does your brand have an edge over the others?
Himalaya Wellness Company is committed to promoting natural healthcare solutions that help individuals lead healthier and happier lives. The company's products are developed using natural active ingredients and are designed to be safe, effective, and affordable. Today, with a history spanning over nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about enriching people’s lives. With a “head-to-heel” range of consumer products and healthcare solutions, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments.
During Covid, the market for wellness products witnessed a boom. Is the demand still the same or more or it has gone back to pre-Covid times?
Consumer behavior is constantly changing when it comes to skincare and wellness products. During the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for health and wellness products, as people became more conscious of their health and well-being.
As one of India’s leading wellness brands, we have been paying close attention to how consumer behaviour is changing. We noticed a sincere shift in the buying and thinking habits of our customers. This gave us an opportunity to stay at the forefront of evolving trends and aligning the products with the changing needs and preferences of our customers. Prioritizing clean ingredients, sustainability, and wellness are all key factors in the beauty and wellness industry, and customers are increasingly seeking out products that reflect these values.
Customers are turning to natural and ayurvedic products since they are free of dangerous chemicals. They are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they use. As a result, there is a rising market for ethically and responsibly made, environmentally friendly, and sustainable products.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tamil New Year & Vishu: ‘A positive start to the new financial year’
Media houses cheer the spurt in marketing spends and say the overall sentiment has been buoyant with retail showing major traction
By Simran Sabherwal | Apr 14, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
April marks not just the start of the financial year, but is the time for several Indian states to celebrate their ‘new year’, including the Tamil New Year in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala (to be celebrated on April 15). The advertising and marketing spends during this period are seen as a harbinger for the year to follow.
Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing, Advertising and Sales, Malayala Manorama says, “This year is special, in Kerala, as we have Easter, Vishu and Eid ul-Fitr being celebrated in a span of three weeks. The festivities are a positive boost to the consumer sentiment. Retail is actively advertising. Within retail, consumer durables is most active followed by textiles.”
The sentiment was echoed by PR Satheesh, Chief Executive Officer. Malayala Manorama Television (MMTv). Satheesh says, “The start of the financial year has been good with Vishu and Eid in April. Retail has been active. The overall sentiment has been good and there is a fair amount of buoyancy.”
An industry veteran from a major broadcaster – which has channels across the four states – said retail has shown very strong traction across the board on the back of positive consumer sentiment. Bala Murugan, General Manager - National Sales Head at Ananda Vikatan Digital, highlights that in addition to the Tamil New Year, summer vacations, Akshya Trithiya and the marriage season has added its shine this time around. “This season is replete with summer campaigns, holidays, travels, festivals, and much more. Akshya Trithiya, a highly auspicious day for purchasing gold, falls in April. Gold retailers have been investing heavily in print and digital advertisements, and travel and tour operators have also commenced their advertising efforts.” He adds, “Gold, textile, and consumer durables retailers, healthcare, real estate, and BFSI are allocating resources to advertising efforts. Consumer durables and FMCG companies, on the other hand, have decreased their spending.”
Adds Satheesh, “The Kerala market has always seen huge traction for textile, retail and jewellery. This continues this year too. Jewellery is a major segment as April and May are the traditional months for marriage related purchases in the State. Also FMCG players – national and local – are very active during this season. So, textile and jewellery and FMCG have done well. Consumer durables have been fairly active and the large retail chains, electronic chains have been active.”
The increased demand for gold was also pointed out by Raju Menon, Managing Director, Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd. “The market sentiment is good and overall retailers are happy with their sales. Due to the extreme summer heat, air-conditions are selling like hotcakes. With gold prices going up, marriage customers are shopping as early as possible.” Menon adds, “In Kerala, Print and Television have seen the biggest traction. This has been backed up by Radio and Outdoor. Small-time investors are looking at digital platforms. In this backdrop, we believe, we at Maitri, will see growth above 20%.”
On a final optimistic note Chandy says, “We are on a growth this year. Three major festivals coming together in a short span along with the start of the wedding season in Kerala has definitely helped.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dylan Mulvaney, Nike and Bud Light controversy explained
TikTok star's association with big brands has opened up a discussion over woke washing, trans rights and feminism
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney's association with Bud Light beer and Nike has stoked a controversy of epic proportions, reportedly leading to Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch losing more than $5 billion in market value.
Trans activist Mulvaney landed some plum endorsement deals from brands like Kate Spade, Ulta, and Instacart after her TikTok series '100 Days of Being a Girl' went viral.
In the series, Mulvaney documented her interpretation of what it means to be a girl. The 26-year-old who has previously worked as an actor, comic and TikTok content creator, was soon at the receiving end of backlash, mainly from conservative quarters and feminists who accused her of mocking women. Some critics also said that Mulvaney dressing up as a girl is akin to the racist "blackface" practice where people darkened their faces with paint to mock people of colour.
Bud Light controversy
View this post on Instagram
Things came to a head when she landed an endorsement deal from Bud Light in early April. The company not only sent her beers but also printed her likeness on Bud Light cans. The campaign was part of a challenge where participants can win $15,000 by sending videos of them carrying Bud Light beer cans.
According to news reports, the association cost parent company Anheuser-Busch dearly with a loss of $5 billion in market value. Bud Light has also been accused of alienating its core audience and has also been losing out to competitors like Miller Lite and Coors Lite.
Singer Kid Rock also fanned the flames against Bud Light by shooting the beer cans with a rifle. Conservative audiences have also called for a boycott of the beer brand.
The Nike controversy
View this post on Instagram
Mulvaney was also chosen by the sportswear brand Nike to endorse their sports bra. The TikTok star announced the partnership with a post captioned "Alert the media — I’m entering my workout era." In the picture, Mulvaney is seen wearing Nike workout gear and the newly launched sports bra.
Soon after the announcement, Nike also faced severe backlash for ignoring its female target audience and giving away the opportunity to a "biological man."
While Nike has defended Mulvaney, public figures like Oli London and Caitlyn Jenner have severely criticised the sportswear brand for sidelining biological women and for blatant woke washing.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Parimatch Sports announces Shivam Dube as their brand ambassador
Dube is playing for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 3:19 PM | 2 min read
With the Indian Premier League 2023 underway, Parimatch Sports, a sportswear brand, has announced Shivam Dube as its brand ambassador. Shivam Dube, the hard-hitting all-rounder is playing for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.
“Shivam made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2016 when he played for Mumbai and made his one-day debut a year later. However, it was in the 2018 Ranji Trophy when Shivam caught every sport enthusiasts’ attention after hitting five sixes in an over against Baroda. A year later in 2019, he started his IPL stint; first with Royal Challengers Bangalore which earned Dube his maiden India call-up in 2019 in both ODIs and T20Is. Dube was with Rajasthan Royals in 2021 before joining his current team, Chennai Super Kings in 2022,” the company said.
Commenting on being Parimatch’s Brand Ambassador, Shivam said, “I am really happy and excited to represent Parimatch Sports - a leading name in sports attire. Sportwear is an integral part of the game one plays, as a lot depends on comfort. Being a youthful brand, I can completely associate myself with the brand which is known to aesthetically combine style and comfort seamlessly.”
Speaking on Shivam’s association with Parimatch Sports, the company spokesperson said, “We are happy to have Shivam Dube as part of the Parimatch Sports family. He has been showcasing some great talent in his sports which has made him a cricket sensation across the world. The brand and Shivam are a great fit together because both of them represent freshness, great energy and style.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Maybelline ropes in Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla & Eksha Subba as ambassadors
The brand has extended the association with PV Sindhu
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Maybelline New York has appointed three new brand ambassadors for India. The brand has roped in Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla and Eksha Subba and has extended its erstwhile brand purpose association with sportsperson PV Sindhu.
Speaking about the new brand ambassadors, Zeenia Bastani, Brand General Manager – Maybelline New York, L’Oréal India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Subba in addition to PV Sindhu, to Maybelline New York! Our mission is to give everyone the self-confidence to express themselves and their beauty - their way, and these four talented young women embody the spirit of our brand and what we stand for. They perfectly represent Maybelline New York women who are ambitious, confident in their self-expression, diverse and ready to make change.”
Ananya Birla, known for her voice and charisma shares, “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to represent Maybelline New York. Maybelline creates makeup made for all and stands strongly for diversity and inclusion. I’m also proud to be the voice for a brand that has a purpose in ‘Brave Together’ which aims to destigmatize the conversation around mental health and encourages young people to seek the help they need. I am personally very invested in the mental health crisis in India and I’m looking forward to working with Maybelline on this cause.”
Suhana Khan, sharing her thoughts on being a part of the Maybelline New York family, said, “It is very exciting to be associated with an iconic brand like Maybelline New York. This collaboration is closer to my heart as I have lived in New York as a student and the brand captures the style and essence of the city. I look forward to being a part of Maybelline’s journey in India, connecting with young consumers and being the voice of the brand that gives young women everywhere the confidence to express themselves."
Eksha Subba also shared her thoughts on the new association stating, “Maybelline New York is the No 1 makeup brand in the world and being associated with this brand is a dream come true. Some of their iconic products have been part of my makeup kit while growing up and it's an honour for me to be representing this brand today.”
PV Sindhu, shared her excitement about this extended association with the brand, saying, "I have always been proud to be associated with Maybelline New York and their mental health initiative, Brave Together. The brand stands for strength and confidence, values that I strongly identify with. I look forward to inspiring young women to be the best versions of themselves and be Brave Together, always."
The new brand ambassadors will be featured in advertising campaigns of Maybelline New York and will also participate in brand events and initiatives. The first campaign featuring the new brand ambassadors is set to launch in April 2023.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We are looking at a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025: Jayen Mehta
The MD of Amul spoke to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about the brand’s big launches, expansion to newer countries, turnover plans and much more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 13, 2023 2:38 PM | 9 min read
The commodity segment has driven the maximum business growth for Amul and given the company surpluses with double-digit volume growth coming from across categories, says Jayen Mehta.
The MD of Amul spoke to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about the brand’s big launches this year, expansion to newer countries and his turnover plans for the next five years. Edited excerpts below:
We were looking at your financial results and you have done exceedingly well with a growth of 18.4%. What are the factors that continue to work for you despite the global slowdown?
Our business is built on five strong verticals. One is the fresh product portfolio, which comprises milk, buttermilk, and fresh paneer, and that is doing exceedingly well. It has grown by more than 20 per cent. The second one is that of our dairy products - butter, cheese, milk powders, and tetra-pak milk. So that segment has also seen a good resurgence in the entire market. We have seen double-digit volume growth coming from across the categories. The third segment is the frozen product division like fries, snacks, diced cheese and ice-cream, which has grown very well. More than 40 per cent growth has come from this segment.
The commodity segment has significantly driven the maximum business growth and given us the surpluses. We try to sell it through our Amul Dairy trade portal. Also, there is an auction portal in which we get buyers from across the country. More than 2,500 customers participate in our auctions. If we deep dive into the data then we do about eight to ten auctions every day. Focusing on last year's data, we did over 2,500 auctions. As a result, we got good market sales along with good price realization.
Moving on to the fifth segment - international business. We export our products to more than 40 to 50 countries. We have added more countries and the business is very promising and growing very well. All these five business verticals or the pillars of our business are doing very well. One major trend for our industry is consumers shifting from unbranded and loose to package and branded. The sudden upsurge in the demand for packaged products allowed us to expand the business further. Also, we are estimating a growth of 20% and the turnover to increase from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore. Approximately, Amul’s turnover will increase to Rs 85,000 crore from Rs 72,000 crore.
Which are your biggest markets abroad? And is it only popular amongst Indians, and NRIs, or is it also consumed by the locals?
The main reason for the brand to go global is the NRI segment because they are familiar with Amul, and that gives us an easy foothold in the market. We are exporting to the US, Canada, the Middle East, the entire south-east Asia market, and also the Far East, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and so on. Also, the NRI market is a very promising market for us. Having said that, we have also entered into products like French fries, which have a huge demand. We have created new markets across the Philippines, Japan, the Middle East and Malaysia.
What new markets are you likely to enter this year?
We have entered into about 12 countries in Africa in the last couple of years. We will be adding another five or six there. So, it's a round way of expanding, growing the market and adding more products in each of them.
You are a legacy brand on television, your ads are in demand and people look up to them. But now you're also there on digital. So, what is the percentage of business coming from online versus offline outlets and what are your digital spends like?
Amul is big on digital for the primary reason that we are in the business of creating content. So that is where we get a huge boost in our visibility and actually with limited spends. I'll put it from a different perspective. The TV programmes and shows, and the TV advertising business are known to you. We sponsored Master Chef this year and we did many other activities on television. But in digital, for the last three and a half years now, post Covid, we are running a popular show on our Facebook page called Simple Homemade Recipes. We have done more than 5,100 shows non-stop in the last 1100 days connecting more than 3500 to 4000 chefs. They come and present their content on our Amul Facebook page, which is viewed by a large number of people in India and around the world. We are also making Insta reels and promoting them on YouTube. So, this is one small way of content creation.
Furthermore, we are now present on social media in 13 languages, 12 of these are Indian languages and the 13th one is Arabic. We speak to our customers in their mother tongue. This is the best way to connect to the audience in their mother tongue and we do about 300 to 500 posts every month and across multiple languages.
Moreover, we are now the official partners of nine out of ten IPL teams this year. We were business partners with five IPL teams last year. We are the sponsors of the Indian contingent to Olympics, the Commonwealth Games last year, and we'll be doing it for the Asian Games this year. Also, we are official sponsors of all five Women Premier League teams for the next three years. We were also beverage partners to the kabaddi and volleyball leagues. We were also associated with Argentina and Portugal football teams during FIFA. It's not just the advertising spends, it's the content and the power of communication, using the right medium for the right target audience.
Amul is considered a very bold brand. You have taken a stand on all topical issues. How much has it helped you as brand?
That is the fundamental part of our content creation. We have very influential campaigns and they have been doing well because of the power of consistency of communication. The ‘Butter Girl’ is free to talk about every issue in India and around the world. She has been there for 55 years. This is the best thing going for us.
What is the overall marketing strategy? What is the media mix like?
Media has to go where the consumers are. We are among the top advertisers on television, print, radio and outdoor. We ensure that we need to be where our consumers are. So, all said and done, the brand spends less than 1 per cent of its turnover on advertising. Talking of the medium, I feel the lines converge because when you are doing a Master Chef, you run a cheese recipe contest, and then you give space to 1,000 participants on the Facebook page, showcase their recipes and the best are selected by the Master Chef judges. Also, some get a chance to come on the show. It is a well-integrated strategy in which you can interplay the strength. And at the end of the day, it's where the consumer is.
Would you like to speak on entering a new market and it becoming a controversial issue? You've been entering so many new markets. Have you seen this kind of a response ever before?
See, the entry into Karnataka is not new. As you may be aware, we have been selling Amul milk in North Karnataka since 2015, so Karnataka’s entry is not new. Amul and Nandini are both cooperatives. Both organisations work on the same values, philosophies, and business models. They have come out of this Amul model itself. And we have been collaborating and working together for decades together. Having said that, the entry into Bengaluru was a calibrated attempt to enter the market only to service the niche segment through the eCommerce channel. In Bengaluru, Nandini has a huge price advantage. They're selling the products at about Rs 39-Rs 40 per litre for tone milk, as compared to Rs 54 - the price which you pay in Mumbai and Delhi, we can't use our price there. We did not undercut it and our effort is to only sell through commerce channels.
You are doing so well in all the domains in all aspects. But what will be your five-year plan? Where do you want to take Amul from here?
We have identified several pillars of growth. If you have $9 billion dollar today, how do we add another billion dollars in different categories? We identified a billion-dollar category, say in organics. We have launched eight different products, including atta, basmati rice, and different type of pulses. We shall be soon launching organic tea, organic sugar, jaggery, a lot of spices, and so on. Everything you perhaps consume in your kitchen will be organic.
Apart from the Amul range of dairy products, we have also launched oil. Our strategy is to launch oil at Rs 100. This is going to be a first in India. The price remains fixed and the volume changes depending on the changing dynamics in the oil market. Our strategy in the oil space is beating inflation and being assured of a standard price. We are also looking at the protein vertical in which we are going to launch a range of protein-based products. Protein buttermilk is already in the market. We shall soon be launching protein yogurt, protein shakes, protein water, high-protein milk, high-protein cookies, and high-protein ice creams.
Another pillar is probiotics. Starting now, we have converted the entire buttermilk range, which we sell in pouches across India (almost 3 million litres a day), into probiotics at the same price of Rs 30 a litre. There will be no change in taste and probiotic quality stuff will be available to customers around the country at the same price. This is going to be a big revolution, which will help strengthen the immunity of our country.
Mithai is another category we are working on as there is a huge appetite for Indian sweets. We already have a portfolio of about 50 for kajukatli, pedas, rasmalai, rasgulla and shrikhand, and so on. So, we are building on that portfolio too, and making fresh mithai available at a very affordable price with the best quality to the customers. We have more than 10,000 outlets across the country and mithai will be sold through the Amul parlours. We shall also be selling online. So, if you are in Mumbai today and order a pack of kajukatli, it will be delivered on the same day to you. So that is also an experiment. We have also launched a direct-to-consumer portal. and are present in all format stores and e-commerce channels. We are looking at a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025. We also even have enough plans for 2030.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
K’taka milk war: Both Amul & Nandini can co-exist, say brand experts
Industry observers say while Nandini already has an established market in Karnataka, as a legacy brand Amul is also not under any threat
By Simran Sabherwal | Apr 13, 2023 12:46 PM | 7 min read
On April 5, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) – the parent company of Amul based in Gujarat – announced its entry in Karnataka. In a series of tweets, the brand said, “The #Amul family is bringing in some Taaza into #Bengaluru city.”. This tweet was followed by two more tweets saying, “A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru” and “Available on quick commerce platforms, they can be orders to your doorstep.”
#Amul is bringing to you new freshness in the form of milk and curd.— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2023
Available on quick commerce platforms, they can be ordered to your doorstep.#LaunchAlert pic.twitter.com/45Tkye6mJ7
A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2023
to Bengaluru. More information coming soon. #LaunchAlert pic.twitter.com/q2SCGsmsFP
The #Amul family is bringing in some Taaza into #Bengaluru city. More updates coming in soon. #LaunchAlert pic.twitter.com/2ZjN0bKkdX— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2023
This announcement proved to be the ‘ghee’ in the fire for the simmering tension in Karnataka, which is headed to state elections on May 10, 2023.
Amul’s announcement saw a strong reaction from the Opposition parties as well as pro-Kannada organisations, who believe that Karnataka’s homegrown brand Nandini under the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) would be “destroyed”.
The bone of contention was that it was an attempt by the central government to start the process of forming a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies. Simply put, the fear was that dairy farmers would be hurt as the procurement of fresh milk from them would be impacted.
It is to be noted that brand Amul has been available in the Karnataka market since 2015 and Amul has also been selling pouch milk and curd in the Northern districts of Dharwad and Belagavi. Even, in Bengaluru Amul's long-life dairy products have been marketed for decades.
GCMMF officials have stated that they have been getting a lot of online searches for Amul milk and curds on e-commerce platforms from Bengaluru and the surrounding areas, and this propelled the brand to enter the market. However, Amul’s milk and curd will not be available at Amul parlours and general trade.
We asked brand experts for their take on this controversy.
Brand Amul versus Brand Nandini
According to Avik Chattopadhyay, co-founder of brand strategy firm Expereal, “It is a downright silly and sad thing to happen. One can understand and accept business rivalry but this is being given angles of politics and regionalism, which needs to be completely condemned.”
As for Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist & Angel Investor, “This seems to me to be a manufactured controversy. What Amul has done recently in Karnataka is launched Amul Taaza and Amul Masti and not launched fresh milk which is where Nandini dominates the market. Nandini is a very strong, established local player in Karnataka and their price points are much, much lower.”
Looking at the price points, Nandini’s toned milk containing 3% fat and 8.5% SNF (solids-not-fat) retails at Rs 39/litre compared with Amul which retails for Rs 54 per litre in Delhi and Rs 52 per litre in Gujarat. For the full-cream milk having 6% fat and 9% SNF, Amul retails for Rs 66/ litre in Delhi and Rs 64/litre in Gujarat. Similarly, Amul sells its pouched curd for Rs 66 a kg, whereas Nandini sells it for just Rs 48. Given the price difference with which Nandini sells its milk and curd, brand experts say that the competition for Amul is very tough.
Sharing his take on the controversy, Sanjay Tripathy, Strategy & Brand Consultant says, “Compared to Nandini’s, Amul's sale volume is negligible. While Amul sells around 6,000 to 8,000 litres of milk per day in these two districts, Nandini’s sales are around 1.35 lakh litres per day. The two federations have been cooperating and co-existing for a long time.”
“Nandini, with its large network of procurement and supply chain, has an edge over not just Amul but other private players. In Karnataka, the government provides incentives to them. They have very little flexibility over end-product pricing realistically, Amul cannot eat into Nandini's market share. They are looking at only the e-commerce platforms where the sales of all milk brands are less than 5% of the total market.”
A clear message from brand experts is that both Brand Amul and Brand Nandini can co-exist.
Will Brand Amul be impacted?
The question that does arise with this controversy is - will it impact Brand Amul? Says Tripathy, “Amul as a brand has a rich legacy that has been built over multiple decades. Sometimes, controversy like this increases awareness and they might see good traction in their e-commerce sales. If nothing else, there is now increased awareness.”
Chattopadhyay concurs, “I do not think the Amul brand will be affected by the controversy. Also, given its decision to hold back its launch till after the elections will help diffuse the situation. This is also being done by a handful of people with vested interests while the general consumer is actually quite unmoved by this. Amul is a terrific national brand and it enjoys a following in all parts of the country. In fact, there will be many people in Karnataka eagerly waiting for the brand to be available.” Mathias says, “This controversy should not have any long-term impact on Amul. This is good for consumers and specifically in the context of Karnataka, it has no impact whatsoever on Nandini and I believe there be no impact even on the dairy co-operatives operating in the other states. The locally built brands are strong and capable of standing up to Amul.”
Mathias adds, “Amul doesn't necessarily have the infrastructure in Karnataka to that the state co-operative has to procure fresh milk. Fresh milk has a short shelf life and regional cooperatives have an advantage in this space. Nandini is a strong and established player in the fresh milk category.However, when it comes to processed dairy products such as butter, cheese, Amul can provide competition ”
Game plan for Amul
In FY2022-23, GCMMF recorded a turnover of Rs 55,055 crore up 18.5% up from the previous year. For 2023-24 the company is looking at a growth of 20%, which will see revenues touch Rs 66,000 crore on the back of a strong product portfolio. While GCMMF reported a 21% growth in fresh products, which contributes 50% to its turnover, the ice-cream range grew by 41% and the other products like butter, ghee, ice cream, UHT milk, flavoured milk, paneer and fresh cream have also shown double-digit growth.
What has set Amul apart from the other dairy state co-operatives is that Amul has always positioned itself as a national brand with a strong focus to go beyond fresh milk to value-added products – such as ice-cream, paneer etc. On the other hand, many of the other state cooperatives have not been able to take their brand beyond their states/surrounding areas due to a lack of resources. However, despite the product portfolio expansion, the South has traditionally been seen as a challenge for Amul and the brand has an interest in strengthening its market share south of the Vindhyas.
While Amul can't compete on price with Nandini, says Tripathy, they really need to back themselves on other parameters to gain market share. “Their consistent marketing spend and brand-building efforts will help them grow market share in the brand-conscious and not price-conscious segments. But it will take them a long time to grow their market share unless they become competitive in pricing or Karnataka Govt stops subsidies to the dairy cooperatives. That's the primary reason why they are going through the e-commerce route to address the needs of convenience, accessibility and brand-focused segments.”
On his part, Chattopadhyay says, “As a nation, we cannot be touting the benefits of an open market economy on one hand and demand protectionism on the other. In any mature market, national and regional brands co-exist. The fight in the marketplace needs to be hectic yet healthy. And the end consumer should be given the right to choose the brand one wants. Also, today e-commerce allows one to order any brand of any region to any part of the country, so there are actually no market barriers.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WebEngage and Liferay partner for providing customer engagement solutions
WebEngage’s retention stack will enable enterprise brands to establish unique customer experience across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 10:45 AM | 2 min read
WebEngage has partnered with Liferay Inc., which develops an enterprise-level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), to create a unique customer experience solution.
The two organizations will work together to offer a tailored, 360-degree, digital transformation solution to enterprise businesses in India through the joint implementation of WebEngage’s and Liferay's technologies.
Through WebEngage’s robust tech stack, organizations have access to a robust customer data and analytics platform, personalization engine, and omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, allowing them to break down silos and improve on their customer journey.
Furthermore, through the Liferay platform, they are able to deliver tailored solutions like modern websites, secure portals for customers, employees, partners, or suppliers, with reduced time-to-market, to meet their customers' needs.
This means that businesses will get complementary capabilities to help them better serve and retain customers.
Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, WebEngage said, "As we partner with Liferay, we are excited to bring together two powerful platforms that share a common goal - helping businesses effectively engage and retain their customers. Our joint effort aims to create a seamless customer engagement experience and enhance customer journey through personalisation and omnichannel engagement. We will enable brands to connect with their audience in a more meaningful and impactful way. Together, we strive to empower enterprises to build deeper relationships with their customers, and achieve their growth and revenue goals."
"We are excited to have WebEngage join us in delivering digital solutions to help companies face great challenges such as improving customer experience, streamlining processes and generating revenue. Through this collaboration, we want to provide businesses with the advantage they need to thrive on meeting customers’ expectations," said Manish Gupta, Director for India and SAARC at Liferay.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube