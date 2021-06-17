MyGlamm ropes in Shraddha Kapoor as their brand ambassador

A D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm, appoints Shraddha Kapoor as their brand ambassador. Shraddha’s belief in the brand and love for MyGlamm beauty products is further strengthened with Shraddha Kapoor making an investment in MyGlamm.

Shraddha Kapoor has been a fan of MyGlamm for many years as a customer. She deeply resonates with the brand’s clean beauty formulations and the cruelty-free promise as that is something she feels passionately about. MyGlamm launched India’s largest experiential beauty stores last year in Juhu, which instantly became one of Shraddha’s favourite beauty destinations not only because of the experience it offers customers but also how the brand incorporates customer feedback and wants in their product formulations. Thus, when MyGlamm approached Shraddha to be the face of the brand, not only was she excited but also decided to further strengthen this alliance by investing in the brand.

Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and co-founded by Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm is India’s fastest growing D2C beauty brand offering a range of 600+ cruelty-free products across makeup, skincare and personal care. MyGlamm embraces the philosophy of building a community with its users, engaging with them and eventually co-creating products with them. While it is digital-first, MyGlamm also has over 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities in India.

“We have always admired Shraddha for her clean beauty and cruelty-free philosophy and how she connects and resonates with her over 60 million Instagram followers. At MyGlamm we are building great products by connecting with our consumers digitally and understanding what they want. We are excited to welcome Shraddha as an investor in MyGlamm and join us on this journey of creating India’s largest beauty company leveraging content, community and commerce.” Says Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm

Priyanka Gill, Co-founder & President MyGlamm adds, “Shraddha is the ultimate girl-next-door. Not only is she a brilliant actor, she is also someone millions of women love and instantly relate to. Welcoming her on board as an investor in MyGlamm is very exciting and we look forward to partnering with Shradha to make the beauty journey of our users and her fans even more effective and meaningful.”

Actor Shraddha Kapoor commented “I’m really excited to be the face of MyGlamm and also have the opportunity to invest in it. The DTC beauty market is growing rapidly and I believe it is the future. Through MyGlamm I hope to understand and fulfil the beauty needs of my fans and followers.”

