MPL ropes in HockeyCurve to provide creative implementation for all gaming verticals

HockeyCurve Technology Labs, announced its newest win of Mobile Premier League (MPL), the fantasy gaming platform with more than 60 million users.

During the engagement, HockeyCurve will provide End-to-End Dynamic Creative Implementation to deliver high performance digital campaigns for all the MPL gaming verticals. This will also include Programmatic Ad Serving, Creative Analytics & Automating all mainline campaigns into high performance digital sub-campaigns.

Talking about this win, Aditya Jagtap, Co-Founder & CEO, HockeyCurve, said, "We are really excited to have MPL on board. They have 50+ different games on their platform – which is a perfect recipe for building a true creative automation model for MPL. After deploying SportsPlex for Broadcasters like Hotstar (OTT), Sony (Television), ESPN (Sports Site), we are really kicked about expanding the product into the fantasy & gaming domain".

As a part of their recently launched IPL campaign, HockeyCurve deployed first of its kind real-time key player statistic based ads for MPL’s fantasy league. These ads were an instant hit with 3x increase in user engagement compared to standard banner ads and uplifted the programmatic advertising efficacy by almost 2 times compared to direct buy campaigns.

"With HockeyCurve Ad-Server, we got a 3-in-1 solution that offers personalized creatives, dynamic optimization & granular analytics, which is super scalable for our growth team. This custom setup ensures our product offerings get seamlessly extended into our advertising across our digital media campaigns. We look forward to bringing more such automation campaigns in the coming months to enthral our users.” said Arpit Awasthi, Head of Digital Marketing, Mobile Premier League.