Moj turns the spotlight on celebrating Onam virtually with new campaign

The 10-day long campaign will be hosted by Malayalam actor Anu Sithara and will see participation from popular Moj creators

As the glorious and spirited time of Onam sets in, Moj, India’s short video app, has launched the #MojOnaghosham campaign to turn the spotlight on celebrating Onam virtually.

The 10-day long campaign is being hosted by leading celebrity and prominent Malayalam actor, Anu Sithara, and will see participation from popular Moj creators like Selin, Aami Ashokan, Meeth Miri, Amrutha amongst others. The creators will entertain their followers and will be seen celebrating the festival in all its fervor. Click here to watch Anu Sithara’s celebration on Moj.

Amidst the Covid-19 restrictions, Onam celebration on Moj has been designed with #MojOnaghosham to reciprocate the madness around physical celebration in Kerala. Taking cues from the community-driven celebrations, Moj has incorporated some of the Onam-related activities and art forms into the challenges and lenses created, especially for the festival celebrations.

As a part of the campaign, Moj has launched five interesting challenges - Malayalimanka, KeralaSreeman, VaaPookkalamIdam, EatAndWin and TransformToOnam. In these challenges, creators will be seen creating traditional looks using traditional Kerala saree (Kasavu) and the Mundu, making pookalam, eating idlis in a short period of time and transformation from regular attire to Onam festive looks.

Moj has also introduced four fun lenses to highlight the festive spirit on its platform.

Maveli lens - that makes Maveli appear and creators can make fun content with the virtual figure

Happy Onam - a frame lens wishing Onam along with some festive elements

Kathakali lens - that makes a Kathakali face appear on the creators’ face and change expressions according to the facial triggers given by the creators

Sundari lens - a virtual take on the traditional game, creators with their eyes shut will try to place bindi on their face (while their image will be moving)

On leading the #MojOnaghosham campaign Anu Sithara said, “Onam reflects the richness of our cultural heritage and we, the people of Kerala, celebrate with great pomp and festivities. As we are immensely cautious with the possible threats around Covid-19, we are grateful to Moj, India’s number one short video platform, for making Onam celebration more fun through various challenges, contests and lenses with all our loved ones as well as our extended community on Moj. I am eagerly waiting to see all of the unique pookalams and oonjals that my Moj community would be showcasing with their creative and thought-provoking styles.”

Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director - Content Strategy, Moj said, “ As Kerala welcomes its biggest festival, Onam, with immense enthusiasm and high spirits, we are proud to kickstart the virtual celebrations on our platform. The #MojOnaghosham campaign has received great engagement so far and we are sure it will add more joy to the grand celebrations that our creators are planning. The campaign was designed on the premise of the traditional Onam celebrations with people participating in competitions organised by the local communities. Our attempt is to replicate the experience virtually and the challenges are modelled on cultural nuances that connect our community to the essence of the festival.”

The creators participating in the challenge will be judged by the engagement of their content, with the creator participants stand chances to win exciting prizes along with iPhone12 for the best creator.

