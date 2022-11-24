Mindshare wins 16 Gold, Agency of the Year Award at The Maddies 2022

Mindshare was named ‘Agency of the Year’ at the recently held eighth edition of Mobile Marketing Awards 2022 for their impactful marketing strategies. The global media and marketing services agency also walked away with 16 Gold across categories for the premium-quality mobile marketing services that they offer.

Mindshare won Gold for its ‘Ghar Ek Mauka Ek’ campaign for client UltraTech Cement in the Brand Recall sub-category, ‘Making of In The Making’ campaign for Meta in ‘Most Effective App for Consumer’ sub-category, 4 golds for its client PepsiCo in -‘Amplification’, Digital Influence, Mobile Video and Best Use of UGC sub-categories. The agency also won gold for its Disney+ Hotstar x Scibids IPL'2022 campaign.

Mindshare also won Gold for its ‘Huggies - Mum Ki Baat’ campaign in the ‘Best Use of Mobile – Customer Engagement’ sub-category for Kimberly-Clark India while it bagged 3 golds for its work for HUL. The Maddies recognizes marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy. Apart from winning the ‘Agency of the Year’ title, exchange4media Group is delighted to announce that Mindshare has continued its winning spree yet again!

The Maddies Awards 2022 was held on Tuesday, November 22 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The final winners were shortlisted by the Grand Jury, which was headed by Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

