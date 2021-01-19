Medimix launches digital campaign urging consumers to switch to its glycerine soap

The brand has launched a digital campaign highlighting the importance of using a natural glycerine soap for naturally smooth skin. In winters, our skin generally becomes dry and rough due to the ever-changing climate factors like cold and dry wind. Thus, using ordinary soap bars can further deteriorate the life of our skin cells, which leads to dry patches and flaky skin. Hence, it is crucial to use the right soap to moisturise our skin. The product has a blend of 100 percent Natural Glycerine as well as Nature’s Moisturisation Expert moisturiser Lakshadi Oil, which protects skin cells and helps regain the lost moisture.

As a part of the campaign, the ad film has been made highlighting the benefits of Lakshadi Oil. Considered as Nature’s moisturising expert, Lakshadi preserves skin cells and provides them with the power to regain the lost moisture due to its nourishing, therapeutic and curative properties.

Under the ongoing campaign, the brand has also collaborated with popular fashion and lifestyle influencers intending to drive a movement against the use of chemical-based products. To name a few, influencers like Kusha Kapila, Niki Mehra, Saloni Sehra, Aashna Malani have shared stories and posts on their handles. Besides, this the brand is consistently running a #MedimixSoftSkin Challenge across social media platforms urging consumer to try out the product.

Speaking on the campaign, Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Pvt Ltd said, “There are a lot of brands prevalent in the market which have glycerine, but none with a combination of Natural Glycerine and Lakshadi oil! Our product helps cleanses gently keeping the skin soft and moisturized and also contains Lakshadi Oil, which helps nourish Dry and flaky skin.

He also said, “With this campaign, our call to action for the consumers to switch from their existing soap and try the Medimix Natural Glycerine soap. We hope customers will relate to the product which will further help us to gain a market share in the glycerine category.”

Cholayil Consumer Care intends to strengthen its presence in the major markets and penetrate deeper into smaller markets to fuel the growth. Medimix is the most popular soap in the Ayurveda category and the largest-selling Ayurvedic soap in the world. The brand also recently launched its new range of Ayurvedic hand sanitisers and hand washes which have received a positive response from the market.

